Le Creuset is known for its premium enameled stone and cast-iron cookware. But, as much as the brand has made its reputation based on product performance, the fun, bold color range that the cookware comes in is another reason customers are such big fans.

This spring, Le Creuset has introduced an exciting new shade that’s already selling fast: shallot, a soft lavender with pink and slight gray undertones that’s perfect for the season. So whether you’re looking to start your Le Creuset collection or want to add to the pieces you already have, you can find many of the brand’s most popular products in this beautiful new color and help give your kitchen a fresh look.

What’s the story behind Le Creuset’s newest color?

Considering the brand makes some of the highest-quality cookware on the market, it’s no surprise that Le Creuset draws inspiration from food for product colors. Le Creuset presents “shallot” as a modern neutral that can work with various kitchen decor styles.

The shade’s namesake vegetable, the shallot, is part of the onion family and features widely in French cuisine. It has a delicate flavor with a hint of sweetness that distinguishes it from other types of onions, so it’s a fitting name for Le Creuset’s soft new color.

Le Creuset offers 24 of its most popular products in shallot, so it’s a perfect addition for those new to Le Creuset cookware — and even those who already have some of the famous cookware in their kitchen. As a new take on neutral, you can pair items in the shallot shade with any color you like. But Le Creuset recommends two colors from its line: nectar, a yellow-orange shade with caramel and gold undertones, and oyster, a brown shade with hints of gray and purple.

Best Le Creuset products in shallot

Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven

Whether you’re making pasta, soup or your favorite braised recipes, this chef’s oven can get the job done. Its tight-fitting lid helps the steam circulate and keeps food moist, while the cast-iron construction provides excellent heat distribution and retention. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees, too.

Sold by Le Creuset and Amazon

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set

This versatile cookware set includes an enameled cast-iron, round Dutch oven, saucepan and skillet, so you’re ready to cook all your favorite recipes. The pieces are ready to use right out of the box, so you don’t have to season them before cooking. They’re also compatible with all cooktop styles and oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Sold by Le Creuset and Amazon

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven

With this Dutch oven, you can go from the cooktop to the oven without missing a beat, making it ideal for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying and more. It has a smooth, light-colored interior that makes it easy to check on your cooking progress and ergonomic handles for carrying it to the table.

Sold by Amazon, Le Creuset and Wayfair

Le Creuset 5-Quart Braiser

Turn the toughest cuts of meats and vegetables into tender, juicy meals with this cast-iron braiser. It has a wide base that lets you arrange your food in a single layer for effective searing and a domed lid that circulates steam for better flavor and moisture. You can also use it for casseroles, stews and more.

Sold by Le Creuset, Amazon and Wayfair

Le Creuset 11.75-inch Signature Skillet

No kitchen is complete without a skillet, and this well-sized model is perfect for searing, stir-frying, sauteing and more. The interior has a black satin enamel finish, making seasoning and the usual cast iron maintenance unnecessary. It’s still naturally nonstick and easy to clean, though, and safe for use with metal utensils.

Sold by Amazon and Le Creuset

Le Creuset Bread Oven

If you enjoy making homemade bread, this beautiful cast-iron bread oven provides top-notch heat distribution for bakery-quality loaves. Its domed lid helps trap and circulate steam to help the dough rise, while the low-profile base ensures a perfectly golden crust. It’s easy to clean, too.

Sold by Amazon and Le Creuset

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole

Whip up your favorite casserole recipes, broil fish, marinate meat and more in this durable casserole dish. The stoneware lid helps contain heat and moisture during cooking, but also makes it easy to bring your dishes to parties and other get-togethers. It’s oven-, microwave-, freezer-, broiler- and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Le Creuset and Amazon

Le Creuset Heritage Loaf Pan

This beautiful pan is perfect for bread, cakes, meatloaf and more, but it’s deep enough to make casseroles for one or two. The premium stoneware construction ensures that your recipes cook evenly, and the glazed finish provides a nonstick surface that’s easy to clean. The glaze is also non-reactive and scratch-resistant.

Sold by Amazon and Le Creuset

Le Creuset Tarte Tatin Dish

Make perfect pies and tarts with this stoneware dish, as well as quiche, frittatas, pizza and more. It can go from your cooktop to the oven, where it’s heat-safe up to 500 degrees. Its inverted handles make it easy to flip and turn out recipes for serving. The smooth enamel interior also releases dishes easily for perfect presentation.

Sold by Le Creuset and Amazon

