Best high-end microwave

Which high-end microwaves are best?

No kitchen is complete without a good microwave, and with a high-end model, you can take on any task, whether it be whole-roasting a turkey for a family dinner or popping a heap of popcorn for movie night. Microwaves are excellent at delivering delicious results in minutes, even seconds, in some cases. However, finding the right one can be challenging with so many options in a market filled with technical jargon. Continue reading to learn more about which high-end microwave is right for you. If you’re interested in a simple solution that puts out an outstanding performance, check out the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave in Stainless Steel.

What to know before you buy a high-end microwave

Heating technology

Convection microwaves give the option to use your microwave in the same way you would use an oven, allowing you to broil, roast and bake everything from meat to baked goods. If you are looking for a microwave to take on more responsibility, consider one with a convection option.

Design

There are three main microwave design options, including built-in, over-the-range and counter-top. Counter-top are designed to sit on any flat surface and do not require installation. While these are usually more affordable, they also take up valuable counter space. One of the alternatives to a countertop microwave is built-in. Buyers can add a built-in microwave just about anywhere there’s space in your kitchen cabinets, whether it be as a drawer or at eye level. The final standard design is over-the-range microwaves installed above your stove for easy access and tend to include features such as an under-light and air ventilation system.

Cooking use

Depending on what you intend to cook, you may need a larger microwave with more wattage. The higher the wattage, the faster your food will cook. If you plan to cook whole roasts and other large meat items, opt for a large microwave, at least 1.5 cubic feet, with a high wattage rating of at least 1,100. If you usually cook small snacks, a standard-sized microwave will do just fine.

What to look for in a quality high-end microwave

Multiple cooking options

Quality high-end microwaves will include multiple pre-programmed cooking options for common items like popcorn, bread defrosting and roasting. Additionally, top-tier high-end microwaves will likely include multiple built-in cooking appliances, such as air-frying and toasting capabilities.

Sensor cooking technology

High-end microwaves should have the latest sensor technology. Premium models use humidity sensors to automatically adjust the temperature and setting for cooking, defrosting and reheating.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end microwave

Entry-level high-end microwaves, such as standard convection microwaves, usually start at $200, while premium models from big brands like Thermador may cost well into the thousands.

High-end microwave FAQ

Can I put a counter-top-model microwave in a cabinet or over my range?

A. While you cannot put a countertop microwave over your range, because it will lack the necessary built-in ventilation, you can keep it in a cabinet as long as you ensure the cabinet shelf is strong enough and that you have proper ventilation. Some companies sell external trim kits that allow you to flush-mount countertop microwaves into a cabinet.

What size microwave should I get?

A. Finding the right-sized microwave can be challenging. The first thing you need to consider is the space you have available. Once you’ve done that, you need to think about what you usually cook. If you don’t cook large items, such as whole roasts, pot pies or loaves often, then you likely won’t need a large capacity microwave.

What’s the difference between a microwave and a microwave oven?

A. Confusingly, a microwave and microwave oven are the exact same thing. Microwave is short for microwave oven.

What are the best high-end microwaves to buy?

Top high-end microwave

KitchenAid Countertop Microwave in Stainless Steel

What you need to know: This microwave is ideal for someone who wants the absolute best technology and materials from a renowned manufacturer.

What you’ll love: This microwave has a decent size with 2.2 cubic feet of interior capacity and is incredibly strong, with temperatures able to reach 425 degrees.

What you should consider: This microwave doesn’t have the automation features that built-in options have.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top high-end microwave for the money

Breville Smooth Wave Countertop Microwave

What you need to know: The Breville Smooth Wave is an excellent high-end microwave for those who want premium quality and luxurious features without the high price tag.

What you’ll love: This compact countertop microwave is packed to the gills with useful features. Firstly, the Smooth Wave includes Breville’s patented sensor technology that analyzes steam, and other factors, to precisely and automatically adjust the cooking, reheating or defrosting temperature. Plus, this microwave includes Breville’s new inverter technology, which guarantees even power delivery use after use.

What you should consider: The genuine stainless steel exterior is harder to keep clean than alternatives with black or painted metal.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Thermador Master and Professional Microwave Drawer

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an ultra-premium built-in drawer microwave that will last a lifetime, look no further than this amazing Thermador.

What you’ll love: From sleek looks to innovative technology, this microwave has it all. Between the touch-to-open drawer and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Master and Professional from Thermador have all the automated features you need. Plus, it comes with all the automatic cooking bells and whistles you’d expect from a microwave at this price.

What you should consider: The Master and Professional microwave drawer is pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

