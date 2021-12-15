Best KitchenAid mixer attachment

When buying authentic KitchenAid attachments that use the power hub, you can be sure all attachments will fit every KitchenAid stand mixer model.

Which KitchenAid mixer attachments are best?

While KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most coveted kitchen appliances of all time, there are many people who have never used a single mixer attachment. The KitchenAid mixer is an excellent machine, but utilizing the myriad of attachments is what takes this beloved appliance up a notch.

Even if you’ve been a faithful KitchenAid stand mixer owner for years, knowing which attachments to purchase can be confusing. One of the top KitchenAid mixer attachments is the KitchenAid Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment, which turns a time-consuming process like pasta making into a simple task.

What to know before you buy a KitchenAid mixer attachment

Here are a few things to consider before buying a KitchenAid mixer attachment.

Types of KitchenAid mixer attachments

There are many types of attachments that you can use with a KitchenAid stand mixer. Here are a few of the most popular options.

Pasta roller, cutters and presses : A few pasta attachments allow you to create different types of pasta, from spaghetti to rigatoni to ravioli and more.

: A few pasta attachments allow you to create different types of pasta, from spaghetti to rigatoni to ravioli and more. Grinder : With grinder attachments, you can grind various types of meat, fruits and vegetables.

: With grinder attachments, you can grind various types of meat, fruits and vegetables. Juicer : Whether you want a citrus juicer or a masticating juicer, you’ll be able to find an attachment.

: Whether you want a citrus juicer or a masticating juicer, you’ll be able to find an attachment. Food processor : There are a couple of options if you want a food processor or a simple slicing option. These attachments include a variety of disks for chopping, slicing, dicing, julienne and shredding.

: There are a couple of options if you want a food processor or a simple slicing option. These attachments include a variety of disks for chopping, slicing, dicing, julienne and shredding. Peeler and spiralizer : Whether you want to peel apples or spiralize zucchini, there are attachments for everything.

: Whether you want to peel apples or spiralize zucchini, there are attachments for everything. Grain mill and scale : If you are an experienced bread maker, a grain mill attachment will be quicker to use than a hand-cranked grain mill. There is also a sift and scale attachment.

: If you are an experienced bread maker, a grain mill attachment will be quicker to use than a hand-cranked grain mill. There is also a sift and scale attachment. Bowl attachments: A few attachments connect to the bowl, including an ice cream maker and heat mixing bowl.

How to use a KitchenAid mixer attachment

There are two types of KitchenAid mixer attachments: one that connects to the power hub and one that attaches to the bowl. Before installing any attachment, ensure the mixer is turned off or unplugged.

If you’re using the power hub, unscrew the knob and remove the power hub cover. Next, slide the attachment into the power hub and rotate until it fits snug. Then, put the knob back in and tighten.

For attachments that connect at the bowl, simply fit it in as you would the mixer bowl.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid mixer attachment

Here are a few features to look for in a quality KitchenAid mixer attachment

Ease of use

Some KitchenAid mixer attachments are straightforward to use, while others have several parts that take time to learn how to use. Following the instructions while using your attachment for the first time will help the process go smoothly.

Also, you’ll want to read the manufacturer’s guide to find out which attachments are dishwasher safe and which are handwash only.

Warranty

Depending on your location and where you buy the product, most KitchenAid mixer attachments should come with a warranty that will cover a variety of issues that happen within the first year. The retailer might also have its own return policy.

Material

The most common materials used on KitchenAid mixer attachments are stainless steel and plastic. Stainless steel tends to be more sturdy, while plastic attachments might break easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a KitchenAid mixer attachment

KitchenAid mixer attachments cost between $30-$200. While some are simple and perform a single function, other attachments contain multiple sizes and can be used for several tasks.

KitchenAid mixer attachment FAQ

Can I use generic attachments with my KitchenAid stand mixer?

A. When buying KitchenAid brand attachments, you have the assurance that they will fit and work with your specific KitchenAid stand mixer. Plus, many come with a warranty from KitchenAid. If you choose to use a generic brand name stand mixer attachment, be sure that it will fit your KitchenAid stand mixer and that it does not void any warranty from KitchenAid.

Do I have to follow the recipes that come with the KitchenAid attachment, or can I use my own?

A. When following recipes that come with your KitchenAid attachment, you can be sure they’re approved for your attachments and mixer and will turn out great. If you decide to use your own recipes, be sure you’re not using too many dry or liquid ingredients, and don’t overwork the attachment.

What are the best KitchenAid mixer attachments to buy?

Top KitchenAid mixer attachment

KitchenAid Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment

What you need to know: Making homemade pasta has never been easier than with this easy-to-use pasta roller and cutter KitchenAid attachment.

What you’ll love: With eight thickness settings and two cutters, you’ll be able to create several types of pasta. This pasta attachment makes pasta making effortless compared to crank machines or rolling dough by hand.

What you should consider: This pasta roller and cutter is one of the more expensive KitchenAid attachments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top KitchenAid mixer attachment for the money

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment

What you need to know: Useful for tackling a variety of cooking tasks, this versatile KitchenAid attachment will become a home cook’s best friend.

What you’ll love: Included with this slicer and shredder attachment is a 3 mm slicing blade that can be used to slice vegetables, as well as a 4 mm and 6 mm shredding blade to shred vegetables, potatoes, cheese and more.

What you should consider: This attachment works better on hard vegetables like cucumbers and carrots as opposed to softer items like tomatoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment

What you need to know: Grinding meat at home and making sausage has never been easier than with this grinder attachment.

What you’ll love: This attachment includes both a fine and coarse grinding plate so you can achieve the perfect texture. It can also be used with the fruit and vegetable strainer kit.

What you should consider: The KitchenAid mixer and attachment combined are tall, so short individuals might need to move to a shorter work surface to see while they are using the appliance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

