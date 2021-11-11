Best air fryer Black Friday deals

Did you know you can use an air fryer to “bake” foods like baked potatoes and chocolate cake? Many air fryers come with booklets that are packed with delicious recipes like these, plus you can find air fryer recipes online that you can try in your new appliance.

What are the best Black Friday deals on air fryers?

Black Friday is a great time to shop for an air fryer. The popular small kitchen appliance is often marked down by top retailers during the big shopping event, and many of them are made by some of the most trusted brands on the market. However, choosing an air fryer that fits your needs can be tricky. Fortunately, BestReviews can help.

Ahead of Black Friday 2021, simplify your search with this list of fan-favorite air fryers that are likely to be on sale. Read on for the information you need to find an air fryer you’ll love, and sign up for the BestReviews email newsletter to get email alerts about new products and awesome deals, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns.

How do air fryers fry?

Air fryers work with two main cooking components — a heating element and a fan. Both components work together to deliver rapid hot air that cooks food fast, producing a crispy texture in the process.

Benefits of using an air fryer

There are several key benefits to cooking with an air fryer that are likely to win you over and make this handy appliance your go-to favorite for preparing your favorite meals, sides, snacks and desserts.

Air fryers are easy to use.

Features to consider before buying an air fryer

As you shop for an air fryer this Black Friday, consider these important features before you buy.

Capacity

Air fryers come in a wide range of sizes, from small models with a capacity of a little over a quart to huge fryers with a capacity of 10 quarts or more. The best option for you depends on how much food you need to prepare at once and how many people you plan to cook for.

Wattage

The wattage of an air fryer usually correlates with the size, with larger models typically being more powerful. Expect to find fryers ranging from approximately 800-2,100 watts of power.

Controls

While basic air fryers may have simple temperature and timer dial knobs, feature-rich options have digital control panels with presets and programmable functions.

Nonstick Cook Surface

Quality air fryers have baskets that are nonstick, so food slides out effortlessly and cleanup is a snap.

Multifunctional models

Standard air fryers have a single basket. However, models with dual baskets are available, as well as multipurpose options with ovens and even grills that perform numerous cooking tasks.

Best air fryer deals to expect this Black Friday

Philips Premium Digital Air Fryer

This powerful air fryer reduces excess fat during cooking thanks to the brand’s fat-removing technology. Easy-to-use controls, 3-quart capacity and fast, even cooking make it a customer favorite.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer

This air fryer stands out for its dual basket and dual cooking zones that make it possible to cook two types of food at different temperatures at the same time. With a total 8-quart capacity, it’s perfect for groups and large households.

Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer

The Tasti-Crisp air fryer is the best option for budget-minded shoppers, as it’s one of the most affordable models on the market yet offers user-friendly features like simple controls, fast performance and a 2.6-quart capacity. Its compact design takes up minimal counter or cabinet space.

COSORI Smart Air Fryer

Tech lovers will appreciate that this smart air fryer is compatible with the VeSync app and can be controlled with a phone. It’s a versatile model with a 5.8-quart capacity and 13 preset functions.

Philips Essential Air Fryer XL

With a generous 6.5-quart basket and a sleek control panel with several presets, the Essential air fryer by Philips is a great choice for anyone who needs to prepare a large amount of food quickly and efficiently. This model also earns praise for how well it produces the perfect crispy finish while reducing fat.

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Air Fryer

This air fryer features the brand’s EvenCrisp technology that produces delicious food with a light, crispy texture. It has an easy-to-operate digital touch screen with multiple one-touch functions. What’s more, its 6-quart capacity can fit enough food to feed the entire crew.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven

You’ll appreciate that this model stands out in terms of versatility, as it is an air fryer and toaster oven in one that’s powered by fast-cooking convection technology. The sleek finish looks great alongside stainless steel appliances.

GoWISE USA Digital Air Fryer

This air fryer is both affordable and easy to operate with straightforward controls. The included recipe book is packed with ideas to get you started.

