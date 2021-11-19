The only restriction to using a hand blender is that the blender must be fully submerged when used. Otherwise, there’s a big risk of damage and nasty splatters.

Which Braun hand blender is best?

Some meals can take a tremendous amount of dishes, accessories and effort to make. It can make it hard to want to make these kinds of dishes at home. However, with a Braun hand blender, you can greatly decrease all of those aspects as you blend in the pot you use to cook.

The best Braun hand blender is the Braun MQ537BK 4-in-1 350W Stainless Steel Immersion Hand Blender. This combo-pack includes several optional attachments to step up your cooking game and features plenty of power with its 350W motor.

What to know before you buy a Braun hand blender

Power

The biggest factor to look for in a Braun hand blender is the amount of power it wields, given in terms of wattage. A higher wattage Braun hand blender will be able to handle more intense tasks but will also increase the cost. If you know you’ll only use it for liquids, you can save the cash and go with a Braun hand blender with less wattage.

Speed

Next up in importance is a Braun hand blender’s speed settings. Most Braun hand blenders only have two speeds: high and low. The more expensive Braun hand blenders tend to have up to 15 variable speeds. Speed variability is best for foods at risk of being blended too much.

Size

Size for Braun hand blenders refers to the length of the accessory that is attached to the motor. In the case of the standard blender attachment, that size can be anything between 6-20 inches. Longer sizes are better for larger amounts of foods but be cautious — blenders that are too long can be unwieldy to use with smaller food amounts.

What to look for in a quality Braun hand blender

Extras

All Braun hand blenders come with a blender, but many also include extra accessories. The most often included accessory is a whisk attachment. Other accessories can include a masher and food processors of various sizes.

Mixing cup

An additional accessory that is almost always included is a mixing cup. These cups typically have measurements printed onto them, which makes blending smoothies or salad dressings particularly easy.

Power source

Braun hand blenders are powered via a rechargeable battery or by plugging into an outlet. Cordless Braun hand blenders can be easier to use as you don’t need to worry about the cord getting in the way, but they can add quite a bit to the overall cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a Braun hand blender

Braun hand blenders that include more extras typically cost more. A package with only the blender and one to two accessories typically costs around $50-$60. More accessories and higher-powered motors can gradually raise the cost to $150-$200.

Braun hand blender FAQ

What are the differences between a hand mixer and a hand blender?

A. Hand mixers and hand blenders occasionally get confused with each other. They have similar names, are both handheld and both use whisk attachments. The difference is that hand mixers generally only use whisk-like attachments to mix foods, while hand blenders use a bladed mechanism to shred and eventually liquefy foods. Hand blenders may include optional whisking methods depending on an accessory.

Do you still need a stand mixer if you buy a Braun hand blender?

A. Yes, you’ll still need a stand mixer if you buy a Braun hand blender. Hand blenders are typically used for processing small to medium amounts of foods while stand mixers handle medium to large amounts of foods. Stand mixers are especially good for foods that require long or intense mixing times. For example, a stand mixer is excellent for making dough while a Braun hand blender wouldn’t be capable of making dough at all.

What’s the best Braun hand blender to buy?

Top Braun hand blender

Braun MQ537BK 4-in-1 350W Stainless Steel Immersion Hand Blender

What you need to know: This excellent Braun hand blender has several included attachments for a well-rounded package.

What you’ll love: All of the attachments are easy to attach and detach with a one-click method. The sizes of each attachment are small enough for easy storage but large enough to perform their tasks well.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that the whisk wasn’t as strong an attachment as the other included options. It also can’t handle more intense jobs like crushing ice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Braun hand blender for the money

Braun MultiQuick 5 350W Immersion Hand Blender

What you need to know: Trimming away accessories you might not want or need helps bring this Braun hand blender down to a more affordable price.

What you’ll love: This Braun hand blender has all the same benefits as the above MQ537BK like one-click attaching and detaching of accessories. It also has the same motor strength, size profile and weight for comfortable task completion and storage.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported that the buttons can be difficult and uncomfortable to push for activating the Braun hand blender.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Braun MQ7035X 3-in-1 500W Stainless Steel Immersion Hand Blender

What you need to know: If the 350W Braun hand blenders aren’t powerful enough for you, then this 500W beast should easily handle the things that take more power to blend.

What you’ll love: The 500W power easily handles the tasks the 350W version struggles with. The hand blender attachment features a greater degree of splash protection when in use over the older models. The one-click attachment and detachment are still present.

What you should consider: The speed adjustment is handled from a single button press which can be frustrating to learn how to use appropriately. There’s no masher included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

