Maintaining your lawn can feel like a full-time job. Luckily, many electric lawn mowers have the power to handle small- to medium-sized yards. When selecting a mower, some aspects to consider include battery life, power and noise level.

What to consider when buying an electric lawn mower

Types of electric lawn mowers

Corded-electric mowers: These are usually more affordable than cordless mowers, but the cord can be limiting and may get in the way as you mow. If you buy a corded mower, you’ll want an extension cord rated for it. For example, a 14-gauge cord is ideal for mowers with 10 to 15 amps.

These are usually more affordable than cordless mowers, but the cord can be limiting and may get in the way as you mow. If you buy a corded mower, you’ll want an extension cord rated for it. For example, a 14-gauge cord is ideal for mowers with 10 to 15 amps. Cordless mowers: These typically cost more, but you don’t have to worry about a cord getting in your way. Both cordless and corded mowers produce zero emissions and are much quieter than gas mowers.

These typically cost more, but you don’t have to worry about a cord getting in your way. Both cordless and corded mowers produce zero emissions and are much quieter than gas mowers. Robot mowers: Robot mowers automatically cut your lawn. These usually feature a base that charges their battery and a boundary wire that ensures the mower won’t leave your yard.

Electric lawn mower power

Electric mowers typically have between 20 and 40 volts of energy. The higher the voltage, the more power you can expect from your mower. Most corded mowers are more powerful than cordless ones.

Electric lawn mower battery life

Most cordless electric lawnmowers have 20- to 40-volt batteries and run between 20 and 45 minutes before needing a recharge. Larger batteries typically last longer on a single charge. Electric mowers generally take between two and four hours to charge fully.

Electric lawn mower noise level

Electric mowers tend to run at around 75 decibels, comparable to a washer or dryer. Alternatively, gas mowers usually produce about 95 decibels, similar to a motorcycle or subway train. According to the National Institutes of Health, continuous exposure to noises over 85 decibels can cause hearing damage. You won’t have to worry about impaired hearing when using an electric mower.

Electric lawn mower features

Adjustable cutting height: Mowers with adjustable blades let you determine how low you want to cut your lawn. Many feature levers that make it easy to adjust the blades’ height.

Mowers with adjustable blades let you determine how low you want to cut your lawn. Many feature levers that make it easy to adjust the blades’ height. Mulching capabilities: Mulching your lawn clippings is a great way to keep your lawn healthy. Additionally, you can add mulched lawn clippings to compost bins.

Mulching your lawn clippings is a great way to keep your lawn healthy. Additionally, you can add mulched lawn clippings to compost bins. Removable bag: Collecting and disposing of your clippings is ideal if your lawn is tall, since large clumps of grass can inhibit growth. Still, many prefer to leave clippings on their lawn if it isn’t too tall. Buying a mower with a removable bag gives you the freedom to choose when you want to dispose of your clippings.

Collecting and disposing of your clippings is ideal if your lawn is tall, since large clumps of grass can inhibit growth. Still, many prefer to leave clippings on their lawn if it isn’t too tall. Buying a mower with a removable bag gives you the freedom to choose when you want to dispose of your clippings. Safety features: Many electric mowers feature a push-button start, making them easier to start than gas mowers. This means even a child can start them. So, most electric mowers have a safety feature such as a key that prevents children from being able to turn them on.

Best electric lawn mowers

Best cordless lawn mower

Greenworks 40-Volt 20-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This Greenworks mower features dual blades and a 20-inch cutting deck.

What you’ll love: It automatically adjusts the power and run-time to the thickness of your grass. Many people were impressed with its power.

What you should consider: Some people received faulty batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sun Joe 14-Inch 28-Volt Cordless Push Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This affordable Sun Joe mower includes a removable bag and rear-discharge chute.

What you’ll love: It has a 14-inch cutting path and adjustable blades. Most people love how quiet and light it is. Removing and emptying the lawn-clipping bag is quick and easy.

What you should consider: Some reviewers weren’t impressed with Sun Joe’s customer service.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 21-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This model is durable and features a seven-position adjustable cutting deck.

What you’ll love: The battery only takes around 30 minutes to charge fully. You’ll get about 60 minutes of run-time on a full charge. It is easy to start and has mulching capabilities.

What you should consider: It’s expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best corded-electric lawnmower

Black and Decker 15-Inch 20-Amp Electric Lawn Mower With Bike Handle

What you need to know: This Black and Decker mower is lightweight and features comfort-grip handlebars.

What you’ll love: It is easy to start and has a six-position cutting deck. Most people love how easy it is to maneuver.

What you should consider: Some people thought the collection bag was a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Greenworks 10-Amp 16-inch Corded Mower

What you need to know: It features a removable bag and a five-position cutting deck.

What you’ll love: The handle makes it easy to carry. The cord-restraint system keeps the cord out of your way. Most were impressed with its build quality.

What you should consider: It’s less efficient in taller grass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ryobi 13-Inch 11-Amp Push Mower

What you need to know: It is easy to use and features collapsible handles.

What you’ll love: Adjusting the height is simple, and it’s backed by a three-year warranty. It’s powerful enough to mow tall lawns. It is quiet and comes pre-assembled.

What you should consider: It may struggle with tall or thick grass.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Best robot lawnmower

Worx Landroid M 20-Volt Robotic Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This robotic lawn mower can cut up to 1/4 of an acre on a single charge.

What you’ll love: The boundary wire keeps it from leaving your lawn. It features app compatibility. It automatically docks on its charger base with very few errors.

What you should consider: It takes a while to set up, and many weren’t impressed with the app’s user interface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This features a weather-resistant design and GPS navigation system.

What you’ll love: It has an anti-theft alarm and features app compatibility. Many were impressed with how easy it mows yards with obstacles.

What you should consider: Some reviewers weren’t impressed with Husqvarna’s tech support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

