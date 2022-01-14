Best high-end desk organizer

A high-end desk organizer adds workspace and visual appeal to your desk and office for a seamless, low-clutter place to get things done.

Which high-end desk organizers are best?

A well-organized, sleek desk with a spot for everything can be conducive to a more productive and calm day. Few things get you in the mood to get work done than a wide open surface and a good collection of writing implements with everything you need at the ready. If you’re looking for a high-end desk organizer that will instantly transform your space, the 7-piece Dacasso Wood & Leather Desk Set in Walnut is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a high-end desk organizer

Your available space

There’s no use getting a desk organizer that only robs you of needed surface area to spread out and get your work done. A perfect high-end desk organizer adds class and storage space without taking up too much surface area.

What you need to store

There are as many storage needs as there are ways to work. If you need to organize a lot of paper, be sure to look for an organizing system with plenty of filing. If your work requires a lot of small implements like post-its and pushpins, a system with small drawers and compartments will keep them out of sight and your desk looking sleek.

Sturdy materials

A desk organization system fails to create the visual decluttering it’s meant to if it is in shoddy condition. Investing in a high-end, polished organization system will give you a solution that lasts.

What to look for in a quality high-end desk organizer

Capacity for customization

Not only are there many ways to work, but needs change throughout the year and as projects evolve. A modular system that allows you to rearrange things as necessary will grow with you as your work changes.

A design aesthetic that matches your office or workspace

One of the main functions of a high-end desk organizer is to reduce visual clutter to give your workspace cohesiveness and the appearance of open space. A way to do that is to make sure things match. The best organizational system is the one that blends seamlessly into its surroundings, matching the style and color of your furniture and other accessories.

Ready access to the most frequently-used items

Not all items on your desk get used with the same frequency. Even after conducting a good edit (always an excellent first step when reorganizing your desk), you may find that some items which you want to keep on hand get used less frequently than others. Be sure to organize your go-to (like pens) for ready access, and the others you may use less frequently, such as stamps or letter openers, more tucked away for when you need them.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end organizer

If you’re looking for premium materials and a comprehensive organization system, expect to spend several hundred dollars. For a more economical but still high-quality organizer, you’ll spend around $100.

High-end desk organizer FAQ

What are the key components of a high-end desk organizer?

A. This varies from person to person and individual work styles, but the basics include a pen holder with enough room for all your favorites and a variety of colors, room for small things like paper clips and thumbtacks, several drawers for basics unique to the user (postage stamps, stamp pads, and so forth). If you work with a lot of paper or files, a stackable file organizer is key.

How do I organize a small desk?

A. A desk organizer is a great start, but there are several other steps you can take to reduce the amount of clutter. First, conduct a thorough edit of the items you’re storing on your desktop. Do you access all of them at least once a week? If not, they may not need to be on top of the desk and can go in a drawer or filing cabinet. Next, see what you can do digitally. There is less need for paper than in past years, and paper is one of the main forms of clutter. Invest in smaller items, such as staplers and tape dispensers. Lastly, get a hold of your cords. If you have many wired items such as a monitor, a phone charger and printer wires, be sure to tie them up to keep them clear of your work surface.

What’s the best high-end desk organizer to buy?

Top high-end desk organizer

7-piece Dacasso Wood & Leather Desk Set in Walnut

What you need to know: This set provides a luxurious, well-constructed set of desk organization tools.

What you’ll love: Luxe and classic, this set will instantly elevate your desk to executive status with its sleek lines and rich finishes. The beautiful blotter protects your desk’s surface and the various cups and holders with matching leather inlays give your workspace polish.

What you should consider: It has only a few options for storing small items like paper clips, so if you have a lot of small things to organize, you may need to move some to drawers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end desk organizer for the money

Krehbiel 6-Compartment Office Supplies Cabinet Desk Organizer

What you need to know: Keep office supplies contained and coordinated with this one-piece organizer that takes up a minimum of surface area.

What you’ll love: A rustic aesthetic matches many decors. This organizer keeps many of your smaller items within reach but out of sight for a clean desktop.

What you should consider: It’s sturdy but the drawers may need a bit of use to open smoothly.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Harlequin Desk Organizer by Gracie Oaks

What you need to know: A good shabby chic option that looks great in light designs, it’s got ample storage area for small items.

What you’ll love: Beautiful and classic without breaking the bank, this organizer keeps items close but organized.

What you should consider: The space for files is limited, so if you work with a lot of paper you’ll need a separate file organizer or a filing cabinet.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

