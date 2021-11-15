Best coupe glass

Which coupe glasses are best?

Coupe-shaped glasses give a vintage, classic flair to any event and are popularly used to hold Champagne, mixed drinks, and other sparkling spirits. Coupe glasses provide easy sipping and are convenient to hold. These glasses allow for variation in collection and are typically made with long stems. If you are looking for coupe glasses that feature intricate design, are durably made and are lead-free, the Libby Capone Speakeasy Coupe Cocktail Glasses is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a coupe glass

Size

The size of the coupe glass that you purchase will determine how much liquid will fit comfortably in the glass as well as where the glass will fit when it is stored. The average depth of a coupe glass cup will be anywhere from 4-6 ounces. The stems of coupe glasses are typically longer in stature than other glasses.

Set

Before purchasing a coupe glass, consider how many glasses are included in the set for the price. Most glasses will come in a set so that users can entertain more people when the item is in use. Coupe glasses are popularly sold in sets of four and six.

Stem

The stem of the coupe glass is the part of the item that connects the base to the cup. This part needs to be sturdy as this is where the user will hold the coupe when drinking. Items that are made with a ticker stem will provide greater support and grip. The thicker that the stem is toward the top, the easier it will be for users to hold.

Crystal vs. clear

Coupe glasses are most commonly made with either clear or crystallized glass. Clear glass gives the item a smooth, modern look. These items typically feature thinner glass that is perfect for sipping, while coupe glasses made with crystal glass are often thicker and are designed to be vintage-inspired.

What to look for in a quality coupe glass

Lead-free

Quality coupe glasses will be made without lead. Some things made with glass are contaminated with lead. An item that is free of lead is less toxic when consuming liquids out of the glass. If a product is lead-free it will be described as a feature on the website.

Storage box

Coupe glasses are often fragile and should be handled with care. The best coupe glasses will be delivered inside of a box that can also be used for storage purposes. Boxes that feature fabric dividers to support and separate the glasses will be of best use when storing the item. These boxes will prevent the items from gathering dust when they are not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on a coupe glass

The best coupe glasses will be priced anywhere from $12-$80 depending on how many glasses come in a set, the size and how they are designed. Uniquely designed items that hold a lot of liquid and come in a large set will be priced higher.

Coupe glass FAQ

What are the most popular drinks that are served in a coupe?

A. One of the most popular drinks to be served in a coupe glass is Champagne due to its sparkling nature. Most spirits that are chilled, sparkling and shaken can be placed in a coupe. These drinks include daiquiris, manhattans and many more.

What is the best way to hold a coupe glass?

A. It is recommended to hold the top of the coupe glasses stem between your thumb and pointer finger for best use. Holding it securely in this spot will provide added support.

What are the best coupe glasses to buy?

Top coupe glass

Libby Capone Speakeasy Coupe Cocktail Glasses

What you need to know: This item is sold in a set of four and features 8.6-ounce glasses that are durably made and come with a shaker to mix drinks.

What you’ll love: These items are lead-free and safe to wash in the dishwasher with other dishes. They are made with clear glass and can be used to display and enjoy various cocktails. The stem of the glass is designed to look vintage and it is made with a thin lip for easy sipping.

What you should consider: Some users note that the glass is made to be sturdy and there is a visible seam in the coupe. The glasses are breakable, so users will want to be careful while handling them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top coupe glass for the money

Luminarc Barcraft Glass Coupe Cocktail Set

What you need to know: These coupe glasses come in a set of four and are made with dishwasher-safe glass. The stem is thicker to allow for easier gripping and a sturdier hold.

What you’ll love: These glasses are made with a wide rim to hold all types of drinks and are designed with clear glass. They come with a 90-day money-back guarantee and the base of the coupe allows for balance.

What you should consider: These items are small, cannot hold as much liquid as most coupes and need to be put in the top rack of the dishwater when they are cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Say Ho Um Store Vintage Crystal Champagne Coupe Glasses

What you need to know: These coupe glasses come in a set of six and are made with very lightweight, clear glass. They are the ideal size to pour various drinks and feature a classic design.

What you’ll love: This item comes in a secure box for storage that features carefully wrapped glasses to prevent damage when transporting or storing. This secure storage container can also protect the glasses from dust and scratches. These coupe glasses are lead-free and are made without seams.

What you should consider: Some users complain about the glasses being too thin and fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

