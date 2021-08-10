Skip to content
Top Stories
Days before school starts, thousands of vacancies remain for L.A. teachers, counselors, nurses
Massive Dixie Fire in NorCal destroys nearly 550 homes
California doing better with delta variant than Florida, Texas and experts attribute it to higher vaccine rates, mask policies
U.S. citizenship will no longer be required for many L.A. County government jobs
Newsom expected to mandate California school employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular coronavirus testing
Sonoma County restaurant owner offers $21,000 in prizes to get employees vaccinated
L.A. County COVID cases expected to climb as school resumes with routine testing
73-year-old Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 music festival performances over coronavirus concerns
‘Real dire situation’: Hospitals run low on nurses amid surge of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals across California are filling again as delta variant rages
Most Popular
Child tax credit: 2nd round of advanced payments to go out on earlier date
Santa Barbara surf school owner arrested in stabbing deaths of his 2 young children in Rosarito
2 arrested in connection with Stanton parking lot confrontation that led to fatal shooting of 28-year-old father
Video shows bear wandering around Ralphs grocery store in Porter Ranch
Newsom expected to mandate California school employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular coronavirus testing
Use these Google tips and tricks to find exactly what you’re searching for faster than ever
San Diego sheriff admits he — not doctor — diagnosed overdose in video purporting to show deputy’s condition after fentanyl exposure