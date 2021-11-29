Best cooking blender

Just because your cooking blender is sharp doesn’t mean it can’t struggle with certain food; make sure you’re chopping your ingredients into manageable ingredients and try to limit the amount of frozen ingredients.

Which cooking blender is best?

A cooking blender is one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can add to your setup. They aren’t just for making smoothies and milkshakes; you can use them for churning butters, making sauces and pureeing.

Not everyone needs the same kind of cooking blender, but one of the best cooking blenders for any need is the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender. The Vitamix brand is one of if not the best and this Professional Series is top of the line.

What to know before you buy a cooking blender

Types and capacity

Personal: Personal cooking blenders are the smallest cooking blenders, generally holding between .2 and .7 liters, and are one of the weakest. Their blending containers almost always function as serving cups so you don’t dirty more than one dish. They also usually include some kind of lid for enjoying your blended nourishment on the go.

Conventional: The conventional cooking blender is exactly what you’re picturing when you think “blender.” They usually hold amounts between 1.65 and 1.9 liters and can have many levels of power—just not the highest power. They can usually blend anything except the hardest ingredients.

High-performance: High-performance cooking blenders are also known as commercial blenders due to their industrial strengths. They tend to have the largest capacities, usually up to 2.4 liters. They can handle the hardest foods and have the most control settings.

Blades

The blades of a cooking blender have a few variables. For material, they are almost always stainless steel, which is the best option. They can have more or less individual blades depending on the model, as well as be removable or not.

What to look for in a quality cooking blender

Wattage

A cooking blender’s power is typically given in terms of wattage, with higher wattage meaning an increased ability to blend. Wattage of 400 and less generally is advisable only for blending milkshakes and other soft ingredients, while wattage up to 1,000 can handle more intense blending needs. Any wattage above 1,000 should be enough to handle almost anything.

Settings

A cooking blender typically has at least two or three speed settings and a pulse setting. Many expensive cooking blenders have other settings, from a greater speed variability to preprogrammed options for common blended food.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooking blender

Cooking blenders come in many forms and capacities making it a little tricky to price. The smallest, personal cooking blenders typically cost around the $30-$50 area while most standard, average cooking blenders can start in the same price range but easily reach highs of $200-$300. The very best and biggest cooking blenders can hit costs of $600 and more.

Cooking blender FAQ

What’s the difference between the rated and the peak horsepower?

A. Every cooking blender has two horsepower strengths: the rated and the peak. Peak horsepower is the highest level of power a cooking blender can reach, but it can only hit this horsepower in the first moment you start the motor. After this beginning, a cooking blender slips into rated horsepower, which is the horsepower a cooking blender exhibits when running continuously. It’s usually better to shop for rated horsepower instead of peak horsepower.

What’s the best way to clean a cooking blender?

A. Most cooking blenders are dishwasher-safe by nature, but the largest cooking blenders might be too big to fit inside a standard dishwasher. For this situation and non-dishwasher-safe cooking blenders, it’s as simple as adding some warm water and a touch of dish soap to the blender and letting it run at low settings until clean before rinsing it out.

Some cooking blenders also have removable blades to allow you to remove any stuck chunks of food.

What’s the best cooking blender to buy?

Top cooking blender

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

What you need to know: When it comes to cooking blenders, it’s difficult to do better than the Vitamix brand, and this blender is one of its best.

What you’ll love: This cooking blender features 10 variable speeds and a pulse setting for maximum control, plus it uses a squatter, wider container that can hold up to 64 ounces. The container has milliliter measurement lines along one of its sides.

What you should consider: The Vitamix brand is one of the most expensive available blenders and this offering is no exception, being priced several hundred dollars more than similar options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cooking blender for the money

Ninja BL660 Professional Countertop Blender With 1,100-Watt Base

What you need to know: An excellent budget option for a countertop blender with a large container and a few extra small containers.

What you’ll love: The main container can hold up to 72 ounces while the two small containers hold up to 16 ounces, making them perfect for blending and serving a smoothie in the same cup. The 16-ounce containers come with screw-on lids for travel.

What you should consider: This cooking blender has few blending options, which is less than similar cooking blenders in the same price range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NutriBullet NBR-0601 Personal Blender

What you need to know: This personal blender is a perfect choice for anyone who blends small amounts of food or only uses a blender for making smoothies, milkshakes and other blended drinks.

What you’ll love: All the plastic components are BPA-free and the blending blades are sharp stainless steel. The 1,200-watt motor is enough to tackle even the thickest of food.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported this NutriBullet personal cooking blender tends to overheat when used for too long or too intense of a blend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

