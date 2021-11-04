Organize your office or add charm and functionality to any classroom when you find the best bulletin board for you.

Which bulletin boards are best?

Bulletin boards are a force of nature. In a world constantly developing innovative technology and eliminating many old forms of organization, the bulletin board thrives. It has replaced chalkboards and blackboards in school. It has become popular in homes and offices. Even with modern apps and phone notifications, bulletin boards are still popular.

If you’re looking for a bulletin board for an office, community area or family space, then the Umbra Bulletin Board may be exactly what you’re looking for. Keep your schedule organized, set up a vision board or create an interactive platform.

What to know before you buy a bulletin board

Measure your space

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when choosing a bulletin board is to wrongly estimate your wall space. Bulletin boards come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some will be far too large for your space, while others will be too small and look awkward. You’ll want your board to be large enough to fit all the information necessary while not being too large for your wall. Before you head to the store or click “add to cart” while online shopping, measure the area in which you plan to hang your bulletin board. Make sure you have exact dimensions and that the board you choose will fit.

Different surface types

When purchasing a bulletin board, you’ll want to consider what surface type you want. Cork boards are incredibly popular. When many people consider a bulletin board, they often assume it will be a cork board. However, there are many surface types. If you want an environmentally friendly board, a cork board is suitable but they are often considered too informal for corporate use. Nicer bulletin boards have a fabric or even magnetic surface. You can also find vinyl bulletin boards to provide personality and color. Vinyl is washable and easy to handle. Ultimately, you’ll want a self-healing surface so that it doesn’t get severely damaged from pins and layout changes.

Purpose

Not all bulletin boards are meant to be a visual display of your daily planner. If you need a bulletin board to bring all your schoolroom fall bulletin board ideas to life, then you may want it to be sizable enough for posters, art projects or other announcements. A big board may be most appropriate. If you need an office board to help plan out strategies and ideas, you may want something medium-sized to fit on your wall or be easily portable. If you just need a bulletin board to write out shopping lists or schedules, something small that will fit on your fridge may be ideal.

What to look for in a quality bulletin board

Material

There are many surface types available for bulletin boards, but that’s not the only material choice you have. The frame of a bulletin board can change in material as well. Wood, plastic and metal frames are all possibilities. As you choose what type of surface you want for your bulletin board, be sure to consider what type of frame you need as well.

Hanging features

While not all bulletin boards are meant to hang, the best bulletin boards can be easily secured to a wall. Check what hanging features a bulletin board has before purchasing. The ease of installation varies from one bulletin board to the next, so just double-check that the one you settle on has the hanging features you need.

Durability

It’s normal to want a good deal on a bulletin board, but you don’t want to sacrifice durability even for a low price. Most bulletin boards get a lot of use. Their layout may change from week to week or month to month. Announcements change, strategies adjust, plans evolve and so on. You want a bulletin board that can stand up to the wear and tear of pinning and unpinning. If you need your bulletin board to be portable, then it also needs to withstand the normal roughness involved in travel.

How much you can expect to spend on a bulletin board

Small bulletin boards for desks or homes are in the $5-$30 price range, while some standing bulletin boards for school use can be as much as $500.

Bulletin board FAQ

What is a combination bulletin board?

A. A combination bulletin board combines some type of pinboard — either cork board, vinyl, cloth or magnetized metal — and a surface for writing, which is typically a dry-erase board or bulletin board paper.

How can I make an interactive bulletin board?

A. Interactive bulletin boards are most commonly used in schools. They encourage participation from students. There are many unique bulletin board ideas for creating an interactive display. Sorting stations, matching games and giant coloring boards are just a few ideas.

What are the best bulletin boards to buy?

Top bulletin board

Umbra Bulletboard

What you need to know: This multi-purpose bulletin board offers a patented design meant to accommodate both pushpins and magnets.

What you’ll love: Offering a contemporary style that is ready to use and easy to clean, this bulletin board will suit a range of users. It comes with concealed mounting hardware, 12 pins and 12 magnets. This board will offer style to any room, office or classroom.

What you should consider: Some users complain that their board came broken — however, returns and replacements are possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bulletin board for the money

Pro-Graphx Bulletin Board Fabric Pinboard

What you need to know: This handmade bulletin board is a great way to add decoration with a purpose to dorm rooms, offices or even classrooms.

What you’ll love: Choose your preferred dimensions and colors when you purchase this bulletin board. It’s perfect for displaying messages, fall bulletin board ideas, to-do lists or schedules. It could even be used as a vision board.

What you should consider: The price of this bulletin board increases dramatically in the larger dimensions.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Magnetic or Cork Bulletin Board

What you need to know: This bulletin board comes with the option of a cork board surface or a magnetic surface, so it’s great for people who use either pushpins or magnets.

What you’ll love: Quality handmade craftsmanship and regal colors are just a few things you’ll love about this bulletin board. You can choose from several dimensions, materials and color options. Framed with elegant nailhead trim and rustic burlap, this board provides vibrancy and charm.

What you should consider: This seller charges a flat fee for shipping their larger magnet boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

