Best copper pot

You can use copper cookware to make anything any other material of cookware can, but they’re better suited to certain types of dishes, such as anything that requires precise control of heat.

Which copper pot is best?

Copper pots and pans are some of the most expensive cookware you can buy, but why is that? True, high-quality copper pots and pans take a huge amount of time and effort to make, and their durability and heat conduction is among the best you can buy. It doesn’t hurt that they’re gorgeous either.

While you can buy copper pots individually, they’re so expensive that it’s best to buy them as part of bulk sets. Our top pick is the Mauviel 2.5mm Brushed Copper Cookware 9-Piece Set.

What to know before you buy a copper pot

Lining

Real copper pots are never made of pure copper because copper is a highly reactive metal; in other words, copper in direct contact with food will leak metals and dangerous chemicals into your food. Real copper pots use interior linings to protect your food and health.

The typical linings in copper pots are either tin or steel. Tin-lined copper pots are slightly cheaper as it’s a lesser material; it can melt if the copper pot is used incorrectly and it typically needs replacement every few years. Steel is much more durable, needing replacement far less often, but it does increase the price.

Maintenance

Proper maintenance of a real copper pot takes a massive amount of time and effort compared to any other cookware material. If this maintenance is not performed correctly and often, you can easily ruin your copper cookware past being salvageable.

What to look for in a quality copper pot

Thickness

The thickness of a real copper pot determines its level of heat retention and ability to adapt to changing temperatures, with thicker copper pots having more retention and less temperature adjustment speed. Most real copper pots today are 1.5-2.5mm thick while in the past, they could be as thick as 3.2 millimeters.

Real vs. faux copper pots

In copper cookware, there are real copper pots and faux copper pots. Real copper pots use actual copper for the exterior of the pan and a lining of different material. Faux copper pots use various techniques to give other materials such as ceramic, stainless steel and aluminum the appearance of copper with none of the benefits or negatives except for a vastly decreased cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a copper pot

You aren’t going to find a real copper pot for less than $100-$150 and that pot is probably going to be more like a small saucepan. That’s why most copper cookware is sold in sets to keep prices down, but even then, you’re going to spend a minimum of a few hundred dollars while the very best copper pot sets can go for thousands. You can also find faux-copper pot sets starting around $100-$200.

Copper pot FAQ

How do you wash a real copper pot?

A. Washing a real copper pot isn’t difficult, but it does take a good amount of effort, like cleaning cast iron. For starters, real copper isn’t dishwasher-safe so you’ll have to scrub it by hand. You’ll need to thoroughly dry it to the point where not a single drop of water is left before putting it away. You’ll also likely need to polish it after you’ve washed it, although this doesn’t need to be done every washing.

What is a patina?

A. A patina essentially is a visual change to the copper caused by corrosion, like what occurred to the Statue of Liberty. Just like the Statue of Liberty, corrosion is not only not a bad thing but in copper cookware, it’s actually a great thing. So great in fact, that a good patina actually increases the value of copper cookware.

What’s the best copper pot to buy?

Top copper pot

Mauviel 2.5mm Brushed Copper Cookware 9-Piece Set

What you need to know: If you have the money to afford this ultra-luxurious collection of copper pots and pans, you should buy them.

What you’ll love: This nine-piece set includes a stock pot, saute pan, skillet and two saucepans—all with matching lids, excluding the saute pan. The stainless steel lining prevents copper from bleeding into your food while being minimal enough not to detract from the copper looks.

What you should consider: These copper pots and pans are strictly for experienced chefs who’ve used copper before, as not knowing how to handle them will ruin the entire set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top copper pot for the money

Gotham Steel Hammered Collection Pots and Pans, 10 Piece

What you need to know: Real copper is incredibly expensive and hard to maintain so if you just want the aesthetic value, go with this faux-copper set.

What you’ll love: This 10-piece set includes two frying pans, one with a matching lid and one without, as well as two saucepans with lids and a stockpot with lid and matching steamer. This set of copper pots and pans has all the aesthetics of copper without the upkeep.

What you should consider: As these copper pots and pans aren’t real copper, you won’t get any experience caring for copper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Lagostina Martellata Hammered Copper Cookware Set, 10 Piece

What you need to know: A midrange, real copper set of pots and pans that aren’t as expensive as other options.

What you’ll love: This 10-piece set includes three saucepans with matching lids, a pot with matching lid and two frying pans. All the copper pots and pans feature good-quality stainless steel interiors with hammered copper exteriors and aluminum cores.

What you should consider: Some consumers caution against neglecting the proper care of these copper pots and pans; otherwise, they’ll lose their nonstick properties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Sur La Table and Wayfair

