If you’re traveling to a location with rough weather conditions, consider using a travel journal that contains weather-resistant pages to keep your memories intact.

Which travel log is best?

In a world riddled with smartphones and tablets, there’s still something inspiring and romantic about documenting your memories on the road in a travel log.

A travel log is a reminiscent tool that lets you relive your adventures. It can include heart-wrenching stories from your encounter with a local in Eastern Europe to painting a picture with words of the jaw-dropping views on your week-long trek in the Andes.

If you’re looking for the best travel log to document your next adventure, check out the Maleden Refillable Spiral Travel Journal.

What to know before you buy a travel log

Purpose and location

Inspiration is finicky and can come and go in the blink of an eye. Take a few minutes to consider the locations where you notice your creativity pours out. Some might require hiking to a summit with clear views, while others work well in a coffee shop full of locals.

You don’t have to only document the exciting parts of your journey. The great thing about travel journals is that they serve to help you reminisce about everything. That includes the day that inspired you to take the trip, how you felt and all your fears and hopes.

Refillability

The best travel log depends on your personal use. For example, you might be a writer who refills their travel mug five times a day and runs through piles of journals like it’s nothing. If that’s the case, you might benefit from a refillable journal.

On the other hand, if your adventures take you through humid, rain-filled jungles or frosty snow-capped peaks, your journal needs to have some weather-resistant pages.

Whether you decide to go with a refillable journal or buy a new one every time is certainly a personal preference. However, it is a major decision that could affect your budget. Some people develop attachments to their journal covers, while others prefer a new journal to signify a new adventure.

If you decide to go with a refillable journal, you’ll come across two main types. One allows removing and adding individual pages, and the other option only fits pages bound together that can’t be removed individually.

Page count

If you opt for a non-refillable journal, the page count is vital. Consider how much writing you think you’ll get done and multiply it by two or three times. If not, you might end up having to buy mismatching journals mid-travel.

Weight

There’s a downside to overestimating the page count you require. When traveling, weight plays an important role. Take into consideration the type of travel you’ll be doing and if you can handle a heavier journal for the sake of saving time trying to buy a new one.

What to look for in a quality travel log

Size

Similar to weight considerations, the best travel log will easily fit into your carry-on bag without being too much of a burden. The perfect size will allow you to fit it into your bag while still large enough to document your journey with words, photos and drawings.

Format

Some travel logs only offer one type of format that typically works well for most travelers. Most commonly, you’ll find pages that are blank, lined or filled with a dot grid.

If you prefer, you can always look for travel logs that contain various formats like a combination of a planner and lined pages.

Design

This feature has to do a lot with personal preference, but it’s good to note that leather-bound journals are typically more durable than other alternatives.

Whether you go with a hardcover or one that’s flexible, it should be able to handle being thrown around in your bag without significant signs of wear.

Even if the design doesn’t play an important role in your decision-making process, you want one that lays flat, so your pen doesn’t go all over the place when you write.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel log

Depending on various features, you can expect to spend between $8-$40 for a quality travel log.

Best travel log FAQ

What do I write about in a travel log?

A. The opportunities are limitless when documenting in a travel log. You can include the sights you see, the emotions you felt and the new stories you created on your adventure, to name a few. At the end of the day, a travel log serves to remind you of the lessons you learned and to relive the trip moment by moment.

What makes a travel log worth reading?

A. If there’s one thing that tends to hinder creative writing, it’s overthinking every aspect of it. A travel log is an organized but spontaneous rendition of your trip, so it should be light and fun to read. Additionally, you went on the trip to enjoy it. So consider writing down quality memories, rather than writing about how the color of the coffee table at the outdoor cafe in Paris seemed a little depressing. Unless, of course, that leads to a deeper, intriguing story.

What’s the best travel log to buy?

Top travel log

Maleden Refillable Spiral Travel Journal

What you need to know: The Maleden Travel Journal features an inspiring design for creative travelers.

What you’ll love: The journal itself is refillable and can hold up to 160 pages. It comes prefilled with kraft paper, so there are no lines allowing you to freely write or draw what inspired you the most. The compass design makes you want to hop on a boat and discover uncharted territories.

What you should consider: It is smaller than most full-sized journals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel log for the money

Travel Listography

What you need to know: This journal is perfect for those that need a more structured environment to get their creative juices flowing.

What you’ll love: As a part of the beloved Listography series, this illustrated journal comes with pre-formatted pages to help you document your trip to the best of your abilities. It keeps everything clear and organized. So when you look back on it in the future, you can completely relive the journey.

What you should consider: It’s not refillable, so you must purchase a new one for every trip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moleskine Journey City Notebook

What you need to know: The Moleskine Journey City Notebook is an excellent option for those that like to keep their trips documented in separate journals.

What you’ll love: There are notebooks specific to major travel destinations and contain several ways to help travelers organize their trip to the fullest. Each notebook includes a large map detailing the city and metro system to help you avoid getting lost.

What you should consider: It’s city-specific, so it’s not ideal for multi-location trips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.