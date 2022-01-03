Best string trimmer line

The first string trimmer was invented in the 1970s with a fishing line attached to a tin can that was secured to a power edger. The inspiration came after watching the spinning brushes in a car wash.

WHICH String trimmer lines ARE BEST?

Nothing catches the eye faster than a well-manicured lawn and accompanying landscape. If you agree, you likely know that feeling of seeing a yard that looks like every blade of grass has been perfectly trimmed and every straight edge is clean and crisp.

String trimmers, also known as weed eaters or weed whackers, are an important tool for anyone who wants to keep their lawn and landscape looking sharp and from being overrun by weeds and extra long grass. For overall quality and durability, the top choice is the Husqvarna Titanium Force String Trimmer Line.

What to know before you buy a string trimmer line

What should you trim?

If you are a homeowner looking for basic trimming needs along driveways, around trees and bushes and along landscaping edging, then a thinner round trimmer line will probably suffice. But if you plan on taking on weeds or hacking down a section of thick underbrush, you will probably want to look at different thicknesses and shapes of trimmer lines.

What kind of trimmer do you need?

Some trimmers come with interchangeable heads that can use different styles and thicknesses of trimmer line, depending on what you plan to trim. Other trimmers have only one head, so you will need to make sure that the trimmer line you are using fits properly; otherwise, you will find the trimmer line frequently jamming or breaking. Check your manufacturer’s instructions for information on which kind of line works best with your trimmer.

How often should you trim?

Some people trim every time they mow their yard, while others trim occasionally when grass and weeds start to get noticeable from a distance. Still, others might wait until things are out of control. If you trim frequently, look for packages with extra long spools up to 250 feet that can provide more than 10 refills over time. If you only trim occasionally, a smaller package of 50 to 75 feet may be all you need for the season. Keep in mind that the size of your yard and length of your landscaping also factors into the equation.

What to look for in a quality string trimmer line

Thickness

The bigger the job, the thicker the trimmer line you will need. For basic grass trimming, 0.065 to 0.085-inch line should work fine. Thicker grass and weeds require 0.085 to 0.110-inch thickness. If you are tackling a dense underbrush area, look for lines thicker than 0.110 inches.

Material

Nylon is the material of choice for most trimmer lines, but depending on how challenging your job is, it tends to break easily if pushed beyond grass trimming. If you have a heavier job, look for lines made from reinforced composite nylon or trimmer lines with aluminum additives for extra reinforcement.

Shape

There are several shapes for trimmer lines. Round is the most common but it tends to tear grass because it lacks a cutting edge. Twisted line works better for cutting grass and small weeds. Square-shaped lines also work well on thicker areas. The heaviest line features a serrated edge similar to a cutting knife.

How much you can expect to spend on a string trimmer line

String trimmer line runs a wide range of pricing based on the length of the packaged spool and the thickness of the line. A 50-foot spool of residential trimmer line runs from $3 to $10, while 250 feet of trimmer line costs between $10 to $20. Large three-pound spools of trimmer line for commercial operators run $25 to $40.

String trimmer line FAQ

Can cordless trimmers handle extra thick lines?

A. The thicker your line, the more power it will take from a cordless trimmer to fight the wind resistance, which could slow down your revolutions. Consult your manufacturer’s instructions and use the recommended thickness of the trimmer line.

Are there safety concerns when using a string trimmer?

A. Any power tool should be taken seriously, which means protecting yourself from injury. Always wear long pants and closed-toed shoes when using a string trimmer. Safety glasses and gloves are also recommended since the trimmer can occasionally kick up debris or small rocks hiding in the grass or landscaping. And remember to unplug electric trimmers when replacing lines in the trimmer head.

What are the best string trimmer lines to buy?

Top string trimmer line

Husqvarna Titanium Force String Trimmer Line

What you need to know: This high-quality trimmer line is patented for low noise and comes from a trusted lawn care brand.

What you’ll love: The patented design reduces noise levels by 50 percent while maintaining a high cutting efficiency. It cuts grass with fast acceleration, has a longer life and level flight characteristics. The trimmer line is also made in the United States.

What you should consider: It struggles with some larger, sturdier weeds; there were a few reports of the line coming off the spool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top string trimmer line for the money

Maxpower Residential Round String

What you need to know: This very affordable string trimmer line is easy to use and provides a high number of refills.

What you’ll love: This trimmer line is made in the United States and manufactured from strong nylon parts. It is 0.065-inch diameter and comes in a spool of 260 feet that provides up to 13 refills for a standard trimmer.

What you should consider: It has been reported to break easily against thick weeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anleolife Commercial Square String Trimmer Line

What you need to know: This uniquely designed square trimmer line has no problem with most weeds and grass, and comes ready for most trimmers.

What you’ll love: Made from nylon 66 copolymer for extra strength and damage resistance, this trimmer line cuts through heavy weeds and thick grass quickly. It works in gas and electric trimmers from most major brands. A cutting tool is included.

What you should consider: Even though it works with most standard trimmers, it can take a little extra effort to fit it into the spool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

