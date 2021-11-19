Nespresso milk frother vs. Breville milk frother

Are Nespresso or Breville milk frothers best?

One of the best additions to any espresso machine or regular coffee maker is a milk frother. Milk frothers help add a flair and flavor to any cup of coffee. There are several major brands of milk frothers available on the market. If you’re looking for more information on frothers outside of these brands, you should read our guide to milk frothers to see what else is available. But in the current frother market, Nespresso and Breville sell two of the most popular models. Both milk frothers offer several advantages and disadvantages that set them apart from one another.

Nespresso milk frother

Nespresso milk frothers work well for individual cups of coffee and serve as a device with a fairly affordable price. The milk frothers make foamy milk in quick time and maintain temperature to prevent burning or scalding.

Nespresso milk frother pros

The biggest advantage of Nespresso milk frothers is the actual frothiness of the milk. They make high peaks with light foam. This pairs well with Nespresso’s line of coffee products and pods to make a homemade version of a cappuccino.

Additionally, the milk frother only takes 60 seconds to finish, allowing users to make it easily as part of a morning routine before work. At the same time, the Nespresso milk frother will maintain the temperature of the milk once the frothing is complete. This allows users to froth the milk and wait until they are ready to drink the coffee before pouring it out. Nespresso milk frothers also come with multiple different foam settings so users can choose between hot milk foam, cold milk foam or just hot milk.

Nespresso milk frother cons

One of the biggest downsides of Nespresso milk frothers is the size of the container. At just around 1 ounce of space available for foam, the product is really only designed to make one cup of coffee at a time. For users that like to have multiple cups at a time or are making coffee for multiple people, the Nespresso milk frother will take significantly more time.

Another major issue with Nespresso milk frothers is the cleaning process. Unlike many other milk frothers, most of the Nespresso ones are not dishwasher safe and cannot be fully submerged in water. Users will have to hand-wash these devices. Given their small size, Nespresso milk frothers are also difficult to clean by hand.

Best Nespresso milk frother products

Nespresso Aeroccino4 Milk Frother

The latest Nespresso milk frother available is the Nespresso Aeroccino4 Milk Frother. This model comes with an additional hot foam setting allowing users more versatility in their choices. The latest model is now dishwasher-proof as well, which helps expedite cleaning time.

Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother

A more affordable option from the company is the Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother, which has a user-friendly interface, making it easy for anyone to use.

Breville milk frother

Breville milk frothers come at a slightly higher price than Nespresso models but offer more features and provide a larger capacity. Breville milk frothers also have capabilities to do more than froth milk.

Breville milk frother pros

The largest advantage that Breville milk frothers have in comparison to Nespresso models is the actual size of its models. Unlike Nespresso milk frothers, Breville milk frothers have a much larger milk capacity, with even the lowest capacity models still boasting a full cup. Higher-end models can hold up to three cups of milk at a time, which allows users to make multiple coffees at once.

Furthermore, high-end Breville milk frothers come with adjustable temperature scales to better control how the milk will come out. Some Breville models also come with different discs that help customize the milk to be frothed to the right consistency for lattes and cappuccinos.

One of the unique features with Breville milk frothers actually comes from its capabilities outside of simply frothing milk. All models can also serve as a quick and easy way to make hot chocolate.

Another major feature that Breville milk frothers have is that every model is completely safe to put in the dishwasher, meaning that cleanup for these products is incredibly easy.

Breville milk frother cons

One of the largest disadvantages of Breville milk frothers is the price. While Nespresso devices are not cheap, they are less expensive than comparable options from Breville. This can put some Breville models out of the budget for many prospective buyers.

Another issue could actually be one of its biggest strengths: size. While the size and capacity allow for users to froth significantly more milk than with a Nespresso product, the size makes it more difficult to store and harder to leave out on a counter, especially in a smaller kitchen or an apartment. If you’re looking for easy access to your frother in the morning when you make your coffee, this could be a problem.

Best Breville milk frother products

Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother

The best Breville milk frother sold right now is the Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother. This model comes with an adjustable temperature knob and cold frothing options for personalized options.

Breville RM-BMF300BSS Hot Beverage Maker

An affordable option from Breville is the Breville RM-BMF300BSS Hot Beverage Maker. Built to work as a kettle and hot chocolate maker as well, this model is versatile and costs significantly less.

Should you get a Nespresso or Breville milk frother?

Each milk frother comes with features that help set it apart. Nespresso milk frothers can maintain temperature and create foamier milk while Breville milk frothers have a larger liquid capacity and serve several other functions including making hot chocolate. Which one you should buy really depends on what your needs are.

For users looking to buy a milk frother for a single cup of coffee in the morning and want to save a few dollars, the Nespresso models are perfect. However, for those who want more control over temperature and to froth more milk at one time, the Breville models are better suited.

The bottom line is that while more expensive, Breville milk frothers offer far more to the user than a Nespresso and are worth the extra money spent.

