Glass water bottles are typically made with borosilicate, making them resistant to high temperatures, resistant to fading and extremely durable.

Which glass water bottles are best?

Life gets in the way of many things and one thing that people tend to overlook is to drink enough water.

Even buying a 48-pack of plastic water bottles sometimes isn’t enough to keep you hydrated. However, investing in nice eco-friendly glass water bottles might just be the ticket to a new, hydrated you.

Finding the best glass water bottle, like the Contigo Purity, to suit your needs will make all the difference in becoming hydrated all the time.

What to know before you buy a glass water bottle

Size

Not all glass water bottles are created for multi-purpose use. Some are tailored and designed for an active lifestyle with built-in filters, while others are best to sip on while working on your next big idea at work.

Typically, a majority of glass water bottles will hold 14-32 ounces of liquid. Thirty-two ounces might not sound like a lot, but when you consider the additional weight of glass versus plastic, it starts to add up.

So weight plays an important factor when purchasing your water bottles. While you might need a full 32-oz glass water bottle on a long bike ride, it may be better for your endurance to go with something slightly smaller.

If you’re using your water bottle to sip on at your desk or for a long car ride, the full 32-oz might well be worth it, so you don’t have to refill it as often.

Lid

There are numerous types of lids for glass water bottles, but the dominant two are flip tops and screw lids. The type of lid you want depends on how you use your water bottle.

If you want to carry it around at the gym or for outdoor activities, a flip-top lid might prove to be more convenient. Screw lids, on the other hand, provide a more aesthetic and minimalist look.

Durability

The argument against glass water bottles is that they’re prone to cracking or breaking. While that might be true if they were manufactured with the same glass used in your windshields, glass water bottles are reinforced and typically made with borosilicate.

Borosilicate material means the bottle is resistant to high temperatures and can be repeatedly washed without fading. This is an extreme advantage glass water bottles have over plastic or metal ones.

In addition, some come with removable or nonremovable aesthetically pleasing protective sleeves made of neoprene or silicone. These sleeves act two-fold by enhancing the grip and acting as a source of insulation.

What to look for in quality glass water bottles

Warranty

One of the features you want to look for when purchasing a glass water bottle is a warranty. Those are always good signs that the company believes in its product.

And when a company offers a lifetime warranty, you can be certain they believe their glass water bottles won’t break under normal use. It’s also reassuring to you, the consumer, to know that you’re not just shelling out lots of money for a product that might break if accidentally dropped.

Sleeves and design

A glass water bottle without a silicone sleeve just looks incomplete. A silicone sleeve not only adds an aesthetic appeal to your investment, but also adds a layer of protection.

Some come with sleeves that are difficult to remove, while others have sleeves that you slip the water bottle into after cleaning every time.

Sometimes a glass water bottle with a silicone sleeve that’s difficult to remove was intentionally designed that way. It may look nice but also be a calculated design to ensure a tight grip.

While sleeves are an excellent way to differentiate your bottle from another, you can also find sleeves in varying colors, from the classically clear to blue glass water bottles.

Carry features

Consider how you’re going to use the water bottle. Are you going to bring it around or leave it on your desk forever?

For those planning to carry their glass water bottles with them, a practical feature like a strap, ring or cord is advantageous. That way, rather than taking up all of your hand, you can slip a finger through the ring or strap it onto your backpack.

How much you can expect to spend on glass water bottles

Glass water bottle prices wildly vary, and you can expect to spend $8-$40 on one.

Best glass water bottle FAQ

Is a glass water bottle the safest to drink from?

A. As long as there are no chips or cracks, glass is the safest type of water bottle to drink from. That’s because they’re made from natural materials, are dishwasher safe and naturally chemically free.

Will a glass water bottle keep my drinks cold or hot?

A. Glass bottles are known to keep the temperature at a steadier rate than their plastic counterparts. If you want to maintain the temperature of your drink longer, it’s best to go with a glass bottle that has double walls to help with insulation.

What’s the best glass water bottle to buy?

Top glass water bottle

Contigo Purity

What you need to know: The Contigo Purity is perfect for those who carry their bottles on the go and need a leak-proof lid.

What you’ll love: This bottle comes with a large tethered loop that makes transportation a cinch. The silicon sleeve engulfing the bottle is firm and is unlikely to slip your grip unless you let go.

What you should consider: The sleeve is difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass water bottle for the money

bkr Little Smooth Jet

What you need to know: The Little Smooth Jet is one of the more durable bottles and comes in various sizes for every activity.

What you’ll love: The bkr Little Smooth Jet is an aesthetically pleasing glass water bottle that has a minimalist design. Everything from the bottle to the silicon sleeve is dishwasher safe, and the narrow mouth means less accidental spillage.

What you should consider: The narrow mouth may be hard to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Lotus Glass Tea Tumbler With Strainer

What you need to know: The Lotus Glass Tumbler from Sacred Lotus Love is an excellent choice for people who drink tea more than anything else.

What you’ll love: It comes with a stainless steel infuser basket and strainer that you can use to brew up to 15 oz of your favorite tea all day long. The bottle’s also vacuum-sealed to prevent any leaks from occurring.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with an external carrying case to store the infuser or strainer when you want to drink plain water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

