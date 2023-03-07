18 cleaning and organization products that will help you get a head start on spring cleaning

As the weather warms, you might look around the house and have a strong urge to clean. You won’t be alone. Spring cleaning tends to focus on getting rid of clutter, organizing your kitchen and closets, and giving everything a good restorative scrub. With the proper supplies you can make quick work of this annual cleansing ritual.

Clean your floors

Beyoco Microfiber Spray Floor Mop

This microfiber mop can be used with or without detergent, and it comes with three machine-washable pads. You can operate this lightweight mop with just one hand.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Robot Mop

As you do your spring cleaning, you can get some assistance from this little robotic mop. While you organize the kitchen, it can concentrate on mopping the floors.

Mexerris Microfiber Hardwood Floor Mop for Floor Cleaning

This mop includes four reusable microfiber pads and can be used both wet and dry. Its head rotates 360 degrees to make cleaning corners and underneath furniture easier.

Organize your kitchen

Oxo Pop 2.5-Quart Airtight Small Cereal Dispenser

Replace different-shaped cereal boxes with this clear plastic container that keeps your cereal fresh. Because you can see the contents you will always know when to buy more. The plastic is free of potentially harmful bisphenol A.

Utopia Home Fridge Organizer Storage Bins

You can corral condiments, fruits and snacks in these clear plastic bins. These containers are safe for use in the freezer and refrigerator. Wash these bins by hand in warm water.

Use aggressive soap

Shield Industries Forcefield ScumBlaster Tub and Tile Cleaner

You can use this powerful cleaner to break up hard water deposits and make sinks and toilets look shiny and new again. This environmentally friendly cleaner uses organic salt and low-pH surfactants to break up grime and soap scum.

Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner

A powerful cleaner that is gentle on the skin, this versatile product can wash floors, clothes, dishes and even your car. This plant-based cleaner contains no artificial fragrances or dyes and is made without animal testing.

Puracy Natural Surface Cleaner

Safe for use around kids and pets, this natural cleaner contains no harsh sulfates, ammonia or bleach. Made with purified water, this biodegradable cleaner has a mild natural fragrance.

Wipe and scrub surfaces

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths

This multipurpose washcloth is perfect for cleaning in and around the kitchen. They let you clean glass without streaking; you can use these highly absorbent cloths on wood, marble and tile, too.

Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scour Pads, Scouring Pads for Kitchen and Dish Cleaning

For those times when you need to scrub, these non-scratch pads are essential. Use them on nonstick cookware and almost any other surface. They’re made of recycled materials.

Herrfilk Drill Cleaning Brush Attachment Set

If you have a lot of scrubbing to do, you can save effort and time with this set of brushes that attach to a power drill. The four brushes efficiently remove tough grime, limescale and similar messes.

Organize your closet

Iris USA 72-Quart Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing Containers

These stackable, clear plastic bins are large enough for storing winter clothes, towels and blankets. Grooves on their lids make stacking them easy.

ClosetMaid SuiteSymphony Closet System Starter Kit

This closet organizer is made of manufactured wood and can be adjusted to fit the width of your space. It includes five shelves and 144 inches of hanging space, and lets you see the contents of your closet at a glance.

Rubbermaid FastTrack Closet Kit

This highly customizable closet organizer can expand to fill a 10-foot-wide space. Made of alloy steel, its shelves can be adjusted vertically and horizontally, and they offer 26 feet of storage space. It comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Prepac Space-Saving 36-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

You can organize and display your shoe collection with this cabinet made of laminated wood that can fit in a closet. This cabinet holds 100 pounds, so unless you exclusively wear ski boots you will have plenty of capacity to store your shoes. It’s available in white, black, drifted gray and espresso.

Max Houser 6-Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

This flexible hanging organizer has six cardboard shelves to hold sweaters, shoes and anything else. It’s perfect for a bit of extra storage in a closet, nursery or recreational vehicle. It’s available in a wide variety of colors, from darker blacks and browns to lighter creams and yellows.

Artsdi Storage Cubes

This set of 10 fabric storage cubes comes with labels. Each foldable cube has a transparent slot for a label to help you establish order. It’s also available in a set of eight and is offered in a number of colors, including purple and red.

Kiddream Set of Six Plastic Weave Storage Basket Pantry Organizing Bin

You can organize your home office, garage or laundry room with these versatile bins that come in black, gray and white. They’re made of BPA-free plastic.

