Which cappuccino machine is best?

There’s something special about visiting your favorite coffee shop for a morning cappuccino. From the fragrant aroma when you walk through the door to the sound of milk being foamed, each part of this caffeinated ritual is designed to prepare you for a delicious cup of coffee.

If you want to recreate this experience at home, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is the best choice. It produces barista-quality espresso drinks right in the comfort of your own kitchen.

What to know before you buy a cappuccino machine

Number of coffee drinkers

A cappuccino machine built for one person won’t work when you host a Sunday brunch. If you’re the only person in your home who appreciates a fine-quality espresso drink, you’ll want a smaller machine, but if you routinely host a crowd for morning coffee and pastry, look for a larger model.

Espresso only vs. espresso and brewed coffee

Cappuccino machines are available in specialized models that focus on producing espresso and frothed milk or models that also allow you to brew a pot of coffee alongside your espresso. While a dual-function machine is handy, some would argue that focusing on two functions is to the detriment of both.

Space

Some cappuccino machines can take up quite a bit of real estate. Consider the amount of space on your counter or in your cupboards before purchasing a machine.

What to look for in a quality cappuccino machine

Adjustable water temperature

The quality of your espresso absolutely depends on the temperature of the water. Most baristas agree that the optimal temperature range is 195 to 205 degrees. Look for a machine that allows you to adjust the temperature to your preference in that range.

Easy-fill water tank

Some cappuccino machines require that you add water with each use. If you prefer a more hands-off action when it comes to managing your water levels, look for an easy-fill water tank with a view into the level of water.

Automatic grinder

The best cappuccinos start with the freshest beans, and the only way to get them at their peak is to grind them right before you brew. Luxury and high-end cappuccino machines feature burr grinders that start when you press the button to brew.

Accessories

The frothing pitcher and serving carafe are nice touches that make your kitchen feel even more like your favorite cafe. Neither of these are necessary to make a delicious cup of coffee, but they certainly make it easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a cappuccino machine

From the most basic to commercial-quality machines, expect to spend $75-$700.

Cappuccino machine FAQ

What are the different types of drinks you can make?

A. Your cappuccino machine is capable of making a number of different types of espresso drinks, including:

Ristretto: A strong espresso made with fine coffee grounds and less water.

A strong espresso made with fine coffee grounds and less water. Doppio: A double shot of espresso made with extra coffee.

A double shot of espresso made with extra coffee. Latte: Espresso drink with 1/3 espresso, 2/3 hot milk and a splash of foam.

Espresso drink with 1/3 espresso, 2/3 hot milk and a splash of foam. Piccolo latte: Ristretto shot with warm milk.

Ristretto shot with warm milk. Mocha: Latte with chocolate syrup.

Latte with chocolate syrup. Macchiato: Espresso with a splash of steamed milk and “marked” (macchiato in Italian) with foam.

Espresso with a splash of steamed milk and “marked” (macchiato in Italian) with foam. Americano: An espresso shot with hot water added to make a regular cup of coffee.

An espresso shot with hot water added to make a regular cup of coffee. Lungo: An espresso shot that’s made with twice as much water to extract more flavor and caffeine.

An espresso shot that’s made with twice as much water to extract more flavor and caffeine. Flat white: Similar to a cappuccino but with more coffee and no foam.

Similar to a cappuccino but with more coffee and no foam. Cortado: Equal amounts of espresso and steamed milk with no foam.

Equal amounts of espresso and steamed milk with no foam. Red eye: A shot of espresso added to brewed coffee.

A shot of espresso added to brewed coffee. Black eye: A double shot of espresso in brewed coffee.

You can further customize your drink by using nondairy milks and adding syrups, flavors and whipped cream.

How do you care for a cappuccino machine?

A. Keeping your cappuccino machine clean helps it to produce the best-tasting coffee for years to come. You’ll need to clean the basket that holds the coffee, the foaming wand and both the inside and outside of the machine.

After each use, remove the grounds from the basket and wipe it out.

If you’ve used the foaming wand, run steam through it to remove milk, then wipe the outside.

Wipe down the outside of the machine.

You also need to periodically descale your espresso machine. This is especially important if your tap water has a high mineral content, but every machine should be descaled at least once a year. Use a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water or purchase a professional descaler. Add to the water reservoir, allow it to sit, then run it through your machine, following with several runs of water until it’s completely rinsed out.

What’s the best cappuccino machine to buy?

Top cappuccino machine

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

What you need to know: This is a premium home espresso machine for serious coffee connoisseurs.

What you’ll love: It features a burr grinder that delivers the precise amount of coffee you need for the strength of brew you want. It produces fluffy clouds of creamy foam and a delicious, rich cup of espresso every time. Digital temperature control means maximum flavor extraction. It looks great on the counter.

What you should consider: This is a top-of-the-line espresso machine with a top-of-the-line price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table and Amazon

Top cappuccino machine for the money

Capresso Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

What you need to know: If you need a practical and basic espresso machine, this is the pick for you.

What you’ll love: It produces four espressos in adjustable strengths. The glass carafe is great for serving and measuring the correct amount of water.

What you should consider: The plastic parts can feel cheap, and the quality of espresso produced won’t satisfy pickier coffee drinkers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

De’Longhi 15-Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, affordable machine from a trusted brand in coffee appliances.

What you’ll love: The star here is a swivel jet frother that produces delicious pillows of frothy milk. It makes two cups of espresso at a time and can use espresso pods too. It has a small footprint on the counter, and it’s easy to clean.

What you should consider: It’s a smaller machine that’s best for singles or couples.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

