How does Hexclad cookware stand up to well-known brands?

Having the right cookware is essential to making the most delicious meals. Size and material play important roles in the effectiveness of pots and pans. HexClad is a relative newcomer in the kitchen cookware industry, looking to surpass popular brands, such as All-Clad, T-Fal and Calphalon, with unique construction that blends the best of nonstick and stainless steel cookware.

HexClad cookware features

HexClad cookware features a patented hybrid technology made of three-ply stainless steel with a nonstick coating. This design sets itself apart from competitors, which offer either nonstick cookware or stainless steel cookware, each with their own benefits and drawbacks. HexClad, meanwhile, claims the advantages of both styles of cookware.

The cookware boasts the ability to cook faster and more evenly at low temperatures. While HexClad cookware has an aluminum core like other top brands, the pots and pans tend to be slightly heavier. The handles are ergonomically designed, angled in a way that’s comfortable and sturdy. The handles stay cool, and each handle has a hanging loop as well.

These features put HexClad in the top tier of cookware brands. However, because the brand debuted only in 2016, it’s impossible to know how its products will hold up across 10 years or more.

There are other key features to keep in mind, too. HexClad cookware is:

Oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Induction stovetop compatible.

Dishwasher-safe.

Products

HexClad sells individual pots and pans as well as specialty cookware items and comprehensive sets. Pots and pans are offered in various sizes with the option of purchasing a matching lid. In addition, it sells roasting pans, woks and griddles.

Cookware sets may include anywhere from three to 20 pieces; note that lids are included in the piece count.

HexClad does lack some variety in its lineup, notably lacking a Dutch oven.

Aesthetic

HexClad aims to set itself apart with a refined, elegant aesthetic. The interior of every pot and pan boasts a pattern of small hexagons, while a herringbone pattern wraps around the rim. Options for the exterior include black or stainless steel for a modern or industrial aesthetic.

Though eye-catching, the hexagonal design has functional purposes. The edges of each hexagon are slightly raised, making first contact with ingredients within, which protects the nonstick coating and increases its longevity.

While the pots and pans are attractive, they lack the versatile looks of most mid-range and budget-friendly brands, such as Rachael Ray cookware, that may better complement or stand out in a specific kitchen aesthetic.

Prices

HexClad is among the more expensive cookware, with individual pots and pans costing $100-$200. Cookware sets may cost from $400-$800 depending on the number of pieces included.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean HexClad cookware?

A. HexClad cookware is dishwasher-safe. However, exercise caution when placing items within the dishwasher so that nothing moves around. To increase longevity and effectiveness, wash by hand with warm water and soap, then dry with a cloth before storing. As the surfaces are scratch-resistant, though, you can even use steel wool and abrasive cleaners.

Q. How do I maintain my HexClad cookware?

A. Pots and pans must be seasoned prior to first use. On medium-low heat, spread around oil or butter to coat the interior surface. After a few minutes, the cookware will be ready to use.

To avoid dents or scrapes that could occur when storing and removing, hang the cookware instead of stacking it.

Best HexClad cookware

Hexclad 13-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

This comprehensive set of nonstick cookware features three pots and three pans of different sizes with matching lids as well as a convenient large griddle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hexclad 6-Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Three fry pans are featured in this set, each of which is easy to clean, induction-compatible and oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hexclad 2-Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Set

For those who enjoy Asian cuisine, this cookware pairing includes a large wok as well as a 7-inch santoku knife for precision cutting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hexclad 7-Piece Nonstick Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This cookware set features three different-sized stainless steel pots with matching lids. It also included a 12-inch griddle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hexclad 14-Inch Stainless Steel Wok

This sizable wok is easy to use and built for longevity, as it is scratch-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hexclad 10-Quart Hybrid Stock Pot

This large stock pot heats quickly and evenly, allowing you to use less butter or oil when preparing meals. The black exterior fits elegantly into any kitchen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

