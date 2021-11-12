Best indoor security camera

Though video surveillance was first introduced in WWII Germany in 1942 for military purposes, it wasn’t until the 1970s and the invention of the VCR that security cameras became an everyday concept.

Which indoor security cameras are best?

Whether you are interested in improving the overall security of your home, ensuring the safety of young children under the supervision of babysitters or keeping an eye out for a beloved elderly parent or animal companion, there are many reasons to consider buying indoor security cameras. Regardless of your particular motivation, it can be challenging to determine which product is the right one for your home, both in terms of overall efficiency and the unit’s overall cost, which can be considerable. Thankfully, you can rest a little easier with the Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Camera for Home Security, keeping a watchful eye with its impressive suite of features.

What to know before you buy an indoor security camera

A clear image under any circumstance

Any indoor security camera that provides a video feed that resembles an indistinguishable cloud of grainy pixels is essentially a waste of your time and money. While many cameras claim to offer video footage rendered at a constant resolution of 1080p, most units will only deliver on such promises under perfect conditions and not in a reliable manner.

Fortunately for you, the selected indoor security cameras have been specially selected for their ability to provide footage at a consistent 720p which is more than sufficient to record facial expressions, movements and clear audio signals.

Responds to motion and audio signals with speed and accuracy

Having the ability to detect and record any kind of activity in your home or business can be incredibly useful, not only for their intended security purposes but also protection from liability claims, keeping track of employee activity and much more. However, your security system will do you very little good if it only records and displays after the triggering object has already left the camera’s field of vision.

Your indoor security cameras should respond quickly and accurately to appropriate stimuli. As such, all of the selected models of security cameras have been chosen for their rapid response time and ability to begin recording almost immediately.

What to look for in a quality indoor security camera

Wired vs. wireless security cameras

Advanced technology has greatly increased parents’ ability to keep their children safe from a variety of dangers. Still, it has also created some unfortunate anxiety when choosing the right indoor security camera. For example, do you go with a camera that requires a wired power cable which could be prone to trips, rips and slips, or a wireless camera that offers greater flexibility but can run out of battery and be more easily damaged or misplaced?

For what it’s worth, while wireless indoor security cameras are generally easier to install than their hardwired counterparts, installing a wired security camera does not present a significantly more difficult challenge. Professional installations are highly recommended for those unskilled with electrical wiring. A free consultation will likely help you determine the level of coverage and devices which will work best.

Backed up by reliable mobile apps

As many of you have almost undoubtedly experienced when buying a Wi-Fi-enabled device these days, the importance of choosing a product that can be accurately controlled and monitored with reliable mobile apps cannot be overstated. Given that such reliability is all the more critical when protecting your home and loved ones, you deserve an indoor security camera that delivers on its promises when it comes to keeping you in the know.

Thankfully, all of the selected models of security cameras offer reliable apps for monitoring the live camera feeds, sending your mobile device reliable alerts which you can customize to your preferences. After all, your security camera won’t do you much good if you find yourself constantly restarting your app or wondering if there was a vital software update you somehow forgot to install.

Offers extra tools and features

Now that you’ve set up your indoor security cameras to your preferred specifications, you might want to take it through its paces and see what it’s truly capable of doing. That said, imagine your disappointment when a camera fails to capture the beloved family dog stealing food directly from the table or doesn’t see the toddler wander off with a handful of permanent markers.

A solid indoor security camera should have advanced features to help keep you in the loop and aware of everything your cameras witness. Such features include specific alerts for vehicles, packages and people, infrared cameras and LEDs for reliable night vision, easy two-way audio communication, sound alert sirens, contact emergency services and much more. Some select models include free trials of their affordable cloud video recording services to ensure that any footage isn’t accidentally lost or deleted.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor security camera

Depending on the desired features and any budgetary considerations, a quality indoor security camera can cost anywhere from $36-$240 and sometimes much more.

Indoor security camera FAQ

Do I need to have access to Wi-Fi to use an indoor security camera?

A. Thankfully, indoor security cameras do not necessarily need access to Wi-Fi to function properly, though this is different for purely wireless units. By connecting a single camera or multiple cameras to a dedicated recording device via wired connections, your indoor security cameras will work as intended.

How much footage can I store on a microSD card installed in my camera?

A. This can vary based on the overall quality of the footage being recorded and how much data you can store on the microSD card in question. For example, a security camera that takes still images at 30MB on a microSD card with 64GB of space could hold well over 2,000 photos before needing to be downloaded and wiped. Continuous recording of video footage will make the card fill up much faster, but you can still have multiple days worth of footage depending on the storage size.

What are the best indoor security cameras to buy?

Top indoor security camera

Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Camera for Home Security

What you need to know: This is a well-equipped indoor home security camera with a bevy of useful features.

What you’ll love: This unit features 24/7 live-streamed video in full 1080p HD over Wi-Fi which you can view at any time and mobile alerts and notifications, a 3-hour snapshot history, two-factor authentication and security backed by Google, a free 30-day trial of Nest Aware, free Nest app, easy setup with flexible mounting, two-way audio and a 2-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with Google dropping IFTTT or If This Than Than functionality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor security camera for the money

WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera

What you need to know: This is an incredibly affordable indoor security camera that more than delivers for the price.

What you’ll love: This unit offers a wired video camera with an IP65 rating suitable for both indoor and outdoor use as well as free cloud storage, the ability to access the last 14 days of footage, 24/7 continuous recording, custom settings and Motion Detection Zones, sound and motion detection, free Wyze app and two-way audio.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with problems developing after firmware updates and needing to pay for extra features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera – 1 Pack

What you need to know: This is a well-designed wireless indoor security camera with several advanced features.

What you’ll love: This unit offers consistent recording in clear 2K HDR footage as well as a wide 160-degree diagonal viewing angle lens, auto image correction and reduction of fish-eye effect, integrated spotlight, determine facial features and license plates in full detail, three months of Arlo Secure for 30-day cloud recording, free Arlo app, cloud activity zones, rich notifications, advanced object detection and two-way talk and audio.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit only working on 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi networks and problems for VPN users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.