Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Top Stories
Inmate at state prison in Lancaster dies; cellmate suspected
Top Stories
UCLA loses to Gonzaga on heartbreaker buzzer-beating shot in OT of Final Four
Video
Rock Your World rocks Santa Anita Derby field
Man on New York City subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs: Police
UCLA Bruins face off with Gonzaga Bulldogs at NCAA Tournament Final Four
Video
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California is vaccinating its farmworkers on a large scale by taking the shots to where they live and work
Top Stories
After 7 blood clot deaths, U.K. regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine’s benefits still outweigh risks
Top Stories
Some COVID patients die while awaiting vaccine — more than 247,000 Americans
California fell short on COVID-19 contact tracing amid warnings of new wave, audit reveals
Many Americans still hesitate to get COVID-19 vaccine, but reluctance is easing, poll shows
Johnson & Johnson begins testing COVID-19 vaccine on older teenagers
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Podcasts
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Kitchen
How to make delicious iced coffee for beginners
Most Popular
Woman fatally stabbed while walking her dog in Riverside, suspect identified: Police
Video
Hiker finds missing L.A. teen’s body in Northern California
Orange shooting suspect’s estranged wife says she ‘can’t understand’ the attack that killed 4, including 9-year-old boy
Video
Inmate at state prison in Lancaster dies; cellmate suspected
Don’t laminate your vaccination card, CDC says
Video
USDA increases federal food benefits for roughly 25 million Americans
Ex-EDD worker charged with fraud after allegedly funneling over $200K in disability payments to herself