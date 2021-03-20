Skip to content
Top Stories
Truckers fall under California gig economy law, appeals court rules
Top Stories
In GOP response to Biden address, SC Sen. Tim Scott credits Trump with pulling U.S. from depths of pandemic
Video
San Diego County district attorney files petitions to lift all gang injunctions
Inside California Politics: Analyzing Biden’s first address to Congress
Video
Biden says U.S. ‘rising anew’ in 1st address to Congress, calls for $1.8 trillion investment in families and education
Video
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
CDC gives new advice for when you need, and don’t need to wear a mask
Video
Top Stories
2 Chinese vaccine makers consider mixing COVID-19 shots to make them more effective
Top Stories
Expected COVID-19 lockdown baby boom looks like a ‘bust,’ statistics show
Biden will pitch $1.8 trillion investment into education, family needs as he marks 100 days in office
Video
India’s coronavirus death toll reaches 200,000, as new surge overwhelms health care system
Biden highlights path back to normal, encourages Americans to ‘go get the shot’
Video
Dodgers
Reds rally to win 6-5, hand scuffling Dodgers another defeat
Iconic Dodger Dogs will no longer be supplied by Farmer John
In resumption of SoCal rivalry, Padres hold off Dodgers 3-2
Video
Dodgers offering seats in ‘fully vaccinated fan section’ for Saturday’s game against Padres
Video
Urías dominates as Dodgers pull out 1-0 win over Mariners, split 2-game series
Seattle Mariners use 2 home runs, terrific defensive play to top Dodgers 4-3
Dodgers, Padres complete intense weekend series in San Diego, will meet again in L.A. beginning Thursday
Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has hairline fracture in left leg ahead of series against Padres
Muncy blasts 3-run homer, Price earns 1st regular-season save as Dodgers top Rockies 7-5
Dodgers pay tribute to baseball legend on Jackie Robinson Day
Justin Turner powers Dodgers past slumping Rockies for 5th straight win
Former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig denies sexual assault allegations
Video
Betts, Bauer star in front of L.A. fans for 1st time as Dodgers crush Rockies 7-0
Dodgers sweep Nats as Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer
Five-run second inning propels Dodgers to 9-5 win over Nationals
Dodgers receive World Series rings in pregame ceremony
Limited number of fans to finally be welcomed back to Dodger Stadium for home opener, championship celebration
Video
More Dodgers
Lakers
Schroder, Davis lead Lakers’ late rally past Orlando Magic in 114-103 win
Mavericks beat Lakers 115-110 as Anthony Davis returns
Jordan Clarkson, Jazz avenge loss with 111-97 win over Lakers in rematch
Lakers roll in OT to beat NBA-leading Jazz 127-115
Celtics beat Lakers 121-113 in 1st game since fans returned to Staples Center
Staples Center welcomes back Lakers fans after more than a year of closure
Video
Kuzma nets 24, lifts Lakers past Hornets in 101-93 win
Jimmy Butler scores 28 as Heat beat depleted Lakers in Miami 110-104
Lakers sign veteran guard Ben McLemore for rest of season
Lakers add 2-time All-Star Andre Drummond for postseason push
Elgin Baylor, former Lakers star and NBA Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Video
Lebron James out indefinitely after hurting ankle during game, Lakers say
More Lakers
‘We lost count after 800’: Video shows Torrance home overrun by migrating birds
Video
North Fire: All evacuation orders lifted as 650-acre brush fire reaches 25% containment in Castaic
Video
LAPD officer writes open letter to LeBron James following Ohio shooting tweet controversy: ‘This division and hatred must stop’
Video
Police seek 4 men suspected in attempted armed robbery at Irvine shopping center
Video
Man shoots officer with LAPD weapon after stealing gun, bulletproof vest from vehicle parked in Sherman Oaks apartment: Police
Video
In GOP response to Biden address, SC Sen. Tim Scott credits Trump with pulling U.S. from depths of pandemic
Video
Indoor bars, saunas and expanded capacity: What to expect as L.A. County prepares to move into the yellow tier
Video