Celebrated on Feb. 13, Galentine’s Day is a day to honor and appreciate the female friendships in your life. It was created by Leslie Knope, a character from the TV show “Parks and Recreation,” as a day to celebrate the friendships of women, but has since spread into the real world.

If you’re planning to host a Galentine’s Day party, it’s important to have a fun spread that everyone will enjoy. Here’s how to create the perfect one for your Galentine’s Day party.

In this article: Glaver’s Glass Water Pitcher, Envy Prime Sushi-Making Kit and Main and Mesa Stoneware Candle Holders.

How to create fun Galentine’s Day party spread

These tips will help you create a memorable spread for your friends to enjoy:

Choose a theme: A theme can make your spread more cohesive and visually appealing. Theme ideas include brunch, afternoon tea and comfort food. Alternatively, you might want to choose foods from a certain culinary tradition, such as a spread of sushi or tapas.

What do you need for a Galentine’s party spread?

It’s important to think about what you need for your Galentine’s Day spread ahead of time to make sure you’re prepared. You might already have much of the tableware or the decorations that you need, but it pays to make a list of what you’ll require and check it against what you have. This way, you avoid realizing on the day that you don’t have enough wine glasses for everyone or you have too few vases for floral arrangements.

Food and drinks: Naturally, you’ll need plenty of food and drink for your Galentine’s spread. However, the options are practically endless, so you’ll have to use your imagination and think about the preferences and dietary requirements of your friend group.

Best items to create a Galentine’s Day party spread

Toscana Wooden Cheese Board

This wooden cheese board is great for serving items as part of your Galentine’s Day spread. Of course, it’s perfect for cheese and crackers, but also makes an attractive platter for a wide range of snacks, such as sandwiches or pizza slices.

Renawe Acacia Wooden Serving Trays

This set of two serving trays is ideal for presenting all kinds of treats as part of your spread. They’re made from acacia wood with attractive octagonal shapes.

Pfaltzgraff Trellis Serve Bowl

Its rustic good looks make this serving bowl an excellent choice for an elegant Galentine’s Day affair. It’s a perfect salad bowl, but you can also use it for a range of dishes, including pastas, soups and curries.

Crest All-Purpose Wine Glasses

These are ideal if you need more wine glasses so you have enough for all of your gals and aren’t too fussy about pairing wine varieties with the correct shape of glass. You get eight in a pack, offering excellent value.

Glaver’s Glass Water Pitcher

You need a proper pitcher for serving drinks at the table, whether you’re making homemade iced tea or you just want to keep your guests topped up with water. This sleek glass pitcher is available in a range of sizes from 48-58 ounces, each with a slightly different shape.

Nostalgia Electric Chocolate Fondue Fountain

If you want some interactive fun as part of your Galentine’s Day food spread, you can’t go wrong with a chocolate fondue fountain. Simply provide skewers and a range of fruits to dip in the chocolate and see your guests go away happy.

Envy Prime Sushi-Making Kit

Making sushi is a fun activity for you and your friends to enjoy and getting everyone involved in rolling it means there’s less food prep for you to do on the day of the party. This kit includes two rolling mats, a sushi bazooka and a sushi mold, among other equipment, so there’s plenty to let everyone join in.

Solino Home Linen Tablecloth

This gorgeous linen tablecloth is the perfect base for a beautiful Galentine’s tablescape. It’s available in more than 10 hues, including forest green, charcoal gray and Champagne beige. You can choose from a range of shapes and sizes to fit most tables.

Fingercraft Cloth Napkins

Made from a linen blend, these napkins look beautiful but are more affordable than pure linen, so you don’t need to overspend. There are 12 in a pack and they’re machine-washable.

Main and Mesa Stoneware Candle Holders

If you want to decorate your table with candles, these stoneware candle holders are stunning. You can choose between a set of two pillar candle holders or a set of three taper candle holders in either black, terracotta or light graphite gray.

