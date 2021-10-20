Best tea box

When it comes time to stock your tea box, opt for a variety of teas so that your guests will have a lot of options to choose from.

Which tea boxs are best?

A good cup of tea can be the perfect start to your morning or a nice way to unwind in the evening, but as any avid tea drinker can tell you, where and how you store your tea can make all the difference. Tea boxes are nifty tea storage solutions that come in a variety of styles and materials. If you drink tea every day, a tea box can help you organize your tea and keep it fresh.

If you’re ready to switch over to using a tea box at home, the Estilo Bamboo Tea Storage Box is a stylish bamboo tea box that will add a bit of aesthetic flair to your kitchen counter.

What to know before you buy a tea box

Size and number of compartments

Tea boxes come in a variety of different sizes, though the number of different compartments in the box is actually more important than the physical size of the entire piece. Tea boxes with a lot of compartments are ideal for people that drink a lot of different teas on rotation, as all of the tea bags can be organized by type.

If you’re just looking for a way to store one type of tea bag for your morning cuppa, having a lot of different compartments won’t be as important, but the overall size might.

Lid type and style

As tea boxes come in a variety of different styles, you’ll be able to pick a tea box that works with the aesthetic that you’ve already established in your kitchen space. Aside from this, though, it’s important to consider which type of lid you prefer your tea box to have.

A common style of tea box is to have a lid with a glass or plastic window so that you can see the tea being stored without having to open it up. The window in the lid won’t affect how fresh your tea is kept, of course, and should be considered as a design choice.

If you want to put your tea box on display or are using it in a shared kitchen space, having a lid with a window could be a good fit. If you’re just going to store your tea box in the kitchen cabinet, you won’t necessarily need the glass addition.

Material

Tea boxes come made out of a variety of materials, from plastic to bamboo. The material shouldn’t have too much impact on how well the tea box serves its intended purpose and the material of the tea box should be chosen by considering what suits your tastes best. Bamboo tea boxes are a great option for those with a more modern or minimalist aesthetic.

What to look for in a quality tea box

Customizable tea storage

Some larger tea boxes will come with movable slats so that you can customize how you want to store your tea. This is a great feature to have in a tea box, especially if you are an avid tea drinker.

Tea box drawer

Some tea boxes will have a small drawer at the bottom of the box that is meant for holding smaller tea accessories such as teaspoons. Tea box drawers are normally so small that they won’t do much more than serve their intended purpose, but are nevertheless still a nice design feature to have.

If your favorite tea comes in bags that run a bit larger than the standard size, the drawer could prove beneficial to you in the case that the tea bags won’t fit into the tea box.

Latched lids

Since the goal of a tea box is to keep your tea fresh, you’ll want to find a tea box that does its job well. Tea boxes with latched lids are great at saving the flavor of your tea bags since they will be somewhat airtight.

How much you can expect to spend on a tea box

Tea boxes can range from $20-$70 depending on the size and style.

Tea box FAQ

Can I store loose leaf tea in a tea box?

A. Loose leaf tea is better stored in an upright airtight container.

How often should I clean my tea box?

A. This will largely depend on the material of your tea box and where you store it, but regardless, you shouldn’t have to worry about cleaning it more than a few times a year.

What’s the best tea box to buy?

Top tea box

Estilo Bamboo Tea Storage Box

What you need to know: This bamboo tea box is a great choice for anyone that wants to store their tea on their kitchen counter.

What you’ll love: The tea box is beautifully designed and the lid and its hinges are durable and of good quality. This tea box comes in two size options, either eight compartments or 10 compartments.

What you should consider: The compartments might be too small for some tea bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tea box for the money

Seseno 2 Pack Large Stackable Plastic Tea Organizer

What you need to know: These plastic tea boxes from Seseno are a budget-friendly option that’s perfect for storing and organizing a lot of tea bags in the cabinet. If you have a large family of tea drinkers, this is the best option.

What you’ll love: These tea boxes stand out due to their simple, no-frills design. Even though they are made out of plastic, they still make for a nice display case when filled up with tea bags. These boxes are large enough to hold a lot of tea bags.

What you should consider: The lid doesn’t latch or seal completely, but this shouldn’t affect the freshness of your tea bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ChezMonett Tea Chest

What you need to know: This large tea box from ChezMonett is a good option for those that enjoy a more classic or refined aesthetic at home.

What you’ll love: The design of this tea box is beautifully done with its burnished brass handles and its beveled glass lid. It comes with 12 compartments and can hold a lot of tea bags.

What you should consider: A few users had complaints about the quality of the glass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

