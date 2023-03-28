Shop this segment

Kong Classic Dog Toy

This toy is known for standing up to large dogs and aggressive chewers. It has a hole through the center, so you can fill it with treats.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball

These balls are designed to bounce and float, making them an excellent choice for any terrain. Many reviewers said their dogs will play with them for hours at a time.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Petstages Dogwood Tough Dog Chew Toy

This is made from a synthetic wood material that looks, feels and tastes like natural wood. Although they aren’t built to stand the test of time, many reviewers said they stood up to aggressive chewers for several months.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Nylabone Dental Dinosaur

This flavored toy is made of a durable nylon material. It has ridges and bumps that clean your dog’s teeth as it chews.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

