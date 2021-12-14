Best dog chair

It’s important to find a dog chair that’s the correct size for your dog. Small dogs generally enjoy having cushioning on all sides, whereas larger breeds need space to stretch and move around.

Which dog chairs are best?

Dog chairs and sofas are stylish alternatives to regular dog beds. They provide your pets with a comfortable place to sleep and lounge without detracting from your decor. They can also assist with house training, and can keep your furniture free from damage and excess hair.

There are many different dog chair designs and styles to choose from. The best ones will easily match your home decor and provide your four-legged friends with the support they need. The K&H Pet Products Cozy Cot Elevated Pet Bed comes in three sizes, has a foldable metal frame and a breathable polyester cover which you can remove and wash as needed.

What to know before you buy a dog chair

Size

It’s important to find a dog chair that’s the correct size for your dog. Small dogs generally enjoy having cushioning on all sides whereas larger breeds need space to stretch and move around. Check the weight capacity of the chair before you make a purchase, especially if your dog weighs close to or over 100 pounds.

Style

One of the benefits of dog chairs is that they can seamlessly match your home decor. And since they come in various styles and materials, it should take no time for you to find a good fit for your home. Some have thick cushioned bases that sit directly on the floor, while others have legs or a frame to elevate your pet. Sofa-style pet chairs are a bit longer than chairs, and they can either hold two small dogs or give a large breed room to stretch out.

Material

A dog chair should be comfortable, durable and breathable. If your pup needs warmth in the winter, find one with thick padding and soft material. If you tend to live in a warmer climate, elevated canvas dog chairs allow for airflow to keep your dog cool. Either way, make sure the material is easy to clean, as dirt and odors can build up quickly. Ideally, look for a chair with removable, machine washable covers and cushions.

What to look for in a quality dog chair

Durability

You should expect your dog to bite, chew or scratch at its bedding, so make sure it has solid construction. Softer materials tend to wear out more quickly, while materials like nylon or Oxford canvas are durable and machine-wash friendly. If you plan on taking your dog chair outside, some chairs are weather and UV-resistant.

Comfort

Larger dogs usually require less cushioning and a firmer base. Senior dogs usually benefit from more cushion, particularly from an orthopedic, memory foam base. This foundation can help relieve joint pain or hip and elbow dysplasia, which is a common issue with large breeds.

Location and storage

You may not want to keep your dog chair in one place all the time, so consider the overall weight and dimensions for portability. Some have a foldable frame that allows for quick storage. The most versatile dog chairs work in a variety of locations, from indoors to outdoors or even as a booster car seat for taking your pet on a drive.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog chair

Most dog chairs cost between $50-100, depending on the size of chair, brand and materials. If you want a chair with removable covers and memory foam cushions, expect to spend closer to $150.

Dog chair FAQ

Why do dogs like to sit in chairs?

A. Dogs usually prefer to be close to their human companions, which is why many try to climb on furniture. A dedicated dog chair will give your pet its own place in your home, which can help reduce stress levels and anxiety.

What is the best height for a dog chair?

A. A dog chair doesn’t need to be very high off the ground. They usually only need a few inches to ensure good airflow and keep them cool in warm temperatures. If a chair is too high, some dogs may struggle to get in and out of it.

Can I use my dog chair outside?

A. Some manufacturers sell dog chairs for both indoor and outdoor use. If you intend to use it outdoors, make sure it has weather and corrosion-resistant materials. Additionally, look for a chair with a foldable frame to make relocation and storage easier.

What are the best dog chairs to buy?

Top dog chair

K&H Pet Products Cozy Cot Elevated Pet Bed

What you need to know: This dish-shaped dog chair has a durable metal frame that lifts your pet off the ground. You can also fold the chair away for easy transportation and storage.

What you’ll love: It has a breathable polyester cover you can easily remove and wash. It is available in grey or a leafy camouflage design.

What you should consider: It has a relatively low weight capacity, making it unsuitable for larger breeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dog chair for the money

BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat

What you need to know: You can use this versatile chair in the home and in the car. It comes with straps and buckles, making it a cinch to secure it to the backseat of your car.

What you’ll love: It has a durable Oxford canvas outer shell with a plush cushioned interior. The sections come off too for convenient cleaning.

What you should consider: This chair can be a little too warm for summer use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Pet Cot

What you need to know: This sturdy chair is ideal for larger breeds. It is available in three sizes, the largest of which has a 200-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: It has a breathable mesh base and a removable padded bolster made from heavy denier fabric.

What you should consider: This dog chair is only available in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

