Best puppy harness

Which puppy harnesses are best?

You want the best for your puppy, and purchasing them a stellar puppy harness is certainly a step in the right direction. Puppy harnesses tend to be superior to dog collars because harnesses give you more control and distribute force across your puppy’s chest, so they’re less prone to causing injury or pain. The Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness is a first-class puppy harness for your furry pal.

What to know before you buy a puppy harness

Types

There are a few kinds of puppy harnesses, including the back-clip puppy harness, the front-clip harness and the bib harness. Also known as the vest harness, the bib harness features a large piece in the front that goes over almost all of your puppy’s chest. It’s typically padded for comfort, which works well for those who like to take their puppies on long hikes.

The front-clip harness has a D-ring in the center of your puppy’s chest and offers you more control. It’s a great option for training your puppy to go for walks with a loose leash. The back-clip harness is the most popular kind of puppy harness, with a single D-ring between your puppy’s shoulders at the back of the harness. It’s perfect for smaller dogs and puppies as well as dogs that enjoy walking with loose leashes.

Padding

A well-padded puppy harness is composed of fleece, neoprene and similar materials, which help keep the harness from rubbing on your puppy’s skin and fur, particularly in situations where your puppy doesn’t walk perfectly on their leash. Non-padded puppy harnesses are made of mesh, leather and webbing and tend to rub, which can be uncomfortable for your puppy.

Water-resistance

Many puppy harnesses are made of materials that are water-resistant or quick-dry, which work well if your puppy enjoys swimming.

What to look for in a quality puppy harness

Clips and D-rings

Inspect the D-rings and clips on your puppy’s harness to ensure they’re safe and secure enough, especially if your puppy is fairly big and strong. It’s also a good idea to select a puppy harness with a front D-ring, particularly if your puppy likes pulling on their leash.

Handles

It can help to purchase a puppy harness with a handle for removing your dog from the water or pulling them out of trouble. A handle offers more close control than harnesses without handles.

Reflective strips

If you tend to go on walks with your puppy at night or in the early morning when it’s still dark out, find a puppy harness with reflective strips.

How much you can expect to spend on a puppy harness

The most inexpensive puppy harnesses go for less than $10, while midrange puppy harnesses cost about $10-$50. High-end puppy harnesses range in price from about $50-$100.

Puppy harness FAQ

Do you need to use a puppy harness every single day?

A. Yes, you should use a puppy harness every day because puppies need to be walked daily for the best mental health and physical health. If you are using a puppy harness on a daily basis, purchase a midrange or high-end harness to make sure it lasts a fairly long time.

What kind of puppy harness should you get if your puppy pulls on the lead?

A. Some puppies get very excited about going on their walks. If your puppy tends to pull on their lead, buy a front-clip puppy harness to make walks a little easier.

Are puppy harnesses typically machine-washable?

A. Puppies love playing around outside in the mud and dirt, so it’s crucial to make sure the puppy harness you choose is machine washable. The product description states whether it is machine washable.

What are the best puppy harnesses to buy?

Top puppy harness

Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness

What you need to know: This versatile puppy harness from Kurgo is a great option if you don’t want a harness that is too pricey or rugged.

What you’ll love: This puppy harness has chest padding, an adjustable fit and quick-release buckles that make the harness simple to take off and put on your pup. The chest padding is excellent for making the harness as comfortable as possible.

What you should consider: This puppy harness is not safe to use when you need to secure your puppy in the car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top puppy harness for the money

Puppia Soft Harness

What you need to know: This puppy harness is solid, simple and reasonably priced.

What you’ll love: This harness comes with an adjustable chest belt and is made of durable polyester. It’s made to last, comfortable to wear, soft and priced for nearly any person’s budget.

What you should consider: This puppy harness might be a little too snug on dog breeds with wider chests.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Petsafe Easy Walk Dog Harness

What you need to know: This puppy harness from Petsafe keeps your puppy from pulling too much on the leash and offers more control during walks.

What you’ll love: This harness snaps on and straps across the chest, so it won’t gag or choke your puppy like harnesses that go around the neck. There are four adjustment points on the harness for a tight fit.

What you should consider: Some customers said the harness snapped after a short period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

