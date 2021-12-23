Best Magic Chef microwave

Magic chef microwaves aren’t just for reheating or cooking. If they have variable power settings, you can use the lowest setting to keep foods warm while finishing your other dishes.

Which Magic Chef microwave is best?

When shopping for a microwave, it can be easy to feel exhausted from the sheer variety of available brands. The Magic Chef brand is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a great, midrange microwave with tons of options for small, medium and high-powered models.

The top Magic Chef microwave is the Magic Chef 1100W 1.6 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Microwave Oven. This Magic Chef microwave is one of their biggest and strongest models for anyone looking for a new kitchen workhorse.

What to know before you buy a Magic Chef microwave

Wattage

The wattage of your Magic Chef microwave determines how quickly and effectively your Magic Chef microwave will cook your foods, with higher wattages performing better. Typically, Magic Chef microwaves have wattages between 700 and 1,000, though some Magic Chef microwaves can have higher wattages up to 1,500. Be cautious when purchasing a 700-watt Magic Chef microwave, as that power isn’t enough for more than small, basic reheating tasks.

Size

When shopping for a Magic Chef microwave, there are two sizes to consider: external and internal.

External: The external size of a Magic Chef microwave is how much counter space it will take up, not including the space required to open the door, given in inches. Generally speaking, most higher wattage Magic Chef microwaves will be larger than lower wattage models.

The external size of a Magic Chef microwave is how much counter space it will take up, not including the space required to open the door, given in inches. Generally speaking, most higher wattage Magic Chef microwaves will be larger than lower wattage models. Internal: The internal size, or capacity, is given in cubic feet and determines how much food can fit inside at one time. The capacity has a much wider range than the external size, anywhere between 0.7 and 1.6 cubic feet. One thing to consider is that the capacity and external size don’t always correlate, so make sure you’re checking both numbers before purchasing.

What to look for in a quality Magic Chef microwave

Pre-programming

Magic Chef microwaves frequently include pre-programmed cooking settings for common foods like popcorn or baked potatoes. Some models include more pre-programmed settings than others.

Variable power

Some Magic Chef microwaves include the ability to adjust how much of the wattage you utilize in a given round of microwaving. This variability can be anywhere between three or 10 levels with higher wattage. Magic Chef microwaves usually have more variability.

Design

Magic Chef microwaves have many design choices, though the most common are solid black or white. Stainless steel is also common though this design typically includes black elements.

How much you can expect to spend on a Magic Chef microwave

Magic Chef microwaves are typically priced in the middle ground of microwaves, with most models costing around $100-$150.

Magic Chef microwave FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a Magic Chef microwave?

Most microwaves these days are very easy to clean, the Magic Chef brand included. As long as you clean them right away, most messes are easily removed with just a good wipe of a paper towel. If you do leave your mess around and it becomes really stuck on, just microwave a cup of water for a few minutes to generate some steam before scrubbing that mess out. If the mess is greasy, use a cloth dipped in a solution of warm water and dish soap.

Is there any way to keep my young children from playing with and triggering my Magic Chef microwave?

Depending on the model of Magic Chef microwave, yes. Some Magic Chef microwaves include a child safety lock that is usually triggered by a few methods like holding down a specific button or pressing a few buttons in a specific order. The exact process will be detailed in your Magic Chef microwave’s owner’s manual if it includes such a safety feature.

What’s the best Magic Chef microwave to buy?

Top Magic Chef microwave

Magic Chef 1100W 1.6 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This Magic Chef microwave model is one of Magic Chef’s very best, with a large capacity and high wattage.

What you’ll love: This Magic Chef microwave’s high internal capacity and 1100 watt power are more than enough to reheat or cook almost any meal. The stainless steel design is sleek and can fit practically any kitchen aesthetic. This Magic Chef microwave has multiple pre-programmed cooking methods.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that this Magic Chef microwave could have unstable feet and a loud operating volume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Magic Chef microwave for the money

Magic Chef 700W 0.7 cu. ft. White Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This low-cost Magic Chef microwave is an excellent choice for dorm rooms or guest houses.

What you’ll love: The smaller external dimensions make it much easier to place this Magic Chef microwave in small kitchens or dorm rooms while leaving some extra counter space, plus it’s more than 10 pounds lighter than larger models. The express cook settings make reheating food a one-button process.

What you should consider: The low power, 700-watt strength isn’t high enough to do more than basic reheating. Other more intensive tasks will take a more extended amount of time than you’ll appreciate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Magic Chef 1000W 1.1 cu. ft. Black Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This Magic Chef microwave is a perfect choice for those who want some power without taking up a large amount of space.

What you’ll love: The high, 1000W watt power but medium 1.1 cu. ft. of internal space is the perfect middle ground of cooking ability and size profile. This Magic Chef microwave also features more pre-programmed cooking methods than most Magic Chef microwave models.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with the amount of noise this Magic Chef microwave generates, and a few reported receiving faulty lights and turntables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.