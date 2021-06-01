Crates, Carriers, & Containers

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
Top Stories
Former L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander begins prison sentence for corruption
California parents frustrated by COVID closures plan to continue activism through nonprofit
Free beer is latest incentive to get vaccinated during Biden’s ‘month of action’
Barricade suspect in custody following 16-hour standoff in Covina
Video
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Free beer is latest incentive to get vaccinated during Biden’s ‘month of action’
Top Stories
Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine
Top Stories
Australian court upholds ban on most international travel in order to prevent COVID-19 spread
Health officials deploying mobile COVID-19 vaccination units to tiny U.S. towns in effort to boost immunity
World Health Organization says COVID-19 variants will be referred to by letters in the Greek alphabet
Crowds pack SoCal beaches over Memorial Day weekend
Video
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Crates, Carriers, & Containers
The best dog car seat 2021
Most Popular
Video shows 17-year-old San Gabriel Valley girl shoving away bear to save her dogs
Video
Motive unclear as off-duty firefighter kills colleague at Agua Dulce station
Video
91-year-old man dies after being hit by electric scooter in Venice; DUI arrest made: LAPD
Off-duty firefighter found dead after shooting colleagues at Agua Dulce station, killing 1: Officials
Video
Barricade suspect in custody following 16-hour standoff in Covina
Video
Use this quick tip to help protect your computer from ransomware in one click
Video
Deputies release dramatic bodycam video of San Jose railyard shooting that left 10 dead
Video