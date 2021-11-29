Best office headphone stand

Headphone holders are a perfect, minimal solution for those that want to display their headphones at their office desk, and they’ll sometimes even include other useful features that can make them dual-purpose.

Which office headphone stands are best?

Office headphone stands can help neaten up your desk and save a little time by not making you pack up and take out your headphones every time you use them or put them away. And while they can be helpful, finding a stand that properly fits your headphones and matches your desk’s overall style can seem a little daunting, especially if you aren’t sure what you need.

The Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand offers the utmost in useful headphone holders, even including USB charging ports, a headphone plug and a backside cable organization compartment, working great with the vast majority of headphones.

What to know before you buy an office headphone stand

Where do you plan to put your office headphone stand

It’s essential to consider where you plan to put your office stand when looking at different models. The best headphone stands don’t usually take up much horizontal room and are usually similarly sized, though if your desktop is strained for space, you might consider a headphone holder that makes the most out of a small space.

Headphone stand materials

Headphone holders can, theoretically, be made from just about anything. However, they’re most commonly made from metal, often either aluminum, stainless steel or other non-metal materials like plastic and acrylic. While metal headphone stands may be the most durable, plastic headphone holders will often be lighter and easier to transport. However, you can find a wide variety of headphone stand types in multiple different materials.

Extra features

Many office headphone stands include extra features like USB charging ports, headphone ports for routing audio signals through them or cable routing and organizational tools that make your desktop neater. While many can make a basic headphone stand work great for their needs, others wanting an upgrade pick can look for these and other features to get more use out of their headphone holders.

What to look for in a quality office headphone stand

Stable

You don’t want to buy a headphone stand that will tip over or slide when removing or replacing your headphones. For that reason, many headphone stands include a non-skid material on the bottom and have enough weight and stability to hold up your headphones when you use the stand.

Properly sized

Finding a headphone stand that fits on your desk isn’t difficult, though due to their nature, headphone stands can sometimes tend to be a little bulky when you take your headphones off of them. Because of this, many prefer to find extra-minimal headphone stands that take up less space or those that simply fit into their desk’s ecosystem well.

Stylish

While functionality tends to be the main headphone holder selling point, finding a headphone stand that’s stylish and matches or complements your desk, headphones or overall style can also be fulfilling. Office headphone stands come in a wide variety of materials, designs and overall styles, so you’ll likely be able to find what you’re looking for if you want something specific.

How much you can expect to spend on office headphone stands

Office headphone stands span a fairly wide range of prices, though most can find them at a price within their budget. Cheap headphone stands will typically cost as low as $7-$20, while high-end headphone stands or those with charging ports and other extra features may run from $20-$60.

Office headphone stand FAQ

Do normal office headphone stands work as gaming headset stands?

A. In most cases, you can use a normal office headphone stand for your gaming headset – so long as the microphone will fit onto the model, unmitigated by the structures that hold the headphones themselves. Still, you can also find some models that feature audio ports and other features that work especially well for gaming headsets.

What can you use office headphone stands with USB ports for?

A. The USB ports on many high-end office headphone stands will usually act like most other USB ports. Office headphone stands with USB ports can usually be used to charge a variety of devices, though they won’t be used for transferring data – since there’s nowhere for the data to be transferred to built-into your headphone stand.

What’s the best office headphone stand to buy?

Top office headphone stand

Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder with 3 USB Ports and AUX Port

What you need to know: This model features the utmost in office headphone stands, including three USB ports for device charging and a headphone/AUX port for running your audio through the hardware.

What you’ll love: this headphone stand offers a great balance of durability and lightweight design with its sturdy aluminum build. It also includes three USB ports and a headphone port, as well as a slip-free headphone hanger and extra room to hang cords on the unit’s backside.

What you should consider: Some felt they couldn’t justify spending this much on a headphone holder and decided to go with a cheaper model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office headphone stand for the money

New Bee 8.85-Inch Black Aluminum Headphone Stand with Flexible Rest

What you need to know: Offering a simpler take on the classic office headphone stand, this aluminum headphone holder is straightforward, featuring an ABS plastic rest for the headphones themselves.

What you’ll love: With an easy-to-understand build, this earphone stand from New bee features no-slip rubber on the unit’s bottom, making it easy to stay in place when resting your headphones on it. You can also adjust the ABS rest to fit the ideal angle for your headphones.

What you should consider: A few didn’t like this headphone stand’s headphone rest, saying they wish it was aluminum like the rest of the unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AmoVee Acrylic Extra-Thick Gaming Headset and Headphone Stand

What you need to know: Featuring a more elegant design and overall look, this acrylic headphone stand is an aesthetically-pleasing take on the technology, featuring a simple bell-like shape.

What you’ll love: This headphone stand fits the vast majority of headphone models, and it includes sponge pads for slip resistance on the bottom. You can also purchase this model in black or transparent colors or slightly wider for extra surface area.

What you should consider: Some didn’t prefer the acrylic build of this headphone model since even metal units usually fall into a similar price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

