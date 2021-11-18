Best Wayfair dining room sets

Wayfair operates solely online and does not have showrooms like other furniture stores.

Which Wayfair dining room set is best?

The dining room is the centerpiece of your home. It’s the room where family and friends come together and catch up without the distractions of television and video games. Even homes without dining rooms have breakfast nooks or table sets in the corner of their kitchen, creating a place of respite from everyday life.

The Brahn 4 – Person Dining Set from Red Barrel Studio at Wayfair, is a dining set that thousands of people praise for being both sturdy and easily assembled. The tapered table legs and flat-back chairs can fit any home, whether rustic, modern, or traditional in design.

What to know before you buy a Wayfair dining room set

Before you purchase a new dining room set from Wayfair, a massive online furniture store, you should consider where you plan to put your new dining table and chairs. Considering the space you have, you may want to opt for a certain shape or style.

What is Wayfair?

Wayfair is an online furniture company that owns five branded retail sites — Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold and of course, Wayfair. They sell home decor, indoor and outdoor furniture, home-improvement items, luggage, and lighting fixtures.

Dining table vs. breakfast nook

A standard dining table set is often placed in the dining room, a designated separate area from the kitchen. Breakfast nooks are placed in a cozy corner of the kitchen and are usually a technique to add sitting space in a small home. Naturally, a larger home will have space for both a dining room and breakfast nook.

The location of your dining room set should play a part in determining size and style. You will need to choose a set that fits comfortably in your dining area and has space to move, even when the chairs are pulled out. Keeping 3 feet between the chair and the wall is a safe measurement to follow.

Size

If you have a larger family or often host events, you may want a dining table that is long enough to accommodate six or more people. While traditional dining table designs have individual chairs, there are many options with benches that come in both modern and rustic styles.

Style

The dining table itself will come in shapes that are round, rectangular or square and its base can be a single or double pedestal, traditional four-leg or trestle (criss-cross legs). The chairs can be solid, slat, ladder-back, Windsor, or Queen Anne shapes.

Windsor chairs have a round back of wooden pegs that extend from a saddle-shaped seat.

chairs have a round back of wooden pegs that extend from a saddle-shaped seat. Queen Anne chairs have a regal style with curved feet and accents.

The chairs and table can be made of glass, metal or wood, and can come in many styles — traditional, modern, mid-century modern, farmhouse, industrial, glam, rustic, coastal, and boho.

What to look for in a quality Wayfair dining room set

Most dining room sets come in glass or wood form but engineered and natural woods have very different qualities. You will want a set that looks good in your home, but you should always consider the maintenance of your table and its practicality for daily use.

Material

Manufactured woods, like plywood, are very durable, but not as strong as a hardwood. Hardwood, such as mahogany, walnut, maple, oak, and teak, is a very strong wood, but typically costs a great deal higher than engineered woods. Avoid woods with a thick veneer and plastic texture, for that veneer will inevitably lift away with time.

Practicality

While you might be drawn to more funky styles of dining room tables, remember that eccentric isn’t always the most practical. You want a dining table that provides leg space and table space that won’t cramp your guests and family.

Maintenance

Glass, no matter the quality, is going to be prone to scratches if you do not take proper precautions. Wooden tables can also be scratched, but you can have them refinished to look new. Be careful when using abrasive cleaners — they can ruin wood finishing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wayfair dining room set

There are two-person sets for as low as $100 to as high as $5,900. The more chairs a dining set has, the higher the range will be, due to the increased size and number of furniture pieces.

Wayfair dining room set FAQ

What is included in a dining room set?

A. A dining room set will usually include a table and chairs or benches. Tables with four, six, and eight chairs are the most common.

Do Wayfair dining room sets need to be assembled?

A. Most Wayfair dining room sets are sent unassembled, because they are easier and cheaper to ship this way. There are pre-assembled options on the website and you can pay someone to assemble your furniture, though this will be at an increased price.

What’s the best Wayfair dining room set to buy?

Top Wayfair dining room set

Red Barrel Studio Brahn 4-Person Dining Set

What you need to know: This set includes a traditional square dining table and four chairs made with manufactured wood.

What you’ll love: The chairs have beige microfiber upholstery that is easily cleaned and provides comfortable cushioning. The set comes in espresso for a more traditional look or black for a more modern style.

What you should consider: This product is not resistant to stains or scratches.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Wayfair dining room set for the money

Ebern Designs Greogory 4-Person Dining Set

What you need to know: A square dining table and four stools made of manufactured wood and iron.

What you’ll love: The table is designed for compact areas and the stools can be scooted underneath the table to maximize space. The table comes in both brown and light brown wood colors.

What you should consider: The stools are backless and the table is quite small.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Red Barrel Studio Noyes 4-Person Dining Set

What you need to know: This rectangular dining set has one dining table with four chairs and is made from faux marble and manufactured wood.

What you’ll love: The seats have a black finish and faux leather to fit a modern aesthetic. The marble table is mottled with brown, black and white, and the chairs can come in black, red, gray or white. All assembly tools are included.

What you should consider: The limited warranty is only good for 30 days against defects.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

