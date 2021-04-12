Personal Care

Skip to content
Top Stories
Former Santa Barbara County resident gets 3 years in prison for fatally shooting elephant seal
Red Sox-Twins game postponed following fatal police shooting in Minnesota
Monday forecast: Clouds, below average temps return
1 vaccine dose may be enough for COVID-19 survivors, studies suggest
Speed a factor in South L.A. crash that killed driver’s 3 passengers, CHP says
1 vaccine dose may be enough for COVID-19 survivors, studies suggest
California virus variant could be helping state avoid surges happening elsewhere in the U.S.
‘I encouraged him to get that vaccine’: Unvaccinated border agent hospitalized after 2 positive coronavirus tests nearly 1 year apart
U.S. colleges divided over requiring students to get COVID vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccination site opens for transgender community in Orange County
Some LAUSD schools to welcome back youngest students to classrooms this week as part of phased reopening
What is the best sunscreen for camping?
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during traffic stop meant to grab Taser, not handgun: Police chief
Valley Glen explosion that sent 2 to hospital not caused by gas leak; evidence of marijuana grow found in garage: LAFD
City of L.A. opens vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older
NTSB: SUV driver slowed or stopped before crash that killed 13 migrants in Imperial County
Speed a factor in South L.A. crash that killed driver’s 3 passengers, CHP says
Investigation underway into shooting death of man found in Rowland Heights intersection
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent Monday as La Soufriere volcano keeps erupting