Bar & Wine

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Top Stories
Placerville votes to remove noose from city logo
Top Stories
Proposed ordinance to stop landlords from harassing renters clears advances in L.A. City Council
Mask-less passenger caught on camera coughing on, assaulting Bay Area Uber driver pleads not guilty
Video shows smuggler drop 2-year-old over border wall into father’s arms in San Diego County: CBP
Biden administration expected to announce sanctions on Russia, months after massive hacking campaign
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Everyone in California ages 16 and up will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment by midnight Wednesday
Top Stories
High blood pressure, diabetes found to be most common underlying conditions in L.A. County COVID-19 deaths
Top Stories
Orange County won’t require COVID-19 vaccine ‘passport’ following backlash
U.S. extends pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after 6 blood clot cases
Video
Leaving middle seat vacant on planes reduces coronavirus exposure, CDC study finds
Video
New COVID-19 vaccination site in East L.A. replaces El Sereno location
Video
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Podcasts
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Bar & Wine
The best mixology tool for beginners
Dodgers
Former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig denies sexual assault allegations
Video
Betts, Bauer star in front of L.A. fans for 1st time as Dodgers crush Rockies 7-0
Dodgers sweep Nats as Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer
Five-run second inning propels Dodgers to 9-5 win over Nationals
Dodgers receive World Series rings in pregame ceremony
Limited number of fans to finally be welcomed back to Dodger Stadium for home opener, championship celebration
Video
More Dodgers
Lakers
Kuzma nets 24, lifts Lakers past Hornets in 101-93 win
Jimmy Butler scores 28 as Heat beat depleted Lakers in Miami 110-104
Lakers sign veteran guard Ben McLemore for rest of season
Lakers add 2-time All-Star Andre Drummond for postseason push
Elgin Baylor, former Lakers star and NBA Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Video
Lebron James out indefinitely after hurting ankle during game, Lakers say
More Lakers
Most Popular
Kristin Smart was killed by Cal Poly SLO classmate during rape attempt in 1996, suspect’s dad helped hide body: DA
Video
19-year-old man arrested in killings of 8-year-old girl, her mother in Rancho Cucamonga
Video
Man dies after being struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in South L.A.; police seek 2 others who checked on victim
Video
7 men charged with running massive SoCal recycling fraud scheme
Orange County won’t require COVID-19 vaccine ‘passport’ following backlash
Everyone in California ages 16 and up will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment by midnight Wednesday
Daunte Wright shooting: Ex-Minnesota officer charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter
Video