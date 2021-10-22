While a wide range of cat toys is available today, many cats love the moving, interactive element of floppy fish cat toys, especially if they aren’t normally used to automated motion toys.

Which floppy fish cat toy is best?

Those looking for the best floppy fish cat toy will be relieved to know that a ton of products may offer what they need. Most of all, buyers want to make sure they’re getting a cat toy that their feline friends will play with for years to come, rather than them getting bored after just a few short weeks.

Among other great options, this Senneny Electric Catnip Floppy Fish Cat Toy Two-Pack offers two separate fishes for long-lasting play, as well as a USB charging cable and some catnip.

What to know before you buy a floppy fish cat toy

Your cat’s tastes

Considering which of the best cat toys your kitty loves the most is a great way to help get the most out of any flopping fish cat toy purchase. If your cat doesn’t like catnip, for example, finding a cat toy bundle with catnip may not be of a very high priority for you – though there are few cats that don’t love catnip. Alternatively, some cats don’t love toys that move, like dogs do, and might prefer a floppy fish cat toy that’s just plush and can be smothered with catnip.

USB charging cat toys

Lots of floppy fish cat toys today are rechargeable and even include a useful USB charging cable, which makes it easy to charge them using any wall outlet power block. These also offer a long-lasting battery life, which can easily be charged in between uses for the best possible results.

Cat toys with catnip pouches

Most floppy fish cat toys include packs with catnip pouches, which can both be exciting for cats in a given moment, and make them love their toys more down the road. In addition, catnip is said to have some digestive relief qualities when consumed by cats, making it a popular tool for both indigestion and anti-social behaviors from cats.

What to look for in a quality floppy fish cat toy

Entertainment for your cat

Above all, you’ll want to make sure that any floppy fish cat toy that you buy is fun for your cat. While there’s no real way to ensure this is the case in advance, you can probably do yourself a favor by thinking about which of the toys your cat already has they like the most, as well as how responsive they are to interactive toys in general.

Bundled items

Most floppy fish cat toys come in a bundled pack including other items, most commonly featuring catnip, a charging cable, and sometimes other toys like feather wands and other fun additions.

Multi-packs

Some flopping fish cat toys also come with multiple fish units, to help your cat get the most out of a single purchase. While some users report their cats preferring one fish over the other, some simply find multi-packs of floppy fish cat toys, useful for scattering the units around the house.

How much you can expect to spend on a floppy fish cat toy

Floppy fish cat toys span a fairly mild range of prices, with most costing somewhere between $2-$15.

Floppy fish cat toy FAQ

Where can I buy a floppy fish cat toy as seen on TV?

A. You can buy a wide variety of floppy fish cat toys from a number of online retailers, most notably Amazon. Those as seen on TV may be more difficult to find, though it’s not likely your cat will be able to tell the difference.

Are flopping fish cat toys rechargeable?

A. While there are a number of different products out there and it’s important to check in with the specific unit you buy, most flopping fish cat toys include some kind of way to recharge them between uses. Many units will specifically include a USB charging cable that can simply be plugged into a wall outlet.

What’s the best floppy fish cat toy to buy?

Top floppy fish cat toy

Senneny Two-Pack Electric Moving Plush Floppy Fish Cat Toy with Catnip Included

What you need to know: This pair of floppy fish cat toys includes two differently-colored fish, as well as included bags of catnip – both at an affordable price within most budgets.

What you’ll love: Made from a premium polyester plush fabric, these fish cat toys come with two bags of 100-percent catnip that can be put inside the fishes, or used separately. They also feature convenient USB charging cables, and both an orange fish toy and a blue and white fish toy.

What you should consider: Some buyers said the charging cable wore out rather quickly, so most appreciated the package including two.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floppy fish cat toy for the money

UPSKY Electric USB-Rechargeable Realistic Flopping Fish

What you need to know: If you’re on a tight budget, this floppy fish toy provides several great features for a low price.

What you’ll love: At nearly 11 inches, this polyester fish toy can be charged via an included USB cable to keep your cat hyper-entertained. Most of all, this cheap fish cat toy accommodates nearly any person’s budget, and can provide your cats with tons of playtime.

What you should consider: A few people reported that after some time, the toy would no longer accept a charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CPFK Realistic Wagging Floppy Fish Cat Toy Interactive Dancing Fish with USB Charger

What you need to know: At a reasonable price, this floppy fish cat toy comes with two bags of fresh catnip and is made out of cotton, short plush and an odorless soft filler.

What you’ll love: Along with being fairly affordable for a single floppy fish cat toy pack, this kit comes with an extra wand and feather toys, as well as the classic additions of two catnip bags and a USB charging cable.

What you should consider: Some buyers decided to go with a cheaper model that didn’t include the feather wand addition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

