Best martini glass

If you regularly drink martinis at home or like to experiment with a range of cocktails, you should make martini glasses part of your glassware collection.

Which martini glass is best?

Shaken, stirred, dirty or with a twist, whatever way you take your martini, you need the right glass to serve it in. Traditional martini glasses have straight angled sides and a stem, though you can find contemporary stemless options and some people prefer to serve martinis in coupes.

Finding the best martini glasses requires a little research and consideration, but you’re in the right place. If you’re looking for attractive crystal martini glasses without an astronomical price tag, Marquis by Waterford Crosby Martini Glasses are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a martini glass

Stemmed vs. stemless

Martini glasses are either available with or without a stem. Traditionally, martini glasses have a stem to make sure that the drink isn’t warmed too much by the drinker’s hands so you can serve it without ice. If you’re going to be sitting down with your martini on a table, you won’t be holding your drink the whole time, so the stem doesn’t matter as much. Even so, some stemless martini glasses are insulated to avoid the cocktail being warmed by your hands. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. Some people find stemmed martini glasses fussy and awkward to hold, while others find stemless martini glasses lacking refinement and impractical.

Material

As you might imagine, most martini glasses are made from glass. It’s clear, inexpensive, easy to clean, and is used to make most glasses. You’ll also find some martini glasses made from crystal. What some people don’t realize is that crystal is simply a type of glass. Martini glasses made from crystal refract light brilliantly and can be spun thinner than standard glass and have patterns cut into them while maintaining their strength. The downside to crystal is that it’s more expensive, and you can only hand wash it.

In addition to glass and crystal, you’ll find a handful of martini glasses made from metal, including insulated options that are great for picnics and garden parties.

Volume

Martinis are made differently in different places and there are many variations on the classic martini. However, a standard gin or vodka martini usually measures around 4 ounces. In this case, a 6-ounce martini glass holds your drink with a little room to spare to avoid spilling. However, you can find martini glasses with volumes up to 12 ounces. Larger glasses are better for some specialty martini variations, which aren’t as strong as classic martinis and are therefore served slightly longer.

What to look for in a quality martini glass

Matching sets

You don’t usually buy a single martini glass. You’re more likely to buy a set. Most sets of martini glasses contain two to four matching glasses, but you can find larger sets and sets of glasses that complement each other but don’t match.

Stem design

Martini glasses usually have straight stems, but you can find options with nonstandard stem designs, such as zigzag stems.

Dishwasher safe

Not all martini glasses are dishwasher safe, but many are. You’ll thank yourself for choosing dishwasher-safe options when it’s time to do the dishes, especially when you’re tired after entertaining.

How much you can expect to spend on martini glasses

Simple martini glasses cost roughly $20-$50 for a set of four, while high-end crystal martini glasses can cost as much as $100-$200 for four.

Martini glass FAQ

What’s the point of a martini glass?

A. The whole point of a martini glass is that it has the features required to serve a martini properly. Martinis are generally strong drinks served short without ice, so they must be served in glasses with fairly small capacities. The stem that martini glasses traditionally have keeps the drinker’s warm hands away from the bowl of the glass to help keep the cocktail cool since it’s served without ice. You can serve martinis in any glass of your choice, but a martini glass ticks certain boxes.

Are martini glasses out of style?

A. If you’re a regular martini drinker, you might have noticed that bars often serve martinis in rounded coupe glasses rather than straight-edged martini glasses. While some people don’t like the way martini glasses look, this is more about function than style. Martini glasses are tricky to hold and easy to spill from, which are the main reasons they’ve fallen out of favor with some.

What’s the best martini glass to buy?

Top martini glass

Marquis by Waterford Crosby Martini Glasses

What you need to know: These gorgeous vintage-style cut crystal martini glasses are for people serious about glassware.

What you’ll love: The 7-ounce capacity is perfect for an average martini. The glasses feel heavy and of decent quality with a nice, stable base. Despite being of high quality, they’re not unaffordable.

What you should consider: You only get two of these glasses in a set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top martini glass for the money

Epure Milano Collection Stemmed Martini Glass Set

What you need to know: These standard martini glasses are low-priced yet sturdy.

What you’ll love: You get four matching martini glasses in a set. The 6-ounce capacity makes them a manageable size. Buyers appreciate the fact they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

What you should consider: The glass is slightly too thick for some people’s preference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Viski Heavy Base Martini Glasses

What you need to know: These stemless martini glasses are ideal for people who don’t like the look or feel of stemmed glasses.

What you’ll love: Thanks to their heavy base, these glasses feel well-balanced. The thin rims are pleasant to drink from, and you can easily use them for cocktails other than martinis, making them a versatile choice.

What you should consider: If you don’t have a place to set down your glass, you’ll warm your martini with your hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

