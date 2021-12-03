If you’re the type who likes to keep a daily planner/journal combo make sure your pages are acid-free; this means your pages won’t turn yellow and it will greatly slow deterioration.

Which daily planner is best?

Life can get very complicated very quickly and even if it isn’t moving fast, it can still be overwhelming. Many people find keeping a daily planner helps them to not only keep their head above water, but helps maximize their time.

The best daily planner is the Panda Planner Pro. This daily planner is one of the most customizable and feature-packed daily planners currently available, though it can be a little too much for those just beginning to plan ahead.

What to know before you buy a daily planner

Types of daily planner

Aside from the basic daily planner style, which uses monthly and weekly sections with some extra blank pages, there are three main offshoots.

Academic: Academic planners typically start in August to align with the start of school, as opposed to the start of the year. They can have any number of academic planning-assistance features, from information tables to spaces to record your class schedule.

Professional: Professional planners veer from standard by providing a monthly planner for basic information and daily sections broken up by the hour to cover meetings and deadlines.

Personal development: Personal-development planners usually feature the same information as standard planners, with the addition of spaces for journaling. Some even have guided sections like end-of-day reviews to assist you.

Size

The standard size of a daily planner is close to the average paper size: 8.5-by-11 inches. There are many alternatives, however, including pocket-sized planners for traveling and monthly planners the size of a desk. If you look long enough you’ll likely find exactly the size you were looking for.

What to look for in a quality daily planner

Binding

Spiral-bound daily planners use a continuous series of metal rings to bind the pages together. They are able to lie completely flat, unlike perfect-bound daily planners, and their pages are much easier to remove if you like recycling your months after they pass.

Perfect-bound daily planners are bound like standard books. They stand up better to the rigors of time and are usually more aesthetically pleasing, not to mention more likely to be made of better materials.

Design

You’re going to be looking at your daily planner for an entire year, so you better like how it looks. Daily planners can come in just about any style, color and material, though certain types of planners might be harder to find in certain designs. Professional planners, for example, are much less likely to be colorful or patterned.

How much you can expect to spend on a daily planner

Daily planners typically cost $5-$50. Most high-end daily planners typically start around $20, while the most basic cost less than $10.

Daily planner FAQ

Can you use a daily planner for bullet journaling?

A. Most daily planners aren’t compatible with the bullet-journaling method, as bullet journaling uses blank pages for more freeform expression. Daily planners typically use lined and dated sections to provide a clear framework for both basic and customizable planning systems. Some daily planners do contain sections of blank, unlined paper, which can be used for anything from goal mapping to self reflection for light bullet journaling.

Can someone with large handwriting still use a daily planner?

A. Absolutely. All daily planners use different methods of laying out the days of the week to give consumers options on how to plan. If you have large handwriting, stick to the weekly planning sections, which typically give roughly a quarter of a page of space for each day. You can also find speciality planners that give as much as two full pages per day for planning. On the flip side, if you have small handwriting or use a lot of symbols or shorthand, you can stick to the monthly planning section, which typically fits roughly 20 days per page.

What’s the best daily planner to buy?

Top daily planner

Panda Planner Pro

What you need to know: The Panda Planner is one of the most customizable daily planners available, perfect for anyone with a detailed or unique personal system.

What you’ll love: This daily planner crams as many methods of organization, planning and self-improvement into its pages as possible, including daily, weekly and monthly reviews, journal pages and goal-setting. It’s available in five color options and is sealed by a leather strap.

What you should consider: The customization of this daily planner can overwhelm consumers who are just getting started with daily planning. and many disliked that you must date each month yourself.

Top daily planner for the money

Simple Elephant Planner

What you need to know: This is an excellent budget planner option for those who like to customize their planning approach without the usual high cost of similar daily planners.

What you’ll love: This daily planner comes bundled with three bookmarks and some stickers, and comes packaged in a premium gift box. An exterior pen loop makes it easy to keep your pen nearby. Theplanner is available in four colors.

What you should consider: This daily planner is a little stiff and attempts to close itself when flat on a surface. Many disliked having to date each month by hand.

Worth checking out

Artfan 2022 Leather Weekly/Monthly Planner

What you need to know: This is a high-quality daily planner without any complex customization options for the user who just wants to keep track of their plans.

What you’ll love: Small details such as an exterior pen loop and an elastic strap to keep the daily planner closed combine with the nice leather material to make for a rich daily planner experience. It comes with a set of tabs you can use to make jumping between months easy.

What you should consider: Consumers who like to customize their planning system should look elsewhere. This planner is only available in three colors.

