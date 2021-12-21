Best cast-iron handle cover

Cast-iron pans retain heat, so handle covers work well if you want to keep the contents hot after you take the pan off the stove while protecting your hand.

Which cast-iron handle covers are best?

Cast iron holds heat and can remain hot for a while after your pan is taken off the burner. Cast-iron handle covers can protect your hands from getting burned when handling a cast-iron pan. If you are looking for a nontoxic, dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant cast-iron handle cover, the Oysir Silicone Hot Handle Holder is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cast-iron handle cover

Material

Cast-iron handle covers can be made with different styles of fabric as well as leather and silicone. Products made with silicone are typically the most resistant to heat and do not slip off of the handle easily. Items made with fabric are the softest type of cover but are not as resistant to heat as silicone and are not naturally anti-slip. Fabric handle covers are typically made with cotton and feature a thin layer of fabric or are crocheted.

Heat resistance

Cast iron can get very hot, so before buying, make sure the cover will protect you from the heat. The pan will stay hot for a longer period of time than a regular pan. The temperature to which the item is resistant is listed in the description on the website.

Size

Not all handle covers will fit every pan or skillet. Make sure the dimensions of the cover correlate with the size of your pan. Products that are stretchy and flexible will be more likely to fit multiple sizes of pans than form-fitting items. If a cover is not the right size, it could give you less grip on the handle or give you a burn on your hand.

What to look for in a quality cast-iron handle cover

Nonslip

The best cast-iron handle covers will be made so they do not slip off of the handle. Items made with rubber or silicone give you more control that those made with fabric materials.

Machine-washable

Machine-washable covers are the easiest to clean. Covers made of fabric probably can be washed with your clothes in the washing machine, but air dry so they do not shrink. Covers made with rubber or silicone can either be washed in the dishwasher or gently with dish soap by hand; check the description on the website.

Thick

Regardless of material, the best covers are made with thick material to provide a bigger buffer between your hand and the handle. Thin fabric covers will be less resistant to heat than thin silicone.

How much you can expect to spend on a cast-iron handle cover

Covers will cost from $6-$18 depending on how many are in a set, the material used and the level of heat resistance.

Cast-iron handle cover FAQ

Will my cast-iron handle cover catch fire or melt if it gets too hot?

A. Covers made with fabric are mostly not resistant to extreme levels of heat and will catch fire if exposed to open flame. Covers made with silicone are slightly more heat resistant.

Can I use my cast-iron pan and handle cover outside?

A. Cast iron is very durable and resistant to weather so it is an ideal product to take with you for extended camping trips. The cover will need to be stored in a location where it will not get wet or weathered causing it to decrease in quality.

Can you put a cast-iron handle cover in the oven?

A. Silicone covers can be placed in the oven and are resistant to high temperatures. The exact temperature that the product will resist is listed in the description. Fabric covers should not be used in the oven.

Can I use cast-iron handle covers to protect my hands on other pans?

A. It depends on the size and flexibility of the cover. If a handle cover is compatible with other kinds of pans, it will be listed in the product description.

Tips

Towels provide less grip than handle covers when handling a cast-iron pan.

If your cover is still wet when you place it on the handle of the cast-iron pan, it will create hot steam and will not work as well to protect your hands.

A cover that encloses the entire handle will make it less likely to burn yourself. A bad enough burn from a cast-iron pan can cause your hand to blister.

The handle cover and the skillet need to be cleaned separately, and both are easy to clean.

What are the best cast-iron handle covers to buy?

Top cast-iron handle cover

Oysir Silicone Hot Handle Holder

What you need to know: These four heat-resistant covers come in multiple colors and can be washed in the dishwasher or hand washed.

What you’ll love: The silicone is thick for added protection and features internal no-slip technology. It can resist heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used with multiple styles of pans. It won’t stick to the pan.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit all handles, so measure before you buy. It occasionally begins to melt when the pan is extraordinarily hot.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top cast-iron handle cover for the money

Striped Chef Pan Handle Covers

What you need to know: These three covers are made with heat-resistant material and can be washed and dried in the washing machine with clothes.

What you’ll love: They fit many sizes of pans, are made of cotton for a handsome look.

What you should consider: They come in one color and are not anti-slip or fire-resistant.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Shady Creek Farm NC Cast Iron Handle Cover

What you need to know: These covers allow for customization of color, are stretchy and thick, and fit most handles perfectly.

What you’ll love: Hand-crocheted cotton, they can be washed in a washing machine, and they’re made in a home that is pet and smoke-free. They’re not sold in a set, so you can buy the exact number you want.

What you should consider: They require air drying and will catch fire if they touch an open flame.

Where to buy: Etsy

