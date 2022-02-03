Best small bubble mailer

Think carefully before purchasing a bulk size of small bubble mailers. If you don’t use all of them it will cost you more than just purchasing a handful of individual bubble mailers instead.

Which small bubble mailers are best?

Packages come in all shapes and sizes, but when it comes to small-sized packages, they always seem to be the most fragile. Shipping your small, fragile goods without protection is a disaster waiting to happen, but individually wrapping those goods in bubble wrap before placing them in your shipping packaging is a hassle. Using a good bubble mailer, like the Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Cushioned Poly Mailers, solves both problems by ensuring your goods are protected and rendering the packaging process as simple as inserting and sealing.

What to know before you buy a small bubble mailer

Size

Bubble mailers are available in a large array of sizes, but small bubble mailers usually top out around 6 by 10 inches with anything larger being considered a standard-size bubble mailer. Speciality mailers can be as small as 3 by 4 inches.

Quantity

Nearly all small bubble mailers are sold in bulk packages to keep costs down for both the producer and the consumer. Most bubble mailers come in bulk sizes of between 25 to 50, though packages as small as 10 or as large as several hundred are also available, depending on your needs. Small bubble mailers are also available individually, typically at shipping service storefronts.

What to look for in a quality small bubble mailer

Durability

The durability of a bubble mailer is decided by the interior and exterior construction.

Interior: The main component of interior durability is the bubble wrap. Bubble mailers use differing sizes of bubbles to best fit the fragility of your items. Large bubbles provide the most protection and durability, but they leave less space inside.

The main component of interior durability is the bubble wrap. Bubble mailers use differing sizes of bubbles to best fit the fragility of your items. Large bubbles provide the most protection and durability, but they leave less space inside. Exterior: Bubble mailers use one of two materials for their exterior shell: paper or plastic. Paper bubble mailers are the least durable and provide no water protection, but they keep costs down. Plastic bubble mailers are the sturdiest, but they add enough to the cost to warrant being selected only if needed.

Adhesive

Nearly all bubble mailers include adhesive on the opening flap of the packaging covered by a strip. Simply peel this strip off and fold the flap closed before applying pressure to seal. Cheaper bubble mailers will utilize weaker adhesives which run the risk of becoming unstuck during shipping, so it’s recommended to check user reviews before purchasing or adding additional adhesive/sealing methods before shipping.

Design

Most bubble mailers are a yellowish-tan or plain white, but some are available in colors and/or designs. These colors can help you keep a large number of packages more organized or provide a fun touch for the recipient.

How much you can expect to spend on small bubble mailers

Bulk order bubble mailer packages typically cost between $10-$30 with the brand being the deciding factor on how many bubble mailers come in similarly priced bulk packages. They can also be purchased individually, but this is the most expensive option on a per-bubble-mailer basis.

Small bubble mailer FAQ

Is there a difference between a bubble mailer and a padded mailer?

A. There is a small difference. Bubble mailers and padded mailers typically share the same exterior construction and sizes/shapes, but bubble mailers protect their goods using bubble wrap while padded mailers use layers of foam or sometimes paper. Bubble mailers provide more protection for fragile goods, which causes them to have a higher price.

What aspect of the bubble mailer is being measured when the dimensions are given?

A. The given dimensions of a bubble mailer are the exterior size. The interior size is rarely measured as any given bubble mailer in the same exterior size will have different interior spaces based on the brand and especially the size of the bubbles used for padding. If you aren’t sure that your item will fit in a given sized bubble mailer, purchase the next size up and fill the remaining space with additional padding.

What’s the best small bubble mailer to buy?

Top small bubble mailer

Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Cushioned Poly Mailers

What you need to know: Duck Brand is one of the best known and most used brands for shipping and for good reason: All their products are top of the line.

What you’ll love: Duck Brand bubble mailers utilize large, thick bubbles to maximize protection of your items. The exterior material is waterproofed and extra durable to resist most conditions faced in the shipping process. The front face is lined for easy adding of shipping and return addresses.

What you should consider: Duck Brand is one of the more expensive bubble mailer options thanks to the brand name. There are rare reports of the adhesive failing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small bubble mailer for the money

HBlife Kraft Bubble Mailers

What you need to know: An excellent bargain option for small bubble mailers which nonetheless ably protect your shipped goods.

What you’ll love: HBlife bubble mailers are some of the most affordable thanks to their large bulk sizes which drive costs down to as low as $.15 per bubble mailer. The adhesive is self-stick for easy sealing of your packages. The exterior material can be clearly written on with most writing utensils.

What you should consider: The discount comes at the cost of a thinner overall material, including thinner exterior protection and smaller bubbles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

METRONIC Lined Poly Bubble Mailers

What you need to know: Another good bubble mailer option for those that appreciate a touch of colorful flair or who organize their packages by color.

What you’ll love: These small bubble mailers are available in eight color options from Amazon including white, black and purple. The small bubble mailers have plenty of room inside the package without sacrificing protection. Stick-on labels adhere easily to the exterior surface.

What you should consider: The adhesive of these bubble mailers can occasionally separate from the packaging. Some of the dyes used in the more colorful options can fade quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

