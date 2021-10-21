The most expensive gold flatware sets are gold plated, but most are simply coated in a gold-colored metal.

Which gold flatware is best to impress dinner guests?

Looking for a way to add a touch of drama to your dinner table? Gold flatware is sure to impress dinner guests whether you’re hosting a huge dinner party or a few of your closest friends. Paired with the right table dressing, it’s a look that can’t be beaten.

When choosing gold flatware, remember that its main job is to be practical, so choose options that are easy to eat with and comfortable to hold. Once you’ve seen the best gold flatware to impress dinner guests, it’s easy to pick the right set for you.

Best gold flatware

Berglander Gold Flatware Set

This flatware set is made from stainless steel with titanium gold plating. It has a shiny gold finish but isn’t extremely high-shine. The standard 20-piece set contains four each of salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons, but you can choose a larger 40-piece set with 10 of each or larger sets that include serving utensils and less commonly used pieces of flatware. These utensils feel sturdy and are comfortable to eat with.

Olivia & Oliver Harper 20-Piece Flatware Set in Gold

Flatware sets should contain all the pieces you need for your meal. This one features salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons, which should see you through from a simple starter to post-dessert coffee. All utensils in this 20-piece set are 24-karat gold-plated, so it’s a luxurious though somewhat pricey option. The mirror finish and lightly textured handles add to the overall appeal.

Vanys Matte Gold Silverware Set

Thanks to its contemporary design featuring elongated handles and rounded ends with near-circular spoons, this flatware set stands out from many on the market, although it isn’t to all buyers’ tastes. It has a matte gold finish, which some people prefer, both aesthetically and because it requires less polishing to look dinner-party ready. It comes in a 20-piece set that includes salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons for four.

Ogori Gold Silverware Set

This 24-piece set contains six each of dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons, which is fine for most households, but some buyers will miss the inclusion of salad forks. It comes in a storage box, which is ideal if your gold flatware isn’t for everyday use and you want to stash it away between dinner parties. The shiny finish adds a touch of sparkle to your table.

Berglander Satin Gold Flatware Set

With a matte satin gold finish, this gold flatware works as well for casual dinners as it does for formal affairs, and it doesn’t require much polishing to look its best. This 20-piece set contains a standard service for four, featuring salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons. Thanks to the titanium-plated finish, the gold outer layer is sturdy and won’t scratch or flake.

Kate Spade New York Malmo Gold 5-Piece Flatware Place Setting

If designer homeware is your bag, you’ll be excited by this gold flatware set with its mirror finish and clean, simple lines. The utensils are well-balanced and feel comfortable to use. Each five-piece set contains a salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, dessert spoon and teaspoon, so you can buy as few or as many sets as you need to accommodate all your guests.

Magicpro Modern Royal 45-Piece Gold Flatware Set

This 45-piece flatware set includes service for eight with salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons, plus a five-piece serving set that includes a standard serving spoon, slotted serving spoon, serving fork, butter knife and cake server. The inclusion of the serving set makes it an excellent choice for holidays or formal dining events.

Kelenfer 20-Piece Gold Flatware Set

A 20-piece set that includes four full services containing salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons. This quality flatware features smooth hand-forged edges and is mirror polished for a high-shine finish. Each piece of flatware is heavy and feels extremely sturdy. The hexagonal handles make this set stand out, though some users don’t find them as comfortable to hold as more delicate handles.

Aisoso Gold Silverware Set

While it might not be as durable as more expensive sets, this affordable gold flatware stands up well to occasional use, so it’s great for holidays and for dinner parties, though not necessarily as an everyday set. They have a classic look that works well with all kinds of table settings. This set of 20 contains four each of salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons.

Towle Living Ashwell Gold 20-Piece Flatware Set

Looking for some truly high-end gold flatware? This set is 24-karat gold-plated with a sophisticated matte gold finish that doesn’t need polishing. In each 20-piece set, you get four each of salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons. They look great, feel solid and are comfortable and well-balanced when eating.

Berglander Gold Silverware Set With Moon-Surface Handle

A great choice if you like a touch of gold but aren’t looking for all-gold flatware. Each utensil has a gold head but the handles are copper colored with a pitted moon-surface design. This is a standard 20-piece set made from coated stainless steel for durability.

Flatasy 20-Piece Gold Flatware Set

You can choose from two gold options with this flatware set — one with hammered handles and the other with handles made to look like bamboo canes. Each style comes as a 20-piece set with four salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dessert spoons and teaspoons. They’re made from premium-quality heavy stainless steel with a shiny gold finish.

