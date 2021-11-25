Best Dog Christmas sweater

This Christmas, let your dog join in the fun with its own holiday sweater.

Which Christmas sweaters for dogs are best?

The holiday season is a fun time to get festive with lights, decorations and even clothing. As you get into the swing of things, there might be a few items you want to buy to make the most out of it. You can never go wrong with a holiday sweater, and if you have a dog, investing in a pet Christmas sweater can make the season even more entertaining. For a look both you and your dog will love, check out HAPEE Dog Sweaters.

What to know before you buy a Christmas sweater for dogs

Fit

Most canine clothing is sized similarly to human apparel. Measure and weigh your furry friend before you spend money on a sweater. If your animal is not used to wearing clothing or does not particularly like to, consider sizing up or getting something that fits a bit baggy so your dog will enjoy it more than something that sits right up against its body.

Climate

While sweaters look cute on canines, you want the dog to be comfortable. If you live in an especially warm climate with mild winters, choose an item that is lightweight and breathable. If the weather is extremely cold and you are looking for function over fashion, try something that is made from heavy fabric or that has a hood.

Material

Always read the fabric composition and blend percentages to make sure the sweater won’t irritate your dog’s skin. While a wool sweater might keep your furry friend warm and toasty, it could be scratchy or itchy, depending on the breed of the dog wearing it.

What to look for in a Christmas sweater for dogs

Color

If you are looking for a simple Christmas sweater, there are several subdued patterns and solid colors out there. If you want an ugly Christmas sweater for dogs, you can easily find that, too. From simple to over the top, there are plenty of options.

Durability

Dogs love to destroy and chew on things, and have a hard time discerning their clothes from toys. It is not uncommon for a dog to gnaw on its sweater or try to take it off. If your animal is running around in the yard with it on or just likes to play rough, it’s important you find something that is durable and built to last beyond one wear.

Care and maintenance

Read all the care instructions on the label to see if it can be machine washed. Find something that is well put together and double-check all the stitching. Avoid anything that has loose threads or hanging strings. If the sweater gets caught on something or starts to unravel, chances are it will not last through the season.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas sweater for dogs

Christmas sweaters for dogs can vary in price depending on the fabric and size, but on average, expect to spend around $11-$19.

Christmas sweater for dogs FAQ

Can your dog wear a sweater for several hours at a time?

A. Most dogs can tolerate a sweater against their body for about four to eight hours. It is a good idea to take the sweater off and fluff up the fur after a few hours so the dog’s skin can get some airflow.

Can a dog wear a sweater inside a crate?

A. It’s best to remove the sweater before you put your pup into a crate. Even if it seems unlikely, it is possible the sweater can get caught on the metal grate or other parts of the kennel. Because it’s a smaller space with less ventilation, the dog could get overheated wearing a sweater.

What are the best Christmas sweaters for dogs to buy?

Top Christmas sweater for dogs

HAPEE Dog Sweaters

What you need to know: For the perfect fit, the only thing you need to measure is your dog’s chest.

What you’ll love: It’s available in several sizes and different patterns.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a lot of stretch, so it might be challenging to take on and off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas sweater for dogs for the money

Lanyarco Sweater for Dogs

What you need to know: This acrylic sweater has a round neckline and works for both cats and dogs.

What you’ll love: It is easy to clean and can be machine washed in cold water.

What you should consider: The collar of the sweater is a relaxed fit, which might make it too loose for some pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SCENEREAL Dog Sweater

What you need to know: Whether you’re looking for a small dog Christmas sweater or a large dog Christmas sweater, this collared look will make any canine look classy.

What you’ll love: It comes in multiple colors and has a hole for inserting the leash.

What you should consider: The flannel detailing has less give than the rest of the fabric, so it could take a little work to smooth it out over the dog’s body.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

