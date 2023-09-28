Move over PSL, Starbucks’ winter menu has been leaked

Pumpkin spice might get all the fanfare, but move over, fall — we’re already counting the days until the actual best coffee menu drops: the Starbucks winter menu.

And sure, the leaves may be only just beginning to turn, but this year’s winter menu has already leaked. Starbucks fans will be happy to know that it features some old favorites as well as some new drinks that sound both festive and delicious.

What’s coming to the Starbucks winter menu this year?

According to @markie_devo on Instagram, the leaked menu includes eight drinks, eight food items and four festive cold foams. Keep in mind that this isn’t official yet, but considering past leaked menus have turned out to be accurate, it seems pretty likely that we’ll see at least some of these drinks on Starbucks menus come wintertime.

The winter drinks, which reportedly launch Nov. 2, are a new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai (hot & iced), Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Chestnut Praline Latte.

Winter foods, which will launch the same day, are Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Gingerbread Loaf, Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich and Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich.

The four seasonal cold foams reportedly don’t launch until Dec. 4. Those are Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, Caramel Brûlée Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte.

And Red Cup Day reportedly falls on Nov. 16 this year.

Of course, before Red Cup Day arrives, you’ll need something festive to get your Starbucks winter menu drinks in, which is why we’ve rounded up some fun and festive holiday cups you can buy now — because it’s never too soon to be ready.

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

Best Starbucks holiday cups on Etsy

Holiday Lights Starbucks Stocking Reusable Cold Cup

This reusable cold cup looks exactly like the ones you get at Starbucks, but it’s reusable with an adorable Christmas light pattern all around the cup. You can even customize it to add your name, just like at Starbucks.

Candy Cane Starbucks Stocking Reusable Cold Cup

This sustainable, reusable hot or cold cup is also customizable. It features a fun pattern with Santa hats and candy canes and a matching green straw that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Christmas Starbucks Tumbler

This fun and festive tumbler gives new meaning to the phrase “merry and bright.” Not only does it sparkle with red glitter, but you can add Christmas lights inside it so it has a merry glow wherever you take your favorite drink.

Pink Colorful Christmas Starbucks Inspired Venti Cold Cup

Starbucks’ own cups inspire this fun cold cup, but this one features a festive Christmas tree print that will match the vibe of anyone who loves pink and cyan tones. It’s perfect for someone who wants a fun holiday cup but without the red and green overload that usually comes with holiday decor.

Christmas Gingerbread Starbucks 24oz Reusable Cold Cup

Imagine drinking a Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai out of this adorable gingerbread cup. Is there anything more festive?

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.