Know a piano player? They’ll love these 14 products

Before buying a gift for a piano player, be sure to check whether they usually play an acoustic piano or an electric keyboard, as each style will likely warrant different gear and accessories.

Which products for piano players are best?

If it feels slightly intimidating trying to find the perfect gift for a piano player, you’re not alone. Selecting the right piece of gear or perfect piano accessory can feel overwhelming. Luckily, there are a number of gift options that will appeal to a variety of pianists, from beginners to more advanced musicians. Whether it’s a keyboard stand, metronome, song book or something in between, these top 14 gift ideas are perfect for any piano lover.

14 best gift ideas for piano players

Keyboard stand

ChromaCast CC-KSTANDX-Style Pro Series Keyboard Stand

Sporting fully adjustable arms that can raise to a maximum height of 38.5 inches, this keyboard stand is the perfect gift for anyone looking to expand their at-home setup or wanting a reliable platform for live performances. The adjustable width also allows for both full size keyboards and smaller models, making it ideal for students and professional pianists.

MIDI Keyboard

M-Audio Keystation 49 MK3 49 Key MIDI Keyboard

A compact MIDI keyboard is perfect for piano players wanting to record their music at home or experiment with different sounds and effects. This 49-key model features velocity sensitive keys for a more realistic experience and plugs into any PC or Mac using a USB connection. With built-in octave, pitch and modulation controls, you can master your playing style.

Headphones

Roland RH-5 Quality Comfort-Fit Headphones

For those who want to play their keyboard without disturbing others, a pair of high-quality headphones is a must-have essential. These Roland over-ear headphones are perfect for late night jams or times when you want to truly focus on your playing. With an adapter included, you can plug these headphones directly into your keyboard or into a standard headphone jack.

Metronome

Seiko SQ50-V Quartz Metronome

The Seiko Quartz Metronome has been trusted by musicians for years. Its accurate time keeping lets you set the tempo for any song between 40-208 beats per minute. While it does come equipped with two sound options, it also features a blinking light option for use during live performances or recordings.

Wittner Faux Mahogany Metronome

If you’re looking for a more classic piano metronome, look no further than this Wittner model. The beautiful appearance combined with a consistent and reliable tempo makes this a great gift option for piano students or anyone who prefers a more classical approach.

Keyboard bench

On-Stage KT7800+ Deluxe X-Style Padded Keyboard Bench

Whether performing at a concert or practicing in a living room, a keyboard bench is necessary for all pianists. The padded seat is comfortable even for extended periods and the folding design makes it easy to transport to a gig. To top it all off, the rubber end caps keep it secure and free from sliding while on stage.

Song book

The Giant Book of Intermediate Classical Piano Music

Do you know a pianist who is particularly interested in classical music? This book of sheet music contains 269 songs by 32 individual composers. Designed for intermediate players, with this book, they’ll be able to practice and fine tune their skills as they progress as a musician.

Music page holder

Stelle & Hagan Metal Music Page Holder

Keeping a book of sheet music open to the correct page can be challenging, especially when trying to play or practice on your own. This convenient page holder ensures that you won’t lose your place midway through a song, and it is designed to work with both thin and thick music books for added versatility.

Keyboard bag

Ruibo 61 Key Keyboard Gig Bag

It’s not easy to transport a keyboard without a handy gig bag, which is why this padded Ruibo model is a smart gift idea for any musician looking to travel with their instrument. The durable handle, shoulder straps and double zippered pockets make it easy to safely carry a keyboard and all the necessary accessories.

Piano polish

MusicNomad Complete Care

Other than their distinctive sound, upright and grand pianos are revered for their beauty and style. By giving this piano polishing and maintenance kit as a gift, any piano player will be able to keep their instrument looking its best and free from dust, scratches, fingerprints and other blemishes.

Sustain pedal

M-Audio SP 2 – Universal Sustain Pedal

When using a keyboard, a sustain pedal will give you more control over the song. This particular sustain pedal will work with virtually any electric keyboard, providing a professional quality effect. The rubber base is designed to stay in place throughout a performance.

Piano lamp

NovoLido 10W LED Desk Lamp Piano Light

Trying to read sheet music in a day room can be tricky. This LED piano lamp can make it significantly easier to follow along with the music without straining your eyes, especially considering it has three distinct color modes to match your preference. It is also a multi-purpose gift option that can double as a desk lamp or reading lamp when not being used for musical purposes.

Finger strengthener

D’Addario Varigrip Hand Exerciser

Any pianist will tell you just how important it is to exercise your fingers in order to build up strength, stamina and flexibility. This D’Addario hand exerciser is ideal for piano students and those just starting out, though more advanced players will also benefit. You can even customize the individual finger tension to help work on the areas that need the most attention.

Thumb piano

Kalimba Thumb Piano

While quite different from a standard piano or keyboard, a thumb piano is a fun and thoughtful gift option for children and those who want to bring some music with them while they travel. Easy to learn and fun to play, this small and pleasant sounding instrument is a great addition to any musician’s collection.

