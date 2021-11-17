Which Tiger rice cookers are best?

When it comes to cooking rice, there’s no easier method than using a good rice cooker. Most rice cookers are capable of making more than just rice, so they’re more of a multipurpose machine than a one-trick pony. Some can even steam foods at the same time as cooking rice for a true one-pot meal.

The best Tiger rice cooker is the Tiger JAX-T10U-K 5.5 Cup Micom Rice Cooker with Food Steamer and Slow Cooker. This advanced model can handle multiple types of rice in addition to other types of food thanks to its various cooking modes and easy-to-use display.

What to know before you buy a Tiger rice cooker

Capacity

The capacity of your rice cooker should match the size of your household or the amount of servings you prefer to make at one time. Tiger rice cookers measure their capacity in cups of uncooked rice. Most Tiger rice cookers come in capacities of either 5.5 or 10 cups, though some models are available in 3, 5 and 8 cup capacities as well. To help you decide, .25 cups is roughly equal to one serving of rice.

Cooking pot

Tiger rice cookers typically use cooking pots of either stainless steel or non-stick aluminum. Stainless steel is more durable but harder to clean, while aluminum is easy to clean but easy to damage.

What to look for in a quality Tiger rice cooker

Additional cooking settings

While the most basic Tiger rice cookers only have “cook” and “warm” functions, more advanced Tiger rice cookers have a multitude of settings to take advantage of, such as slow cooking. Other options include settings for different kinds of rice, timers and steaming.

Controlled cooking

Different brands of rice cooker (like Aroma rice cookers) use different terminology to describe a rice cooker that uses a microcomputer to control the cooking time and temperature of your rice for you. Tiger labels thiers as “Micom.” This feature isn’t necessary if you measure your rice, water and time well, but it can be helpful otherwise.

How much you can expect to spend on a Tiger rice cooker

Tiger rice cookers are high quality and can cost a little more on average than other rice cooker brands. Most Tiger rice cookers start around $100, whereas cheaper brands might start around $50. Most of the better Tiger rice cookers tend to cap out around $200-$300, but some models do hit the $400 mark as well.

Tiger rice cooker FAQ

Why should I use a rice cooker at all?

A rice cooker is only needed if you know you cook rice often. If you do, then rice cookers will save you effort and time and will free up a burner on your stovetop. Rice cookers are also more consistent than stovetop rice and don’t need to be monitored while they cook.

Does having a glass lid matter?

At the end of the day, no, it doesn’t matter. The only benefit of having a glass lid is you get to observe the cooking process to ensure its cooking properly, something you shouldn’t need to do if you purchase a quality rice cooker. That said, if the only difference between two models you’re debating between is a glass lid, it wouldn’t hurt to choose it either.

What are the best Tiger rice cookers to buy?

Top Tiger rice cooker

Tiger JAX-T10U-K 5.5 Cup Micom Rice Cooker with Food Steamer and Slow Cooker

What you need to know: This Tiger rice cooker is one of the most advanced and feature-rich rice cookers that Tiger currently offers.

What you’ll love: The included cooking plate has measurements printed onto the side to help you make the exact amount of rice you need. Separate settings for white, brown and sweet rice — plus cooking options like slow cooking and synchro-cooking — make cooking a full meal in this rice cooker easy to accomplish.

What you should consider: The price for this Tiger rice cooker is particularly high, especially when you consider it’s only a 5.5 cup capacity instead of a roomier 10 cup capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Tiger rice cooker for the money

Tiger JBV-A18U-W 10 Cup Micom Rice Cooker with Food Steamer and Slow Cooker

What you need to know: This is a cheaper and much less advanced Tiger rice cooker that still performs superbly.

What you’ll love: This Tiger rice cooker includes extras like a spatula, measuring cup, cooking plate and cookbook to help you get started. The inner pan is non-stick so your rice can be easily removed. Several cooking options, including slow cooking, make this a multi-purpose machine.

What you should consider: The product is very clear that you should only use the included measuring cup when filling the rice cooker, so make sure not to lose it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tiger JAZ-A18U-FH 10 Cup Rice Cooker and Warmer with Steam Basket

What you need to know: A simple but beautifully decorated Tiger rice cooker that adds a splash of color to your kitchen.

What you’ll love: This Tiger rice cooker is all about the gorgeous floral design, but it’s huge 10 cup uncooked rice capacity is another benefit. It doesn’t take up too much counter space either.

What you should consider: This Tiger rice cooker really is simple as it only has two modes: cook and keep warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

