Lawn & Garden

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Top Stories
UCLA headed to March Madness Final 4 after 51-49 win over No. 1 seed Michigan
Top Stories
Video shows man viciously attack Asian American woman in NYC, telling her ‘you don’t belong here’
California Lottery mishandled Scratchers promotion on ‘Ellen’ show, state review finds
2021 San Diego Pride parade to be held virtually for 2nd year
USC fails to advance to Final Four in NCAA Tournament with 85-66 loss to Gonzaga
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. and Orange counties to move into orange tier, ease more coronavirus-related restrictions
Video
Top Stories
France sees troubling surge in COVID cases, overwhelmed hospitals
Top Stories
California case rates, hospitalizations still falling but experts worry about potential spring surge
Spain says masks now mandatory at pools, beaches and during exercise as virus cases rise again
Vaccine eligibility to increase Thursday as L.A., O.C. ready for orange tier move
Video
Berlin suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use for under-60s due to new reports of unusual blood clots
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Podcasts
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Lawn & Garden
Which flower seeds are best for spring?
Most Popular
L.A. and Orange counties to move into orange tier, ease more coronavirus-related restrictions
Video
G. Gordon Liddy, unrepentant Watergate operative who became talk show host, dies at 90
Makeshift residence built by homeless man divides Marina del Rey neighborhood
Video
2 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash that prompted closures on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.
Video
Police arrest man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting 12-year-old Miami boy
Suspected migrant smuggler charged in connection with Imperial County crash that killed 13
California Lottery mishandled Scratchers promotion on ‘Ellen’ show, state review finds