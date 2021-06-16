The United States has approximately 10.4 million residential swimming pools. Combine that with the 309,000 public swimming pools, and there is one pool for every 31 people in the country.

What are the best pool toys for kids?

When it gets hot in the summer, you can opt for an inflatable pool or a splash pool for the little ones. A slip and slide and a run through the sprinkler can be a great way to cool off, but very little can compare to your own pool. Kids can easily spend hours in the water until you have to drag them out.

Whether throwing a party, entertaining a group of friends or just trying to keep your kids out of mischief, pool toys can be a great way to keep them occupied. And for any younger kids still trying to find their way in the water, some great toys can help them strengthen their swimming skills.

Types of pool toys for kids

At one time, the standard everyday beach ball was the go-to toy for the beach or the pool, and can be a nostalgic way to pass the time, but pool toys have evolved over the years. You can even create the feel of a waterpark for your little ones with an inflatable swimming pool water slide, but whether you have toddlers, teenagers or adults, there’s something out there for everyone.

Much like regular toys, pool toys are typically specific for boys and girls in different age ranges. However, for any family gatherings, you might want to consider more competitive sports-themed pool toys or games that everyone can play, regardless of their age.

Safety concerns

Whenever out in the sun, you want to make sure you take the proper precautions. Aside from using an umbrella to stay in the shade and making sure the kids have plenty of sunscreen, you don’t want to make the mistake of assuming toys are a substitute for adult supervision.

According to the Mayo Clinic, children over the age of four can learn to swim. If you have a toddler or a young child still learning, it’s worth investing in floaties or a safety swim trainer to ensure their safety.

The best floaty pool toys for kids

Bestway H2OGO! Supersized Unicorn Ride-On Pool Float

The pool toy for the child who has always dreamed of riding their own unicorn, this option has large, durable handles to serve as hand grips and make it easy to float or move around in the water. The materials are a heavy-duty vinal, tested to ensure it will last many summers.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Stream Machine Swim Thru Rings Pool and Beach Accessories

Turn your pool into an event at the Summer Olympics while helping teach your kids to swim underwater with these swim-thru rings. The collapsible design makes this easy to bring on vacations or any pool.

Sold by Amazon

Inflatable Pool Volleyball Set

Keep the whole family occupied while serving up a little competition with this inflatable volleyball set. It comes with both the net and a pool volleyball.

Sold by Kohl’s

Big Joe Outdoor Mesh Pool Noodle

You can’t have a pool without a noodle. This noodle uses polystyrene beans that create a soft, durable texture perfect for floating around or rough-housing during pool time.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Overstock

Inflatable Baby Shark Boat Synthetic

Your child will find this baby shark floaty addicting. It requires adult supervision, but it’s perfect for babies and toddlers. The front has a handle for your child, while the flippers and tail are great for splashing.

Sold by Overstock

Swimline Dual Arcade Shooter Inflatable Pool Toy

You don’t need to leave the house to enjoy the carnival or arcade shooting games. This floating arcade is coming to a pool near you. It comes with two water guns with a constant supply of ammo because you fill them with pool water.

Sold by Amazon

The best diving pool toys for kids

Banzai 4 Piece Water/Pool Toy Dive Set Dive Gems

Your kids can live out all of their undersea adventures with this dive set. They won’t even realize they are practicing their underwater swimming because they’ll be too busy diving for these prizes at the bottom.

Sold by Amazon

SwimWays Toypedo Bandits

These torpedo-shaped water toys have amazing hydrodynamic action, which gives them the ability to shoot underwater up to 20 feet. This set includes four torpedoes in different colors and is an excellent way for kids to work on their swimming skills.

Sold by Amazon and Dicks Sporting Goods

Superwinky Diving Pool Toys for Kids 3-10

Geared towards kids ages 3 and up, this set includes 19 pieces consisting of diving rings, gems, seaweed, and sharks. It comes with a handy storage bag.

Sold by Amazon

The best pool party toys

Seckton Amphibious RC Car

This is a favorite among kids ages 5 to 10 because it allows them to mix their love of monster trucks with pool parties. This remote control truck not only floats on top of the water, but it flips, does full spins and can reach a maximum speed of 7 miles per hour.

Sold by Amazon

Atlasonix Water Blaster Soakers

Made from the safest and lightest material you can buy, you can be confident that your young kids will have a great time while nobody gets hurt.

Sold by Amazon

Fin Fun Wear-Resistant Mermaid Tail

This beautiful mermaid tail will also help your kids to swim like one. The fin will assist in gliding through the water while making it easy to remove whenever they want to pop it off.

Sold by Amazon

