Most popular reptile heat lamp on Chewy

Reptile heat lamps allow your pet to maintain and adjust its internal body temperature as it would in the wild.

Which reptile heat lamps on Chewy are the best?

While scaly and able to survive in extreme conditions the world over, reptiles are actually delicate animals that require careful and accurate recreation of their natural environments in order to thrive in captivity. One of the most critical components of your reptile’s terrarium is a safe, reliable heat source. You can achieve this using a specialized reptile heat lamp.

The Zoo Med Aquatic Turtle UVB & Heat Lighting Kit is a compact fixture that can hold both a heat lamp and an additional bulb to provide your pet with warmth, as well as the ultraviolet light it needs to maintain proper health and digestion.

What to know before you buy a reptile heat lamp

Why do reptiles need heat lamps?

Reptiles are cold-blooded. This means that, unlike mammals and birds, their bodies do not produce heat. As a result, reptiles need to move between hot and cool areas throughout the day to maintain a healthy internal temperature. In the wild, this is achieved by basking in the sun to warm up and taking shelter in the shade if it gets too hot. In captivity, reptiles are fully dependent on their owners to provide them with a source of warmth. Reptile heat lamps are designed to keep your pet comfortable and allow them an area in which to bask.

Types of heat lamps

There are three main types of heat lamps available for reptile owners on Chewy.

Combination bulbs provide both heat and the ultraviolet rays that reptiles require in order to maintain healthy bones and digestion. Because they combine two reptile requirements in one item, these bulbs are great for efficient setups and smaller enclosures.

provide both heat and the ultraviolet rays that reptiles require in order to maintain healthy bones and digestion. Because they combine two reptile requirements in one item, these bulbs are great for efficient setups and smaller enclosures. Infrared heat lamps provide warmth for your pet, but do not emit bright light or any ultraviolet rays. These are especially ideal for keeping nocturnal animals warm throughout the night, as their dim, red glow will not disturb your animal’s natural behavior. These are often used in conjunction with an ultraviolet bulb.

provide warmth for your pet, but do not emit bright light or any ultraviolet rays. These are especially ideal for keeping nocturnal animals warm throughout the night, as their dim, red glow will not disturb your animal’s natural behavior. These are often used in conjunction with an ultraviolet bulb. Ceramic heat emitters do not produce any light at all, but they are designed to screw into a lamp just as a traditional bulb does. These lamps can be run 24 hours a day and are used to provide a source of constant heat for your pet reptile.

Your pet’s requirements and safety

Consider your pet’s natural environment and behavior when selecting a lamp. Reptiles that climb should not be allowed to come into physical contact with their heat lamps, and desert animals that are active during the day will have very different heat and light requirements compared to nocturnal jungle animals. Do your research to ensure that you provide your pet with what it needs to live happily.

What to look for in a quality reptile heat lamp

Heat output

Consider how much heat your pet needs and select a lamp that will be able to keep your reptile’s enclosure at an optimum temperature. Keep in mind that especially hot bulbs will require fixtures designed to hold up under extreme heat and will need to be placed a safe distance away from your pet, as well as anything that could potentially melt or result in a fire hazard.

Ultraviolet output

If you’re looking for efficiency, you will want a combination heat lamp that also creates ultraviolet rays. Depending on the environment’s size and your pet’s special needs, a combination bulb may allow you to use a single lamp fixture atop your pet’s enclosure.

Splash-proof

Since heat lamps can reach extreme temperatures, they can be hazardous when used for turtles or other aquatic animals that may splash water on them. If you will be keeping aquatic reptiles or a species that requires misting or a high-humidity environment, select a splash-proof bulb to prevent any shattering or cracking.

Reptile lamp kits

You can save space, time and money if you select a high-quality reptile lamp kit. These bundles provide not only a heat lamp and an ultraviolet bulb, but also a ceramic light fixture that is designed to withstand high temperatures. Reptile lamp kits are available from many manufacturers of reptile accessories.

Reptile heat lamp tips

Provide relief. Reptiles require heat to stay active and healthy, but they also need an area in their enclosure where they can seek shelter from their heat lamp and cool down. Prevent overheating by creating a temperature gradient within your pet’s terrarium.

Reptiles require heat to stay active and healthy, but they also need an area in their enclosure where they can seek shelter from their heat lamp and cool down. Prevent overheating by creating a temperature gradient within your pet’s terrarium. Humidity can be crucial. Desert animals thrive in dry conditions, but many reptiles require high humidity to stay healthy. Placing a heat lamp over a water source will provide some humidity, but species that need extreme moisture will require a special fogger to prevent them from getting too dry under their heat lamp.

Desert animals thrive in dry conditions, but many reptiles require high humidity to stay healthy. Placing a heat lamp over a water source will provide some humidity, but species that need extreme moisture will require a special fogger to prevent them from getting too dry under their heat lamp. Keep water available. All reptiles need a source of clean, fresh water made available to them at all times. Make sure that your water source is large and deep enough to allow your reptile to soak in.

How much you can expect to spend on a reptile heat lamp

Single reptile heat bulbs can cost from $5-$30, depending on their purpose and type. Reptile lamp kits typically cost between $30-$50, including bulbs.

Reptile heat lamp FAQ

Can I use an under-tank heater for my reptile instead of a lamp?

A. An under-tank heater (UTH) can provide the belly heat and surface warmth that nocturnal animals seek out as they become active after dusk. While a UTH can be a part of your reptile terrarium’s heat source, it’s important to consider the habits of your pet and provide them with an overhead basking opportunity in the form of a lamp if they naturally spend their time resting in the sunlight.

Can a heat lamp burn my reptile?

A. Yes. Even if your pet cannot physically touch your heat lamp, one placed too close to your animal can cause superficial burns, as well as heat their environment to unhealthy levels. Use a thermometer to carefully place your heat lamp in such a way that it only warms your pet’s terrarium as needed.

Do I need both a heater and an ultraviolet lamp for my reptile?

A. Yes. Regardless of your pet’s natural activity, providing heat alone will not promote superior health. A source of UVA and UVB rays, whether in the form of a combination bulb or in a separate light fixture, is a requirement.

What are the best reptile heat lamps on Chewy to buy?

Top reptile heat lamp on Chewy

Zoo Med Aquatic Turtle UVB & Heat Lighting Kit

What you need to know: While designed for turtles, this lamp kit is an economical and efficient solution when it comes to both heating your pet and providing ultraviolet light.

What you’ll love: This reptile lamp is compact and light enough to sit directly on top of your terrarium’s lid. It features splash-proof construction and allows for two bulbs to be used at once.

What you should consider: Depending on your needs and the size of your terrarium, you may need to replace the included bulbs with stronger ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top reptile heat lamp on Chewy for the money

Zoo Med Nocturnal Infrared Reptile Heat Lamp

What you need to know: This infrared bulb can provide heat 24 hours a day thanks to its dim, red glow.

What you’ll love: Used in conjunction with a separate ultraviolet bulb, this lamp allows you to still heat and view your animal as it becomes active at night.

What you should consider: Some users report that these bulbs are not packed well and can arrive broken or cracked. It does not provide ultraviolet light.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out on Chewy

Exo Terra Daylight Basking Reptile Spot Lamp

What you need to know: This bulb provides ultraviolet rays and a direct heating zone for reptiles who love to bask.

What you’ll love: This lamp’s spotlight feature allows you to determine a specific basking zone in your pet’s enclosure. It produces ultraviolet rays and is available in multiple wattages.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that these bulbs have a short life, possibly from poor quality control by the manufacturer.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

