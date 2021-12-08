Carefully consider the color of your walls if you’re thinking about a clear glass dry erase board, as it will greatly affect how easy or difficult certain dry erase marker colors can be seen.

Which glass dry erase boards are best?

Every home and office can benefit from a glass dry erase board. Besides the extra touch of elegance they have over standard white dry erase boards, glass dry erase boards can greatly decrease paper wastage. They can also make planning, brainstorming and simple note-making much simpler.

The best glass dry erase board is the Quartet Non-Magnetic Frosted Glass Dry Erase White Board. This glass dry erase board is available in five sizes to best fit any room.

What to know before you buy a glass dry erase board

Styles of glass dry erase boards

Glass dry erase boards come in three styles: clear, frosted and colored.

Clear: Clear glass dry erase boards are the most basic style and are entirely translucent. They are often a little less expensive, but you do need to consider the color of the wall behind it, as the glass will effectively become that color.

Frosted: Frosted glass dry erase boards are an excellent option for those who don’t want a clear or colored version. Any marker will be clearly legible on the frosted glass, but they do tend to be more expensive.

Colored: Most colored glass dry erase boards are white like a standard dry erase board, but there are more fanciful colors, like green, yellow and black.

Display methods

You can display glass dry erase boards in one of two ways: mounting or with a stand. Nearly all glass dry erase boards come with the mounting materials you need to display it on a wall, while those that aren’t mountable don’t typically include a stand with the product. You can always purchase a mounting kit or stand if you’d like to switch display methods.

What to look for in a quality glass dry erase board

Size

Glass dry erase boards are usually larger sizes than standard dry erase boards and they also aren’t available in handheld sizes. The smallest glass dry erase board is typically around 2 by 1.5 feet, while the largest are highly variable in height and width.

Framed vs. frameless

Most standard dry erase boards use a frame to hold the board, which can cut off as much as an inch of writing space from the edges. Glass dry erase boards can come in framed versions but most use a frameless design instead. However, frameless designs still use some areas of the board to hold the mount.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass dry erase board

Glass dry erase boards can cost anywhere from less than $50 to more than $400. The smaller or larger the board surface area and the lesser or greater quality of the glass will drive the cost down or up, respectively.

Glass dry erase board FAQ

How do I safely move a glass dry erase board to a new location without breaking it?

A. Moving a glass dry erase board safely is just like moving anything else that’s glass. You’ll want to cover it in bubble wrap or some blankets to provide safe padding, and you’ll want to place it in your transport vehicle in such a way that it won’t move or rattle against any other object. If it’s a large board, you’ll also want to get an extra set of hands to help you move it.

What’s the best way to clean a glass dry erase board?

A. You don’t need any special cleaners or methods to clean a glass dry erase board. A quick spritz of a simple glass cleaner like Windex and a gentle wipe with a cloth should clean it up like new.

What are the best glass dry erase boards to buy?

Top glass dry erase board

Quartet Non-Magnetic Frosted Glass Dry Erase White Board

What you need to know: Quartet is one of the most prominent brands in the dry erase game and its products offer high quality.

What you’ll love: This board is available in five sizes: 8 by 4 feet, 6 by 4 feet, 4 by 3 feet, 3 by 2 feet, and 2 by 1.5 feet. You can install this glass dry erase board in both portrait and landscape orientation.

What you should consider: The magnetism of this glass dry erase board is a little confusing. It’s listed as a non-magnetic deposit coming with two magnets, which attach to the board while average refrigerator magnets won’t attach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass dry erase board for the money

Audio-Visual Direct Non-Magnetic Frosted Glass Dry Erase White Board

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice, though small budget glass dry erase board that’s far more affordable than most other options.

What you’ll love: The board includes an easily attachable and lengthy marker tray, and the glass dry erase board can be installed on almost any type of wall. Expert installation is available as an additional purchase for those without the tools or the help to install it themselves.

What you should consider: There’s no magnetism available in this board and many consumers note a somewhat difficult installation process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Iceberg ICE31160 Clarity Glass Dry Erase Whiteboard

What you need to know: The iceberg board comes with an eraser and marker rail and a mounting kit.

What you’ll love: This glass dry erase board installs with hidden mounting, meaning there are no large metallic circles in the four corners like most other glass dry erase board models. You can also install it with expert assembly for an extra fee.

What you should consider: The marker tray and mount are tied together, so you can’t remove the marker tray if you prefer a tray-less look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.