A lighter roast coffee works best in pour over coffee makers. You’ll get a more complex, flavorful cup of coffee when the beans aren’t overpowered by a dark roast.

Which pour over coffee maker is best?

Pour over coffee makers were originally invented in the early 20th century, but disappeared with the rise of the French press. The pour over coffee revolution began in the last several decades as third-wave, more complex coffees gained popularity.

Today, coffee connoisseurs know that pour over coffee makers produce some of the most delicious coffee you can find. The Chemex Pour Over Glass Coffee Maker is the best pour over coffee maker in both form and function, producing an exceptional cup of coffee every time.

What to know before you buy a pour over coffee maker

Pour over coffee makers are an elegant way to make and serve your morning cup of joe. These cone-shaped vessels hold a filter and either sit on a coffee mug or are self-contained and drip into a carafe. Coffee is placed in the filter and precisely heated water is poured over, slowly filtering through the grounds to extract complex coffee aromas and flavors.

Before you buy a pour over coffee maker, you’ll need to make some decisions.

Capacity

Pour over coffee makers are available in single-cup options or in a multi-cup carafe (with various capacities). If you only have one cup of coffee a day (or don’t have the time and patience to wait for individual cups to brew), a single-cup pour over coffee maker might be best for you.

If you’re brewing for more than one person or drink more than one cup of coffee per day, a multi-cup carafe is most likely the better choice.

Filter style

Filters for pour over coffee makers can be metal, cloth or paper. Metal filters are reusable and easy to clean (just pop them in the dishwasher). You can wash cloth filters and reuse them, too, but they also absorb coffee oils and can impact the taste. If you use cloth, you need to wash them after each use and you should replace them every month or two.

Paper filters are disposable, but they do absorb some of the coffee oils and can affect the flavors. Keep in mind that some pour over coffee maker filters are designed for specific coffee machines, while others accept a variety of filters.

Number of holes

The number of holes in your coffee maker influences the flavor and the strength of the coffee. More holes mean hot water passes over the grounds quickly and produces a lighter brew. Fewer holes allow hot water to sit in the coffee longer, extracting more complex, richer flavors.

What to look for in a quality pour over coffee maker

Single vs. double-walled glass

Single-walled glass pour over coffee makers are lighter and may be less expensive, but they are also very hot when coffee is brewed. Double-walled glass means that the carafe is more insulated. This not only keeps your coffee hotter, but it also protects your hands from burns.

Permanent filters

Permanent filters may add to the cost of your pour over coffee maker in the beginning, but they save you money in filters in the long run. They are also better for the environment and produce less waste.

How to make pour over coffee

Regardless of which pour over coffee maker you choose, the method for making pour over coffee is the same.

If you’re using a cloth or paper filter, wet the filter and place it in the coffee maker.

Add coffee of your choice to the filter (amount may vary depending on the size of your coffee maker).

Heat water to 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Start by adding a small amount of water to the grounds and letting it soak for 30 seconds.

Pour hot water over the grounds, moving in a circle from the outside to the inside.

The slower you pour, the more flavor is extracted.

Allow all the water to move through the grounds and then enjoy!

How much you can expect to spend on a pour over coffee maker

Expect to spend between $5 for a single-cup pour over coffee maker and $60 for a high-quality glass carafe.

Pour over coffee maker FAQ

Which filter is best to use?

A. The best filter to use is the one recommended by your coffee maker’s manufacturer. In some cases, it’s also the only filter that fits.

How much coffee should you use?

A. This depends on the strength of brew you prefer, the pour over coffee maker and filter you use. Generally speaking, a ratio of 1:17, coffee to water, produces a flavorful brew for most types of coffee and pour over coffee makers.

What’s the best pour over coffee maker to buy?

Top pour over coffee maker

Chemex Pour Over Glass Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This 8-cup Classic Series is for serious coffee drinkers.

What you’ll love: This beautiful and simple pour over coffee maker features durable double-walled glass. The coffee it makes is reliably incredible, and it looks great on the kitchen counter (where it doesn’t take up much space).

What you should consider: You have to use Chemex filters for this machine, and the measurements are strange (i.e., it produces 5 ounces of coffee instead of 6 ounces as is usual).

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table and Amazon

Top pour over coffee maker for the money

Melitta Filter Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This convenient, single-cup option reduces waste and is great for those who want to spend less money.

What you’ll love: This fits on most coffee mugs and uses a variety of different filters. It’s lightweight and good for travel. It’s durable.

What you should consider: This won’t work for multiple coffee drinkers. Additionally, it’s plastic and not as stylish as the other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker With Permanent Filter

What you need to know: This durable coffee maker is available in a variety of sizes and makes a delicious cup of coffee.

What you’ll love: One of the best parts about this pour over setup is that it comes with a reusable filter. No more wasteful disposable filters. It works with a variety of coffee ground sizes so you can customize your brew. It’s compact and works great in small spaces.

What you should consider: The fine mesh filter is so fine that it’s hard to get it completely clean. The coffee carafe isn’t insulated and can burn fingers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

