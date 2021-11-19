Which fidget pen is best?

While some users are satisfied with fidget spinners, rings or cubes, you may be surprised at how enjoyable the best fidget pen can be. Manufacturers design unique fidget pens to spin, bend or snap in ways that occupy your hands. You can find them in an array of colors and styles but the best ones relieve stress during even the most trying work or school day.

If you want something to subtly alleviate tension at your desk or in class, consider the Magnetic bendable pen with box. This classic pen is both functional and fidget-approved.

What to know before you buy a fidget pen

Purpose

Determine the purpose of your fidget pen before purchasing one. If you’re looking for something you can click and move around like a fidget cube, then you may be satisfied with a pen that doesn’t write well and mainly serves as a fidget device. However, if you plan on using your pen in an office or giving it to your child to take to school, the pen must write easily while serving fidgeting needs. Check out the pen’s features and functionality when narrowing down your options.

Textures and movement

There are practically endless options when it comes to fidget features. Certain materials, movements, textures and motions are preferable to different users. Some people benefit from magnets that easily stay together and are difficult to lose. Others want something that snaps comfortably and makes some noise. Think about what motions and textures you prefer in a fidget pen as you shop.

It’s not just a fad

While some believe that the fidget spinner craze is to thank for the influx of fidget item sales, that simply isn’t the case. Fidgeting has existed for a long time, perhaps as long as people. Think about it. Have you ever clicked at a ballpoint pen throughout a work meeting or spun a pencil between your fingers as you waited for a test? If so, then you’ve used a fidget product. Fidget pens are simply a more functional outlet for fidgeting.

What to look for in a quality fidget pen

Quality craftsmanship

If you’re using a fidget pen to reduce stress and anxiety throughout your day, then you want something that will hold up to constant pushes and pulls. If the pen breaks or its various fidget features stop working properly, it can be frustrating rather than soothing. Check the craftsmanship of the pen before purchasing to ensure you end up with something that will last.

Easy manipulation

Fidget features that are easy to manipulate make for a great fidget pen. If switches are difficult to press, areas are hard to turn or if you need multiple hands to manipulate your pen, then you’re less likely to enjoy it. While fidget spinners may work well with a lot of hand-eye coordination, fidget pens are best enjoyed without having to watch.

Increased focus

Fidget pens are used for a variety of reasons, including reducing stress and anxieties and taking notes. They’re a great outlet for ridding built-up energy from the body for anyone who needs to sit for long hours of the day. However, you want your fidget pen to help increase your focus and attention span, not distract you from the task at hand. Use a fidget pen to balance the stimulation levels of your day to help relieve stress without adding to it. For example, if you prefer a quiet work environment, don’t choose a fidget pen that makes a lot of clicking or snapping noises. And if you like a high-paced day filled with commotion, embrace a noisy pen.

How much you can expect to spend on a fidget pen

While you can certainly find expensive fidget pens for $50 or more, most fidget pens are in the $10-$25 range.

Fidget pen FAQ

What does a fidget pen do?

A. Different fidget pens operate in unique ways, but their purpose remains consistent. They allow the user to channel their focus and nervous energy to help them stay on task, all without distracting people around them.

Does a fidget pen help with anxiety?

A. Anxiety is complicated and fidgeting won’t help every user. However, the simple act of fidgeting can engage many users suffering from anxiety, stimulating their brains in areas to help calm them and bring more focused attention. Fidget pens can alleviate some feelings of anxiety for some users.

What’s the best fidget pen to buy?

Top fidget pen

Magnetic bendable pen with box

What you need to know: Make paperwork fun and interesting as you master fascinating tricks with this bendable fidget pen.

What you’ll love: Yes, this is a pen that bends. And, yes, this pen still works. Handle all your writing projects while staying entertained. With a reliable ballpoint pen feature and a high-quality magnetic component, you’re sure to find your daily fidgeting relief.

What you should consider: Some users say this seller is slow to ship items and they needed to follow up to get their order shipped.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top fidget pen for the money

Fidget spinner pen stress relief office pen

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a streamlined, quiet pen with some gentle fidget features, this spinner pen with a rotating end is perfect for you.

What you’ll love: This minimalistic design features excellent workmanship and a rotating spinner on the end. Reward yourself with smooth rotations to relieve your fidgeting urges, all while staying subtle and never disturbing your co-workers or classmates.

What you should consider: Some users say this fidget pen is on the heavy side when compared to your average office pen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Magnetic fidget gel pen

What you need to know: With two gel pen caps and two touch screen stylus tips, this magnetic fidget pen will serve all your office pen and fidgeting needs.

What you’ll love: Do amazing things with the 13-piece magnet rings and 12-piece steel balls, all while enjoying a functioning office pen. The magnets are strong to help support the functioning features of the pen and keep fidgeting satisfactorily challenging.

What you should consider: Assembly can be difficult for some users and no instructions are included with your purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

