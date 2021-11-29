Good tracing paper should be translucent enough for light to pass through it easily.

Which tracing paper is best?

Tracing paper is useful for those who are learning to sketch as well as those drawing freehand. This style of paper usually is bound together in the form of an artist pad and is smooth so the user has no issues when tracing with various drawing media. Before purchasing tracing paper, consider how much paper is included in the pad, how smooth the paper is and if it is transparent enough to trace properly.

If you are looking for lightweight, high-quality, translucent tracing paper that is smooth, the Crayola Tracing Paper Pad is the top choice.

What to know before you buy tracing paper

Amount

Tracing paper can come in different sizes and amounts. The average amount of tracing paper included in a pad is 50-100 pieces of paper. Before purchasing a tracing paper pad, take note of the number of pieces included and how much paper you use in a specific amount of time. If you go through multiple pages a week, purchase an item that has more paper. The exact number of pages is listed in the product description on the website.

Smooth

Check the product reviews to make sure the paper is smooth enough to allow for easy tracing. Rough paper makes it harder to trace images and could disrupt the process. If the tracing paper is smooth, it will allow the user to easily glide various types of drawing media across the page to properly trace.

Transparent

Tracing paper with greater transparency is of best use when tracing without light. Even when tracing a subject with light, buyers should consider a paper that is more transparent because it makes the process easier. The more transparent the paper is, the easier it is to see through and trace.

What to look for in quality tracing paper

Thin

A thin piece of paper does not mean flimsy; it means it is transparent and lightweight enough for users to see what they are tracing. Thin paper is easier to write on and can be more convenient when the user needs to tear out a piece of paper.

Durable backing

A quality tracing paper pad features durable backing that is hard to bend or break. The backing of a tracing paper pad typically is cardboard and semi-flexible. If the backing is not durable enough, it will bend in the delivery process or when taking the item on the go. This could allow for the pages themselves to bend, making it harder to trace on them.

How much you can expect to spend on tracing paper

The best tracing paper costs $5-$20 depending on how many sheets of paper are included in the pad and how traceable the paper is. A durable pad with many sheets of proper translucent paper will be priced higher.

Tracing paper FAQ

Can you write on tracing paper with a marker?

A. Depending on the style of tracer paper, it typically can be written on with different types of drawing media, including markers, ink pens and other sketching stationery that easily bleeds. Tracing paper is designed to be less absorbent than regular paper, making it more difficult for ink to bleed through.

Does it take a longer time for tracing paper to dry in comparison to normal paper?

A. It takes a long time for tracing paper to dry in comparison to regular paper due to the tracing paper being less absorbent. Artists who wish to imprint their work have to do so quickly as this paper holds less moisture than regular paper.

What’s the best tracing paper to buy?

Top tracing paper

Crayola Tracing Paper Pad

What you need to know: This tracing paper comes with 150 sheets of high-quality paper. You can use it for almost any type of craft and it is packaged in recyclable packaging.

What you’ll love: This item pairs well with Crayola’s light-up tracing pad and can be used as refill paper. The sheets are 8.5-by-11 inches. This item features different colored pages.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the cardboard backing arrives bent and the paper is warped when it is wet or set out in humid conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tracing paper for the money

Strathmore Tracing Pad

What you need to know: This tracing pad has 50 sheets of white paper and each piece is easily torn out when desired. This item is very lightweight.

What you’ll love: Buyers can purchase this tracing pad in various sizes and the parchment paper is smooth to write on. The paper is sturdy but has just enough transparency to allow for tracing. You can use this pad for freehand sketches, and the cardboard backing folds back for convenience.

What you should consider: The sheets of paper in this tracing pad easily crease and are not as transparent and lightweight as some would prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bachmore Tracing Pad

What you need to know: This tracing pad comes with 75 sheets of tracing paper that is compatible with different types of drawing media. Users can trace and sketch objects freehanded with this pad. It is lightweight and comes in one 9-by-12-inch size option.

What you’ll love: This sheet has thick, translucent overlays that allow those utilizing the paper to trace with ease. The sheets are easy to tear out and made with acid-free paper. The paper is sourced in an eco-friendly manner and not easily damaged.

What you should consider: The cardboard backing is not durable and the paper is not transparent enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

